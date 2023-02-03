ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

The Staten Island Advance

Verrazzano speed camera proposal proves that NYC program has always been a lie and a scam (opinion)

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – You thought that the speed camera program couldn’t get any worse, did you?. It looks like a major escalation could be on the way. The Advance has reported that Gov. Kathy Hochul’s new budget includes legislation that would allow speed cameras to be placed on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge and at the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s other spans and tunnels.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
W42ST.nyc

Death-defying Walks Between Subway Cars Could Become a Thing of the Past — MTA Gives Sneak Peek

The MTA brought new open gangway trains to Coney Island for a sneak peek today. Death-defying walks between the subway cars could become a thing of the past. Emily Swanson and Hiram Alejandro Durán, The City This article was originally published on Feb 3 5:02pm EST by THE CITY The MTA on Friday announced that […] The post Death-defying Walks Between Subway Cars Could Become a Thing of the Past — MTA Gives Sneak Peek appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Two teen students, 19 and 17, shot near NYC high school

Two teenage students were shot by a masked gunman outside a Williamsburg housing complex near their Brooklyn public school Monday afternoon, police and law-enforcement sources said. The victims, a 19-year-old man and 17-year-girl, took bullets around 3 p.m. in front of the housing complex at 200 Maujer St. between Bushwick Avenue and Humboldt Street, police said.  The shots rang out about a block from their school campus, which involves East Williamsburg Scholars Academy and the Progressive High School for Professional Careers, police sources said. The male victim was grazed in the head, and the female victim was shot in the stomach, police said. They are both hospitalized in stable condition, the NYPD said. The shooter — described as a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

540 Waverly Avenue Completes Construction in Clinton Hill

Construction is complete on 540 Waverly Avenue , a nine-story residential building in Clinton Hill , Brooklyn . Designed by Kutnicki Bernstein Architects and developed by The Daten Group , the 117,000-square-foot structure yields 135 rental units spread across 91,000 square feet […] Click here to view original web page at newyorkyimby.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Fed-up Brooklyn tenants go on rent strike

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group of Brooklyn residents, fed up over their landlord never making much-needed repairs, is going on a rent strike, they told PIX11 News on Sudnay. When it rains outside Richard Felix’s fourth floor apartment at 1074 Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights, he says it also rains inside his rent-stabilized one […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Brooklyn apartments briefly lose power on coldest morning of the year

NEW YORK -- On the coldest morning of the year so far, residents of Brooklyn's Spring Creek Towers dealt with a brief power outage. According to the FDNY, the outage happened on Van Siclen Avenue in East New York at around 2:45 a.m Saturday and affected the massive housing complex. Repairs were completed at around 4 a.m. to the relief of families who were grateful for the quick fix. "Even though with the heat and stuff, they're pretty good with it. Right now, yes, we OK so far. But there's a lot of elderly people living in the building," one woman said. New York City has been under a Code Blue warning due to extremely cold temperatures. The MTA said extreme temperature changes may cause service delays this weekend, so riders should check for updates to avoid waiting outside in the cold. Dress in layers and limit time spent outside. Click here to check MTA service alerts.
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Brooklyn Takes Key Role in Growth of NYC Tech Ecosystems

The tech ecosystem in Brooklyn is thriving. Even with the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting many businesses, Brooklyn remains resilient and also remains a hub of innovative technology solutions. Read more to know the reasons why this part of NY is a prosperous place!. 1. Startups. Brooklyn has become a vital part...
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

13-year-old victim of groping incident aboard NYC bus

NEW YORK, NY- Police are investigating a groping incident involving a middle-aged man and a 13-year-old girl on a New York City MTA bus Thursday morning. At around 7:45 am, on her way to school, the girl was approached by the man on the M101 bus traveling westbound toward 125th Street and Lennox. According to police, the unidentified male individual touched the victim’s buttocks. The individual then exited the bus at 125th Street and Lenox Avenue and entered the 125th Street subway station, where he boarded a southbound #2 train. The individual is described as a male, dark complexion, 5’7” The post 13-year-old victim of groping incident aboard NYC bus appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Brooklyn School for the Deaf Tightens Security with New Lockdown System

St Francis DeSales’ new lockdown system will include the visual aids that are needed in a school for children with additional needs. A Brooklyn school for the Deaf will soon have a new “inclusive lockdown notification system,” as they’ve received a grant to install the new technology on its […] Click here to view original web page at www.brooklynpaper.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Man critically wounded in Brooklyn shooting

NEW YORK - A man was critically hurt Monday in a shooting in Canarsie, Brooklyn. Fire officials say they responded around 10:15 a.m. to Paerdegat 1st Street near East 80th Street. There's no word on what may have led to the shooting or any arrests.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY

