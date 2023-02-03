Read full article on original website
Jay-Z Performs ‘God Did’ With DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend and Fridayy at 2023 Grammy Awards
Jay-Z graced the stage at the 2023 Grammy Awards tonight to close out the ceremony's live telecast by performing "God Did" alongside DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend and Fridayy. On Sunday (Feb. 5), Jay-Z came through in a major way for his friend and frequent collaborator, DJ...
Taylor Swift politely tells a Grammys photographer to calm down after he yells at a publicist to get out of his shot
"Just give us a second, we're not gonna rush you. It's all gonna be fine," Swift told the photographers with a smile.
Gisele Bundchen Takes Kids Vivian, 10, & Benjamin, 13, Shopping In Miami After Tom Brady Announces Retirement
Gisele Bundchen kept focused on parenting duties in Miami on Saturday amid the news of her ex, NFL legendary quarterback Tom Brady, officially retiring from football. The Brazilian supermodel, 42, was spotted treating her and Tom’s kids, daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13, to some retail therapy, as seen in photos here. Rocking a chic ensemble of a grey sweater and white capris, Gisele looked happy and healthy as she wrapped her arms around her young brood.
See Chris Brown's Shocking Reaction to Losing 2023 Grammy for Best R&B Album
Chris Brown is not impressed with the 2023 Grammys. During music's biggest night, the rapper had his eyes on the Best R&B Album category. After all, the 33-year-old was nominated alongside Mary J. Blige, Robert Glasper, Lucky Daye and PJ Morton. But when Robert was announced as the winner during...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Melissa Rivers Shares Her Best and Worst Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 Grammy Awards
No need to call the Fashion Police because Melissa Rivers weighed in on the best and worst dressed celebrities at the 2023 Grammy Awards in an exclusive interview with Life & Style. Music’s biggest night took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 5, and artists of every genre — from country to pop —...
Juice Wrld’s Last Album in the Works, Lil Bibby Says
Two years after the release of Juice Wrld's posthumous album, Fighting Demons, Lil Bibby has announced that a final Juice project is in the works. On Saturday (Feb. 4), Lil Bibby, CEO and founder of Grade A Productions, the label Juice Wrld was signed to in partnership with Interscope Records, jumped on his Instagram account to announce that he's working on the final posthumous album for Juice. The mogul shared a video of the late Chicago rapper in happier times, dancing in the studio.
Tracey Lee Drops His Signature Hit ‘The Theme (It’s Party Time)’ – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Feb. 4, 1997: Twenty-six years ago, Tracey Lee had the clubs popping when he dropped his debut single, "The Theme (It's Party Time)." On this day in 1997, the celebratory track was the kick-off single for his first album, Many Facez, and became Tracey's signature hit.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Thinks He Has a Disease of Putting Out Too Much Music
YoungBoy Never Broke Again seems to think that his consistent way of rapidly putting out new music is actually a disease. On Wednesday (Feb 1.), YoungBoy Never Broke Again was featured in a cover story published by Billboard. Over the course of the in-depth interview, the often introverted rhymer spoke candidly on the current state of his rap career, the ramifications of his past legal troubles and the types of things he's looking to accomplish in the future.
Kylie Jenner Faces Backlash for Having Her Kids’ Birthday Parties in Travis Scott’s Astroworld Theme
Kylie Jenner is facing backlash from fans after she shared photos of birthday parties for her kids Stormi and Aire that were in the theme of Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival. On Wednesday (Feb. 2), Kylie Jenner hopped on her Instagram Story and shared snaps from Stormi's 5th birthday party,...
Kendrick Lamar Wins Best Rap Song at 2023 Grammy Awards
Kendrick Lamar's "The Heart Part 5" has won Best Rap Song at the 2023 Grammy Awards today. On Sunday (Feb. 5), during a pre-Grammy Awards ceremony at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Kendrick Lamar won Best Rap Song for "The Heart Part 5," from his fantastic 2022 album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.
Cardi B Licks All Over Offset’s Mouth on Red Carpet at Grammy Awards Party – Watch
It's no secret that Cardi B loves Offset. So much so that the Bronx rapper was filmed licking all over Offset's mouth on the red carpet at a pre-Grammy Awards party. On Saturday (Feb. 4), Cardi B and Offset appeared on the red carpet at the Pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman (aka the Clive Davis Party) looking fabulous and in love. While on the red carpet, the hip-hop couple allowed photographers to take pictures of them. Then, just for fun, Bardi grabbed Offset's face and proceeded to lick all over his mouth, which you can watch at the bottom of this post.
Latto Shows Her Tattoo of 21 Savage’s Real Name, Fans Think It’s Confirmation They’re Dating – Watch
Latto may have inadvertently shown her tattoo of 21 Savage's real name in a new video. Now fans think it's a confirmation they're dating. On Saturday (Feb. 4), Instagram user @gossipofthecitytea posted a video that apparently shows Latto with a tattoo of 21 Savage's real name discreetly behind her ear. You can see the video at the bottom of this post. The actual video came from Latto's Instagram page.
Jack Harlow in White Men Can’t Jump Movie Trailer Receives Mixed Reactions From Fans
The trailer for the remake of the movie White Men Can't Jump starring Jack Harlow has arrived and it's causing mixed reactions from fans. On Sunday (Feb. 5), the trailer for the White Men Can't Jump reboot premiered on Hulu and 20th Century Fox's social media pages. The hoops flick is a redo of the beloved 1992 original starring Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes. In the 2023 version, Jack Harlow makes his acting debut playing Harrelson's character Billy Hoyle while actor Sinqua Walls plays Snipes' character Sidney Deane.
GloRilla Meets Beyoncé, Plans to Get a Tattoo of Their Conversation
GloRilla met Beyoncé at the 2023 Grammy Awards ceremony and she's so thrilled, she says she wants to get a tattoo of their conversation. In the early hours of Monday (Feb. 6), immediately following a massive night at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles for both GloRilla and Beyoncé on Sunday (Feb. 5), Gloria Hallelujah hit up Facebook to rejoice over meeting the Renaissance superstar for the first time. In fact, GloRilla is so over the moon about getting the opportunity to chop it up Queen Bey, she says she just might get some new ink to commemorate the moment.
Quavo and Offset Fight Backstage at 2023 Grammy Awards – Report
UPDATE (Feb. 6):. Offset is currently refuting reports that he and Quavo were involved in a fight backstage at the 2023 Grammy Awards. On Monday (Feb. 6), as news began to circulate that the two former Migos members reportedly got into some sort of physical altercation Offset hit up social media with a swift response to the rumors, seemingly in an attempt to put a stop to it.
Lil Uzi Vert Wears New Slick-Back Hairstyle at Roc Nation Brunch, Fans React
Lil Uzi Vert is full of surprises. The Philadelphia rapper was spotted rocking a new slick-back hairstyle at today's Roc Nation Brunch. On Saturday (Feb. 4), photos of Lil Uzi Vert rocking a slick-back hairstyle at the annual Pre-Grammy Awards Roc Nation Brunch in Los Angeles were circulating on social media. In the pics, Uzi is wearing a pink suit with a yellow blouse. The rhymer's slick-back gives him a casual-cool look and overall dapper style.
Drake First Artist to Surpass 75 Billion Streams on Spotify – Report
We're early into 2023, and Drake is already breaking streaming records. According to reports, Drizzy is the first artist to surpass 75 billion streams on Spotify. On Wednesday (Feb. 1), Chart Data announced on their Twitter account that "Drake surpassed 75 billion streams on Spotify across all credits. He is the first artist in history to hit this milestone."
Juice Wrld’s Estate Sells His Music Catalog and Hundreds of Unreleased Songs – Report
Juice Wrld's estate has reportedly sold the late Chicago rapper's music catalog and hundreds of unreleased songs. According to a Billboard report published on Saturday (Feb. 4), independent record label and music publisher Opus Music Group quietly acquired a majority stake in Juice Wrld's rights and income streams for nine figures in early 2022. Opus now owns 90 percent of Juice's interest in master recording income and 90 percent of his share of publishing ownership.
Latto Unapologetically Admits That Her Boyfriend Pays All Her Bills
Latto likes to "Spend It" and lucky for her, she doesn't have to pay for anything. In a recent interview, Big Latto disclosed that her boyfriend pays all her bills. In a video interview with Atlanta's Hot 107.9 radio personality J Nicks, which was posted on Jan. 27 on YouTube, Latto was asked how she keeps her relationship status so secret. The Grammy-nominated rapper stated that she's in a "real relationship" and it stays off social media, period.
