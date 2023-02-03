GloRilla met Beyoncé at the 2023 Grammy Awards ceremony and she's so thrilled, she says she wants to get a tattoo of their conversation. In the early hours of Monday (Feb. 6), immediately following a massive night at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles for both GloRilla and Beyoncé on Sunday (Feb. 5), Gloria Hallelujah hit up Facebook to rejoice over meeting the Renaissance superstar for the first time. In fact, GloRilla is so over the moon about getting the opportunity to chop it up Queen Bey, she says she just might get some new ink to commemorate the moment.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO