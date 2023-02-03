Read full article on original website
Surgeons reply to SSM Health Dean lawsuit
Two orthopedic surgeons who have been sued by SSM Health Dean Medical Group are denying they violated their employment contracts when they left Dean to start their own independent practice, according to a report in the Wisconsin State Journal. Dr. Jason Sansone and Dr. Brian Keyes, who resigned in November...
Senior living CEO indicted for fraud
A Wisconsin senior living facility executive has been indicted on federal fraud charges for diverting funds from residents and negatively affecting their quality of life, according to a report by WBAY in Green Bay. A grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin returned a 12-count indictment against Kevin Breslin,...
‘Agri-hood’ planned for Madison’s east side
An investor group called Bt Farms LLC proposes to create an “agri-hood” featuring low-cost housing and farming in an area of wetlands and open agricultural land on Madison’s far east side, according to a report from WISCNews. Bt Farms LLC reportedly has engaged a team with local,...
Weir Slurry Group to cease manufacturing, 115 jobs to be lost
Weir Slurry Group has notified the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development that it will permanently cease all manufacturing and distribution services and permanently lay off approximately 115 employees from its facility located at 2701 S. Stoughton Road in Madison. Layoffs for impacted employees at the Madison facility are expected to begin on Dec. 31, 2023, and be completed no later than June 30, 2024. Affected positions include assemblers, machinists, painters, and welders.
