Weir Slurry Group has notified the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development that it will permanently cease all manufacturing and distribution services and permanently lay off approximately 115 employees from its facility located at 2701 S. Stoughton Road in Madison. Layoffs for impacted employees at the Madison facility are expected to begin on Dec. 31, 2023, and be completed no later than June 30, 2024. Affected positions include assemblers, machinists, painters, and welders.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO