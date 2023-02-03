Read full article on original website
Related
New York Weather Experts Discuss ‘Interesting’ Chinese Balloon Path
Weather experts from the Hudson Valley discussed the flight path of the Chinese surveillance balloon over the United States. On Saturday, a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon was shot down off the coast of South Carolina. Biden Orders Balloon Shot Down From New York State. Biden spoke from Syracuse, New York....
Major Recall In New York State: Do Not Eat Over 400 Popular Items
Breakfast sandwiches, lunch sandwiches, fruit, desserts, salads, snacks, yogurt, wraps and more have been recalled in New York cause they may cause fatal infections. Fresh Ideation Food Group from Baltimore, Maryland is recalling products sold from January 24, 2023, through January 30, 2023. Over 400 Products Recalled In New York...
New Record: How Cold Was it in New York this Weekend?
Saturday, February 4th, was one of the coldest days on record in New York State. Trees froze solid, the ground cracked with "ice quakes", and even a few minutes outdoors could have your skin showing the first signs of developing frostbite. But how cold did it actually get?. The Hudson...
PD: Man Nearly Killed Inside Hudson Valley, New York Business
Police found a man bleeding profusely from multiple stab wounds. On Monday, police in Putnam County responded to a reported stabbing at a business. Around 10 p.m., the Carmel Police Department responded to a reported stabbing at a business in the 800 block of State Route 6. Upon arrival, responding...
Moderate Earthquake Hits Parts of New York State
Parts of New York state were awoken to reports of an earthquake at around 6:15 AM, according to the USGS. One New York county executive says the tremor was felt in several counties. And while the state may face such natural disasters as blizzards or flash floods, it is once a reminder that New York can experience earthquakes.
Polar Vortex Could Soon Strike New York State
After a pretty cold weather week, we are seeing some relief across New York state with some warmer temperatures. Temperatures reached the 40's on Sunday and many places will see 50-degree readings later this week, which should be on Thursday. We will have to dodge more rain showers than snow showers through Friday.
Upstate Police ‘Warn’ of ‘Addictive Substances’ Arriving in NY This Month
An Upstate New York police department is making sure its community and the surrounding areas are aware of an addictive substance making the rounds this month. The Oneida City Police Department released a statement warning of extremely addictive substances coming to New York in the month of February. These substances...
DA: New York State Trooper Issued Bogus Tickets In Hudson Valley
A New York State Trooper is accused of issuing over 30 fake traffic tickets in the Hudson Valley, including one to a person who was dead. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced on Wednesday that a New York State Trooper was arrested. New York State Trooper Arrested In...
Alcohol Laws in NY That Out of Towners May Find Strange
While it may seem like you could buy alcohol day or night in New York, that's not true. New York Alcohol Training fills us in on when you can fill up at your favorite establishment. How Late Can You Buy Alcohol In New York. Restaurants and bars that sell alcohol...
newyorkalmanack.com
The Great New York Fire of 1776
The city of New York, a strategic center of the Revolutionary War, was one of the most important places in North America in 1776. That summer, an unruly rebel army under George Washington repeatedly threatened to burn the city rather than let the British take it. Shortly after the Crown’s forces took New York, much of it mysteriously burned to the ground.
Is New York One of the Best States For Singles? [STUDY]
Valentine's Day is not far off, and now is the time some might contemplate getting out into the dating game again. Of course, it helps when there are options. Ever feel like you're alone even when surrounded by millions of other people living in New York? You may have more options than you think living in the Empire State.
New York’s Largest Mammal Caught on Video in the Adirondacks
There never seems to be a dull moment working with the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). New helicopter footage from upstate New York shows some pretty spectacular footage. It's all related to a new research project focused on one of the most impressive animals to step foot in the state....
Big Teeth, Big Paws: Can You Identify the Mystery Tracks?
There's something very exciting (and possibly terrifying) about finding mystery tracks in the snow. Do you know which Hudson Valley native left these 6-inch prints (and drag marks) in the fresh New York snow?. There's no shortage of animals big and small in our area. From fishers and martens to...
24 Businesses We Loved Growing Up In Upstate New York
Are you ready to relax and unwind and take a trip down memory lane? Here's 24 businesses you remember, and loved, while growing up in Upstate New York. As time keeps ticking away, some of your favorite restaurants, businesses, shops, bakeries, and gas stations from yester-year are long gone. Places that held very special memories in your hearts, may now be empty buildings, torn down, or a completely different business that isn't what they were before. Which ones do you miss the most? Which ones do you wish you could have another meal at? Which ones do you wish you could shop at once more? Heck, you may be able to shop at Ames once again very soon. How cool is that?
New York State Animals Predict Early Spring For Empire State
A Hudson Valley chicken and Staten Island animal disagree with the famous groundhog. Thursday, Feb. 2 was Groundhog Day. Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow Thursday morning in Pennsylvania. Tradition says that means there will be six more weeks of winter. However, a chicken from the Lower Hudson Valley thinks spring is right around the corner, I'll explain.
Is New York About To Ban Plastic Silverware?
A new law impacting New York City in July has the rest of the state wondering if and when the law will be implemented everywhere else. When a person orders take-out, they have the option to check a little box stating that they don’t want any plastic silverware included with their order but it won’t be long before that little box isn’t even an option for those ordering in New York City.
5 Shops in Upstate New York to Get Your Pandemic Bike Fixed
Did you purchase a bicycle during the pandemic and now you need to have it serviced or just tuned up a bit? Maybe you really need to have something repaired? First, congratulations on doing something for yourself, bicycling is a great way to get fresh air and exercise. When looking...
Do Single People Living In New York State Really Have It Bad?
Is living in New York really as bad as they say it is for a single person? Having been in and out of the dating world in various states, I honestly don't think New York is a bad place to be single. Yes, during the long winters in Buffalo, aka "cuffing season," it can be a little chilly when you're alone. And it would be nice to have someone to go half on living expenses. But otherwise, to me personally, it's not any worse or better than any other city I've lived in. WalletHub conducted a study of the best cities in 2023 for singles. Let's take a look at where New York landed.
Is It Illegal To Drive Without Your Glasses In New York State?
If you have prescription glasses or contacts, can you get a ticket if you drive without them on?
Are Plastic Coffee Stirrers Now “Evil” in All of New York State?
There are so many forms of plastic that have been banned in New York State. Plastic bags anyone? That it has people scratching their heads as to whether or not you can get plastic utensils on a to-go order, or whether there will be condiments in those little containers with your order as well.
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
Poughkeepsie, NY
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0