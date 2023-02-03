ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Moderate Earthquake Hits Parts of New York State

Parts of New York state were awoken to reports of an earthquake at around 6:15 AM, according to the USGS. One New York county executive says the tremor was felt in several counties. And while the state may face such natural disasters as blizzards or flash floods, it is once a reminder that New York can experience earthquakes.
Polar Vortex Could Soon Strike New York State

After a pretty cold weather week, we are seeing some relief across New York state with some warmer temperatures. Temperatures reached the 40's on Sunday and many places will see 50-degree readings later this week, which should be on Thursday. We will have to dodge more rain showers than snow showers through Friday.
The Great New York Fire of 1776

The city of New York, a strategic center of the Revolutionary War, was one of the most important places in North America in 1776. That summer, an unruly rebel army under George Washington repeatedly threatened to burn the city rather than let the British take it. Shortly after the Crown’s forces took New York, much of it mysteriously burned to the ground.
Is New York One of the Best States For Singles? [STUDY]

Valentine's Day is not far off, and now is the time some might contemplate getting out into the dating game again. Of course, it helps when there are options. Ever feel like you're alone even when surrounded by millions of other people living in New York? You may have more options than you think living in the Empire State.
Big Teeth, Big Paws: Can You Identify the Mystery Tracks?

There's something very exciting (and possibly terrifying) about finding mystery tracks in the snow. Do you know which Hudson Valley native left these 6-inch prints (and drag marks) in the fresh New York snow?. There's no shortage of animals big and small in our area. From fishers and martens to...
24 Businesses We Loved Growing Up In Upstate New York

Are you ready to relax and unwind and take a trip down memory lane? Here's 24 businesses you remember, and loved, while growing up in Upstate New York. As time keeps ticking away, some of your favorite restaurants, businesses, shops, bakeries, and gas stations from yester-year are long gone. Places that held very special memories in your hearts, may now be empty buildings, torn down, or a completely different business that isn't what they were before. Which ones do you miss the most? Which ones do you wish you could have another meal at? Which ones do you wish you could shop at once more? Heck, you may be able to shop at Ames once again very soon. How cool is that?
New York State Animals Predict Early Spring For Empire State

A Hudson Valley chicken and Staten Island animal disagree with the famous groundhog. Thursday, Feb. 2 was Groundhog Day. Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow Thursday morning in Pennsylvania. Tradition says that means there will be six more weeks of winter. However, a chicken from the Lower Hudson Valley thinks spring is right around the corner, I'll explain.
Is New York About To Ban Plastic Silverware?

A new law impacting New York City in July has the rest of the state wondering if and when the law will be implemented everywhere else. When a person orders take-out, they have the option to check a little box stating that they don’t want any plastic silverware included with their order but it won’t be long before that little box isn’t even an option for those ordering in New York City.
5 Shops in Upstate New York to Get Your Pandemic Bike Fixed

Did you purchase a bicycle during the pandemic and now you need to have it serviced or just tuned up a bit? Maybe you really need to have something repaired? First, congratulations on doing something for yourself, bicycling is a great way to get fresh air and exercise. When looking...
Do Single People Living In New York State Really Have It Bad?

Is living in New York really as bad as they say it is for a single person? Having been in and out of the dating world in various states, I honestly don't think New York is a bad place to be single. Yes, during the long winters in Buffalo, aka "cuffing season," it can be a little chilly when you're alone. And it would be nice to have someone to go half on living expenses. But otherwise, to me personally, it's not any worse or better than any other city I've lived in. WalletHub conducted a study of the best cities in 2023 for singles. Let's take a look at where New York landed.
