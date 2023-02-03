Read full article on original website
Anchorage PD's new policy now allows officers to carry naloxone
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Anchorage police say most officers are now carrying naloxone, a drug that can quickly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose that might otherwise be fatal. The Anchorage Police Department's new policy marks a departure from a longstanding practice of having Anchorage Fire Department paramedics rather...
Alaska ‘military assets’ surveyed suspected Chinese surveillance balloon
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The U.S. military in Alaska deployed “military assets” to survey the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon, according to Sen. Dan Sullivan. In a Saturday afternoon interview with Alaska’s News Source, Sullivan said it was his understanding the Alaska military investigated the suspicious balloon when it entered Alaska and U.S. airspace. The balloon was struck down over the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday morning.
Crab crisis in Bering Sea a sign of ‘borealization’ and big changes in the future, scientists warn
The first-ever cancellation of Alaska’s Bering Sea snow crab harvest was unprecedented and a shock to the state’s fishing industry and the communities dependent on it. Unfortunately for that industry and those communities, those conditions are likely to be common in the future, according to several scientists who made presentations at the Alaska Marine Science […] The post Crab crisis in Bering Sea a sign of ‘borealization’ and big changes in the future, scientists warn appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
U.S. Coast Guard, Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation, and Navy Supervisor of Salvage conduct oil-spill-on-ice exercise in Alaska
Oil-spill-on-ice training exercise at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Feb. 1, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nate Littlejohn) Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - Members from the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation (ADEC), and Navy Supervisor of Salvage (SUPSALV) participated in an ice-based pollution response exercise at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (JBER) in Anchorage Jan. 30 through Feb. 2.
Final BLM report pushes for Willow oil and gas project
Strike continues for Mat-Su bus workers as continued negotiations remain unscheduled. The drivers, monitors, and attendants at the picket line said safety is still their number one priority, citing the bus yard still lacks electricity, bus heaters often don’t work, public address systems are not installed, and required monthly safety meetings didn’t occur in December and January.
2 injured in Talkeetna helicopter crash
TALKEETNA, Alaska (KTUU) - Two soldiers were injured when a military helicopter crashed at the Talkeetna Airport on Sunday afternoon. A Federal Aviation Administration web camera first shows the downed helicopter at the airport at 2:31 p.m. According to U.S. Army Alaska Media Relations Chief John Pennell, an AH-64 Apache...
Investigation exposes problems with how Anchorage monitors millions in federal grants
Last month, an Alaska’s News Source investigation uncovered how the Anchorage Assembly awarded $750,000 to a nonprofit group called Revive Alaska Community Services (RACS) to build a food pantry in South Anchorage, but that group used the money to purchase a church in Midtown instead. Now, the nonprofit group is selling that church. RACS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, which means it is obligated by federal law to release certain financial records. Since the organization also received federal pandemic relief funds under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), those documents are subject to additional scrutiny. But so far, RACS and the Municipality of Anchorage have been withholding some of them from the media and public as well.
Certified Community Behavioral Health Center Opening in Wasilla
Alaska Behavioral Health is opening a new Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) near downtown Wasilla, addressing a shortage of services in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough. Coming in April. CCBHCs offer crisis services, screening and evaluation, outpatient mental health, primary care screening and monitoring, client-centered treatment planning, targeted case management, psychiatric...
PulsePoint app debuts in Anchorage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska’s largest city is the newest member of a long list of cities across the U.S. utilizing technology to increase public safety. An app called PulsePoint connects to 911 emergency services and launched in Anchorage on Friday. The app allows CPR-trained citizens in the area...
Why Alaska’s homelessness experts are ambivalent about the point-in-time count
In an office conference room in Anchorage on Monday evening, volunteers loaded up 1-gallon Ziploc bags with personal hygiene products and snacks. The spread on the conference table included wet wipes, toothbrushes, socks, fruit and veggie pouches, granola bars, Pringles and Kool-Aid. “We’re making care kits for individuals who we’ll...
Anchorage has seen nearly 6 feet of snow so far this winter
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Light, fluffy snow has been falling across Southcentral Alaska for most of the weekend. This snow has provided a daily occurrence of accumulation across the region, with the first few days of February bringing the most snow Anchorage has seen since the middle of December. While...
Dark money group weaponizes Demboski resignation letter, sends edited version to Anchorage voters
The dark money group known as the 907 Initiative, headed up by a former Anchorage Daily News reporter, has gone on an offensive against Mayor Dave Bronson again. The group has a massive radio ad buy and is mailing out an edited version of former Municipal Manager Amy Demboski’s resignation letter, in which she makes numerous accusations about improper contracts being signed by the city.
Iditarod race gears up with busy February and March
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The 51st running of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race will begin in downtown Anchorage just four weeks from now, but the work — and the fun — is already well underway. Mushers, volunteers and Iditarod Trail Committee members will all be working right up until the race start. Here is a list of the upcoming Iditarod activities that will keep fans and volunteers busy until the first Saturday in March.
February snow and rain for Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Marmot Day is tomorrow for Alaska, a day when the Lower 48 states mark Groundhog Day. Will the marmot see its shadow? Will it even venture out of its den to care whether there is weeks left of winter or not? Usually in Alaska, winter stays longer than it does in the rest of the United States.
M5.0 Earthquake Recorded 16 Miles South Of Mount Spurr
According to the Alaska Earthquake Center, a magnitude 5.0 event occurred at 05:48 AM on 2/2, located 68 miles deep and 36 miles W of Tyonek. This earthquake was felt in many Kenai Peninsula communities and as far as Anchorage.
‘Hungry, frustrated and unheard’: With food stamp backlog, Alaska parent struggles to feed son
The last time Palmer resident Jessica Clayton received food stamps to help feed her and her 10-year-old son was Nov. 1. Clayton said Monday she’s feeling “hungry, frustrated and unheard, like I don’t matter, like my kid doesn’t matter.” She’s been getting by with the help of two different food banks and the generosity of […] The post ‘Hungry, frustrated and unheard’: With food stamp backlog, Alaska parent struggles to feed son appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
APD report shows homicide rates jumped in 2022
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Homicide rates saw a significant jump in 2022, according to a report published by the Anchorage Police Department. Anchorage Police Chief Michael Kerle broke down the municipality’s crime statistics on homicides, other violent crimes, and property crimes at a Public Safety Committee meeting on Wednesday.
This Tiny Restaurant In Alaska Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why
If you’re looking for seriously good food, this tiny restaurant in Alaska offers the best comfort food around. Located in downtown Anchorage, Snow City Cafe is so good that it almost always has a line, especially on the weekends. But that’s okay— because this is food worth waiting for!
Anchorage, February 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Anchorage. The Colony High School basketball team will have a game with West Anchorage High School on February 04, 2023, 19:00:00. The Colony High School basketball team will have a game with Wasilla High School on February 04, 2023, 19:00:00.
