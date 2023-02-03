ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunday Comix | Fluff Piece

The South Seattle Emerald is committed to holding space for a variety of viewpoints within our community, with the understanding that differing perspectives do not negate mutual respect amongst community members. The opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed by the contributors on this website do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs,...
Re-Natured: February 2023

Welcome to a monthly nature photography installment by Emerald reporter and photographer Carolyn Bick. While Seattle is a bustling metro, there are plenty of wild, natural spaces found in the area. We hope these photos will provide a gateway to the colors, textures, and vibrancy of the world all around us, from coastal or lakeside parks to that greenway in the middle of the neighborhood — and maybe encourage you to seek an outdoor adventure of your own.
As Deadline to Decide on CID Light Rail Station Approaches, Community Groups Speak Out

For community activists in the Chinatown-International District (CID), the date of March 9 looms large. That’s when Sound Transit will make a recommendation to its powerful board of directors on the location for the new CID light rail station, an anchor for the future line connecting West Seattle and Ballard. On March 23, the board will then pick its “preferred alternative” of four current options, which Sound Transit will write up in its final Environmental Impact Statement (EIS). As Paul Wu, an architect and cofounder of Transit Equity for All (TEA), says, once the EIS happens, “the train has left the station.”
Councilmember Girmay Zahilay Launches Reelection Campaign

On Jan. 21, King County Councilmember Girmay Zahilay announced the launch of his reelection campaign at Washington Hall. Joined by other County and City elected officials, community members and organizers, as well as news and media outlets, Zahilay recounted some of his successes over the past few years and tearfully explained there is still more work to be done.
OPINION | People’s Rights Reflections on Philippine Solidarity Week

Feb. 4 marks the beginning of Philippine Solidarity Week, an annual week of programming to commemorate the Philippine-American War. The International Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines (ICHRP) will be holding events to raise awareness and support for the Filipino people’s persisting struggle for national liberation. These events include a People’s Rights teach-in at The Seattle Public Library’s Columbia Branch on Monday, Feb. 6, at 6:30 p.m., and a film screening of Revolution Selfie at The Beacon Cinema on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 5 p.m.
