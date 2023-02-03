Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant, a popular, upscale dining establishment, is coming to the Madison area this fall, according to a Facebook post from Greenway Station. The post from the Middleton shopping center provided few details other than the general projected opening date and that construction has already started. A spokesperson for Greenway Station said the restaurant will go where Tanner’s and Maurice’s previously were.

MIDDLETON, WI ・ 22 HOURS AGO