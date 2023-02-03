Read full article on original website
Wisconsin colleges see smaller enrollment declines than neighboring states
While enrollment at Wisconsin’s public and private colleges declined last fall, the decrease has been more measured than has been recorded in all neighboring states, according to a report from Wisconsin Public Radio. Data from Wisconsin colleges published by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center show statewide enrollment dropped...
New service to help medical professionals manage continuing education requirements
Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services Secretary-designee Dan Hereth announced a new partnership with CE Broker to offer a cloud-based continuing education management platform to Wisconsin credential holders. Wisconsin joins states including Texas, Wyoming, and New Mexico in offering CE Broker services to individuals who must satisfy continuing education requirements to maintain their occupational licenses.
Wisconsin Republicans to order audit of licensing backlog
Republican lawmakers are poised to order an audit of a Wisconsin agency that has taken weeks to issue professional licenses, causing lengthy delays for thousands of workers across the state, according to a report from the Associated Press. The Department of Safety and Professional Services oversees licensing for hundreds of...
Wisconsin’s largest vote audit finds no machine errors
The Wisconsin Election Commission has unanimously approved the results of a hand-count audit of the November election, which found that voting machines worked as intended, according to a report by the Associated Press. Auditors inspected 222,075 ballots — the largest audit in state history — and found only six errors,...
Evers announces budget initiatives to bolster forestry industry, clean energy jobs, conservation
Gov. Tony Evers announced his 2023–25 biennial budget proposal will include efforts to strengthen Wisconsin’s forestry industry, bolster the state’s clean energy and conservation workforce, and improve transparency and accountability in the state’s allocation of stewardship funds, according to a news release. The governor’s announcement today covers a wide range of investments aimed at promoting sustainability and combatting climate change while providing the training and support to ensure Wisconsinites can meet the state’s clean energy and conservation workforce needs.
State Building Commission approves $178M in projects across Wisconsin
Gov. Tony Evers announced the Wisconsin State Building Commission approved a total of approximately $178.3 million in key projects across the state, including the authority to purchase land in the city of Milwaukee for the development and construction of a new Type 1 Juvenile Correctional Facility to continue the administration’s efforts to close and replace the Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake facilities.
Evers appoints Johnson to DHS, Prince board of regents
Gov. Tony Evers today announced the appointment of Kirsten Johnson to serve as secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), effective Feb. 27, 2023, and the appointment of Dr. Joan M. Prince to the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents. Johnson fills the vacancy created by former...
Stewardship Friends Grants approved for 29 DNR improvement projects
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced the approval of stewardship funding for Friends Grants to 25 nonprofit organizations for improvement at DNR properties across the state. Gov. Evers’ State Building Commission approved the funding, which includes 29 projects for a total of $326,600 in stewardship grants, leveraging $371,500 in matching contributions and $3.4 million in total project costs.
DOT reminds voters of ID requirement
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is reminding voters to make sure they have the proper identification needed to vote in this month’s primary election, which will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 21. Wisconsin driver licenses or IDs are the most common form of...
