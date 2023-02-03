We’re starting off our workweek with mostly sunny skies Monday morning before increasing cloud cover takes hold this afternoon ahead of a cold front. Look for highs around freezing. A few showers are possible late Monday night into Tuesday morning as this cold front passes. Given the drier atmosphere in place, rainfall should be under 0.1”. Mostly cloudy skies will be in place for Tuesday once any lingering showers end. A bit of clearing is possible Wednesday. Highs both Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the 40s. As we approach the end of the week, a low pressure system forms in the south-central US and is forecast to move into the Great Lakes bringing gulf moisture with it. Model data points to the possibility of rainfall on the front end of this system starting Thursday morning. Gulf moisture means that near or above ½” of rainfall is possible by the time all is said and done. Currently it looks like this system will bring plenty of warm air with it meaning we’ll see rain for Thursday but we’re close enough to the cooler air we can’t rule out wintry precipitation near Mount Pleasant completely, especially at night. Highs will be in the low-40s.

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO