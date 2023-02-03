Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Video: Crystal clear ice forms on Lake Superior
DETROIT (FOX 2) - We're more than halfway through winter and in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, Lake Superior has frozen solid several inches thick, making it possible to not only walk on top of the Great Lake - but see to the bottom. In a video uploaded to YouTube by Chelsey...
WOOD
Gale Warnings – Warmer Than Average
Winds will be increasing in West Michigan. Small Craft Advisories will be up later today on Lake Michigan. Those flip to Gale Warnings from 10 pm this evening until 10 AM tomorrow (Tue.) morning. Gusts could reach 30-40 mph inland and 40-45 mph at Lake Michigan. Today looks dry. We’ll...
Morning Sun
Mid-Michigan weather: Warmer air means rain and melting snow
We’re starting off our workweek with mostly sunny skies Monday morning before increasing cloud cover takes hold this afternoon ahead of a cold front. Look for highs around freezing. A few showers are possible late Monday night into Tuesday morning as this cold front passes. Given the drier atmosphere in place, rainfall should be under 0.1”. Mostly cloudy skies will be in place for Tuesday once any lingering showers end. A bit of clearing is possible Wednesday. Highs both Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the 40s. As we approach the end of the week, a low pressure system forms in the south-central US and is forecast to move into the Great Lakes bringing gulf moisture with it. Model data points to the possibility of rainfall on the front end of this system starting Thursday morning. Gulf moisture means that near or above ½” of rainfall is possible by the time all is said and done. Currently it looks like this system will bring plenty of warm air with it meaning we’ll see rain for Thursday but we’re close enough to the cooler air we can’t rule out wintry precipitation near Mount Pleasant completely, especially at night. Highs will be in the low-40s.
Up North Voice
Good morning Northern Michigan!
On this date in Michigan history, in 1988 the Brook Trout was officially designated as the state fish. We cover seven counties including Crawford, Roscommon, Oscoda, Ogemaw, Iosco, Arenac and Montmorency counties in print and / or online. We are also a full-service commercial design and printing house. Our specialty...
Weather this week: Flirt with 60 degrees, then heavy moisture storm
This week is going to feel more like March than February. A large, mature storm system coming from the south will be a big soaker. There are actually going to be two precipitation periods this week. Tonight and Tuesday morning will have a line of scattered light rain showers crossing Lower Michigan. Temperatures should be above freezing for most of Lower Michigan. The far northern part of Lower Michigan could have some brief freezing rain. Southern Lower Michigan won’t have any ice problems.
WILX-TV
Two Mid-Michigan men dead after separate snowmobile crashes
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man from Mason and a man from Holt are dead after two separate snowmobile crashes in the northern lower peninsula. On Friday, The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a snowmobile crash in Cherry Grove Township. Investigators said the driver, identified as Mason man Lucas Wood, failed to turn a curve going off a trail and hit many trees, and died.
2 killed, 4 others injured in collision in Northern Michigan
MACKINAC COUNTY, MI – Two people died in a crash Saturday, Feb. 4, that was caused by inclement weather, Mackinac County sheriff’s deputies said. Four other people were also hospitalized in the collision. Police said the driver was traveling along U.S. Route 2 – about 13 miles west...
2 killed, 4 injured in Upper Peninsula crash caused by nasty winter weather
Two people from Ohio are dead and four other people are injured after a crash caused by nasty winter weather in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula on Saturday.
10 Items Every Michigander Should Own to Survive Winter
If this is your first time experiencing Michigan winter, you're in for a treat! Welcome to the state where Hell literally freezes over. Although it can vary from year to year there's at least one thing you can count on during winter in Michigan: lots and lots of snow. So far our friends Up North in the Keweenaw Peninsula have seen over 145 inches of snow-- and counting!
Michigan's Black Lake sturgeon fishing season lasts 65 minutes
Michigan's shortest fishing season lasted 65 minutes Saturday. The 2023 lake sturgeon fishing season on Black Lake in Cheboygan County began at 8 a.m. and ended at 9:05 a.m. The harvest limit for the season was six lake sturgeon. Officials close the season either when the sixth fish is harvested or five fish have been harvested at the end of any fishing day.
sooleader.com
COLUMN: Outpouring of support shown for family struck by tragedy
When tragedy strikes a family, school, and community, people rise to the occasion to show support, love and compassion. That is what happened this past week in the Eastern Upper Peninsula. Last Friday, Sault Ste. Marie was hosting a boys varsity basketball game against Escanaba. I was there for the...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Michigan’s coming energy crisis will be man-made
There exists enough resources to provide the 10 million people of our state the energy they need. What Michigan lacks is the political will to insist on reliable energy, preferring instead weather-dependent sources such as wind and solar. Michigan’s coming energy crisis will be man-made. The resources of the...
Michigan school kids could get free breakfast, lunch under Whitmer budget proposal
All Michigan children could see free breakfast and lunch at schools under an executive budget recommendation from the Whitmer administration, MLive has learned. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to recommend spending an estimated $160 million from the state’s School Aid Fund to go toward the program. That’s expected to impact 1.4 million children in-state, with the administration indicating the move could save families at least $850 a year.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan City Named the No. 1 Snowiest in the U.S.
If you aren’t a fan of snow, then Michigan is not the place for you. We have lots of snow each winter season here in the Mitten, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Michigan has the No....
WWMT
Consumers Energy: 20% fewer outages in 2022 compared to 2021
JACKSON, Mich. — Thanks to significant improvements to its electrical grid and the completion of more than 2,000 projects, there were approximately 20% fewer customer outages in 2022 compared to 2021, according to Consumers Energy. "The results from 2022 showed improvements across the board," Greg Salisbury, Consumers Energy's vice...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Flint man found in Holloway Dam identified as investigation continues
Further information has been released about the man found floating last Monday in Richfield Township’s Holloway Dam. The man, 59-year-old Tony Bigelow of Flint, was recovered after several hours of effort by several sheriff departments, including the thumb’s Lapeer and St. Clair County Sheriff Offices, having been spotted by a park goer before 5:30 p.m. on January 30.
WATCH: Extremely Rare 'Diamond Dust' Falling From The Sky In Michigan
That's not snow you're seeing.
chelseaupdate.com
State Park Stewardship Workdays; Great Backyard Bird Count This Month
Want to get involved in taking care of Michigan’s natural and cultural resources?. Here are some opportunities coming up in February. Several state parks in southern Michigan will host stewardship workdays, where volunteers are needed to help restore natural areas by removing invasive plants that threaten high-quality ecosystems. Workdays...
wcsx.com
Michigan Walmart Stores Received Multiple Bomb Threats Today
A number of Walmart bomb threats were made in Michigan on Monday (Feb. 6), and according to officials, they are likely linked. According to Oakland County officials, two bomb threats were made to two Oakland County Walmart stores and one in Wayne County on Monday. According to NBC’s WOOD in Grand Rapids, a bomb threat was also made towards a Walmart in Coldwater.
WLNS
Michigan couple creates the cutest school bus on Earth
SKAGWAY, Alaska. (WLNS) – In Skagway, Alaska, you can find a magical school bus that takes students on the trips of their dreams each and every day, but it’s not your typical class of students. In fact, they’re a lot furrier. For Moe Thompson, it started with...
