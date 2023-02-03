Read full article on original website
mpo-mag.com
Freudenberg Medical Adds Silicone Extrusion Capabilities in Massachusetts
Freudenberg Medical, a global contract design and manufacturing provider to the medical device and pharmaceutical industry, has added custom silicone extrusion and medical and biopharma tube processing to its newest cleanroom manufacturing operation and global headquarters in Beverly, Massachusetts. Freudenberg Medical is a global processor for custom medical and pharmaceutical...
mpo-mag.com
Digital X-Ray is as Effective as Lung Ventilation Perfusion in Detecting CTEPH
Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas Inc. is sharing study results that found Dynamic Digital Radiography (DDR) of the chest (a.k.a., DCR) is as effective as lung ventilation perfusion (V/Q) in detecting chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension (CTEPH). In addition, DDR was performed without the need for contrast media and at a significantly lower radiation dose to the patient, approximately one-tenth of lung V/Q scintigraphy. The study by lead author Yuzo Yamasaki, M.D., Ph.D., from Kyushu University (Fukuoka, Japan), was published in Radiology, the scientific journal of the Radiological Society of North America.
mpo-mag.com
Positive Long-Term Prospects for Japanese Diabetes Care Market
Japan's diabetes care devices market is headed for a sweet future. The country is a significant contributor to the Asia-Pacific (APAC) diabetes care devices sector, capturing almost 25% share in the region in 2022. Globaldata projects the sector to expand approximately 4% annually through 2030, driven by growth in type 2 diabetes among the aging population and lifestyle changes.
