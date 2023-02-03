Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas Inc. is sharing study results that found Dynamic Digital Radiography (DDR) of the chest (a.k.a., DCR) is as effective as lung ventilation perfusion (V/Q) in detecting chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension (CTEPH). In addition, DDR was performed without the need for contrast media and at a significantly lower radiation dose to the patient, approximately one-tenth of lung V/Q scintigraphy. The study by lead author Yuzo Yamasaki, M.D., Ph.D., from Kyushu University (Fukuoka, Japan), was published in Radiology, the scientific journal of the Radiological Society of North America.

