Polar Vortex Smashes Augusta, Maine Low Temperature Records
If you are an avid follower of our local meteorologists, like the ones who are WMTW and News Center Maine, there is a good chance that you heard at least one of them reffer to last week's temperatures as being "historic". Calling the low temperatures we had on Friday and...
foxbangor.com
Some Mainers head to warming centers as temperatures drop
BANGOR -- As temperatures drop, people have flocked to warming centers around the state. At the Together Place Peer Run Recovery Center in Bangor, people have been coming in off of the street to get warm, eat food, and drink hot coffee. The center is not normally open on Saturdays,...
Sub-zero temps, high winds creating scattered power outages
MAINE, USA — As temperatures plunge to well below zero, some Mainers are left without power due to high winds and severe cold. According to a Tweet from Central Maine Power, "Sub-zero temps and winds are impacting electrical equipment, causing scattered outages." The power company predicts the outages could...
Bangor woman reported missing has been safely located
BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor Police Department has safely located a Bangor woman who had been reported as missing. Lorna Bishop-Zezima, 28, of Bangor had last been seen on Feb. 3 when she was reportedly discharged from Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center. Her family had not heard from her in over a week, according to a news release from police.
On Saturday Mt. Katahdin will be Colder than the Surface of Mars
It's going to be brutally cold overnight into Saturday. Colder than an average day on Mars, for comparison. The National Weather Service has been warning of dangerously cold temps in the forecast for this weekend. Forecasters say the arctic blast is once in a decade cold. Actual air temperatures in the Bangor and Downeast areas are expected to be near -16, Saturday morning. Northern areas of the state could see actual air temps near -25.
wabi.tv
Inside Bangor PD’s welfare checks during dangerous cold
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With frostbite setting in under 10 minutes, Bangor Police are making sure that those who are outside have somewhere warm to go. I bundled up with half a dozen layers and rode along to see how officers are helping the people who often don’t have the necessary protection from the bitter cold.
A Bangor Group is Renting Rooms to Keep Homeless Out of the Cold
Needlepoint Sanctuary in Bangor is renting hotel rooms for the area's un-housed to protect them from the expected arctic blast. While most of us will be inconvenienced by the extreme cold that's being forecast for the rest of the week, it will be dangerous and potentially deadly for the area's homeless population. This is not the kind of weather you can wait out in a tent with a sleeping bag. So Maine communities are opening warming centers and extending the hours of existing centers and shelters. Find information about facilities in your area at 211 Maine.
WPFO
Missing Bangor woman found safe
BANGOR (WGME) -- Police are asking for help finding a missing Bangor woman who was last seen leaving a Maine hospital last Friday. Police say 28-year-old Lorna Bishop-Zezima, 28, of Bangor was last seen on February 3 when she left Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. Her family...
Woman Missing after Discharge from Bangor Hospital Found Safe
Bangor Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 28-year-old local woman. UPDATE: Bangor Police say Bishop-Zezima has been found and is safe. Sergeant Jason McAmbley says Lorna Bishop-Zezima of Bangor was last seen on February 3 when she was discharged from Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center. There have been no reported sightings of her since, and her family has not heard from her in over a week.
Funeral For Specialty Sweets Owner Planned For This Weekend
Last month, we brought you the sad news that Bangor mom of four, and local business owner Eliza Butler passed away, on New Year's Day, after a courageous battle with Cancer. Butler owned Specialty Sweets in Bangor for several years before closing the shop to dedicate time to her family.
The Inside Scoop On The 2023 Maine Lobster Festival
One of the great things about living in Maine is the sheer number of festivals we have in the state. We have festivals centered around blueberries, potatoes, whoopie pies, clams... And, they are all great in their own way. You could really spend the majority of the year stopping by a different festival each weekend.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you live eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that you should try because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
After 25 Years in Business, Central Maine Store Owners Will Close Their Iconic Store For One Final Time Today
We are so fortunate in this wonderful little (actually massive) state of ours to be surrounded by so many incredible mom & pop businesses. And when those moms and pops decide it's time to hang up the keys to the store, it can be awfully sad for the community. Take...
tourcounsel.com
Bangor Mall | Shopping mall in Bangor, Maine
Bangor Mall is a 60-acre (24 ha) shopping mall in Bangor, Maine, United States. Located off the Stillwater Avenue exit on Interstate 95, it serves as a shopping center for the surrounding Bangor area. Current stores include JCPenney and Dick's Sporting Goods. Previous anchors include Sears, which closed in 2018,...
penbaypilot.com
Knox County law enforcement agencies see interest from applicants; shuffle continues
KNOX COUNTY — “It’s crazy to go from ‘how am I going to cover some shifts’ to ‘wow, we’re fully staffed,’” said Thomaston Police Chief Tim Hoppe. Not long ago, law enforcement agencies in Knox County were struggling to fill patrol vacancies within their departments. Recently, a new – yet still small – nibble of interest is being seen along the baited lines cast in Knox County, but those lines slacken and tighten continuously along the way.
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Take me to (a converted) church
Within the woods of Solon, Maine, is a beautiful wooden chapel — turned house. The chapel boasts soaring cathedral ceilings and pristine tile floors. The second and third floors are also converted apartments, for a total of four bedrooms within the building. Additionally, the picturesque property comes with 3.9 acres of space. It’s listed on Special Finds for $350,000.
Maine Savings Amphitheater Trolls Concert Fans With Facebook Post
Whether you love country music or not, Maine Savings Amphitheater has a pretty good sense of humor!. As Maine Savings Amphitheatre starts to roll out announcements for the 2023 season, people are having fun speculating about who may come to Bangor this year, but they couldn’t resist poking a little fun at concert fans with a recent Facebook post.
wgan.com
Future USS Augusta expected to be commissioned in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) A speedy warship bearing the name of Maine’s capital city will likely be commissioned into service in the state. The future USS Augusta already has been christened at the Austal USA shipyard on the Alabama coast, and the ship could be ready to formally enter service this fall. Navy officials examined possible commissioning ceremony sites in Portland late last week, then traveled to Augusta to meet with local officials and tour the city, the Kennebec Journal reported.
Are the Icicles On Your House Brown? Here’s Why You Should Worry.
Home ownership is so awesome... Ugh. I definitely love owning my own home, but there are always times where I wish any given home improvement project was someone else's problem. Septic bills, electric bills, fallen trees, whatever... There's always something that needs to be done. Sure, sometimes the projects can be fun, like installing new flooring or something. But most of it just makes me cringe with financial fear.
How Elmer Survived a “Flipped” Stomach
Saturday night, saw my wife, Bonnie and I rushing to Brewer to the Eastern Maine Emergency Vet with our 7 year old Great Dane, Elmer. He had a 'flipped" stomach, and it's thanks to my wife, and the crack team at the Eastern Maine Emergency Vet that he is alive and home.
