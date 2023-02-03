ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Explosives may have been on Chinese spy balloon, general says

The Chinese spy balloon that was shot down after flying over the U.S. last week was possibly carrying explosives, according to a top military official. The balloon, which was 200 feet tall and carried a surveillance payload the size of a jetliner, could have been carrying explosives “to detonate and destroy the balloon,” said U.S. Air Force General Glen VanHerck, according to Politico reporter Lara Seligman.
Digital X-Ray is as Effective as Lung Ventilation Perfusion in Detecting CTEPH

Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas Inc. is sharing study results that found Dynamic Digital Radiography (DDR) of the chest (a.k.a., DCR) is as effective as lung ventilation perfusion (V/Q) in detecting chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension (CTEPH). In addition, DDR was performed without the need for contrast media and at a significantly lower radiation dose to the patient, approximately one-tenth of lung V/Q scintigraphy. The study by lead author Yuzo Yamasaki, M.D., Ph.D., from Kyushu University (Fukuoka, Japan), was published in Radiology, the scientific journal of the Radiological Society of North America.
Invacare's Interim CEO Permanently Secures Job

Geoffrey P. Purtill had temporarily filled the position since late last summer. Invacare Corporation has a made Interim CEO Geoffrey P. Purtill a permanent part of the executive leadership team. The company has officially named him president and CEO. He had served in the position on a temporary basis since...
CIBC Innovation Banking Provides $25M in Debt Financing to Podimetrics

Podimetrics Inc. is in a better financial position to expand its commercial operations, having received $25 million in debt financing from CIBC Innovation Banking. “CIBC Innovation Banking is proud to support Podimetrics as it continues to grow and help diabetic patients,” said Jeff Chapman, Head of North American Life Science and Healthcare, CIBC Innovation Banking. “We are excited to work with a company dedicated to providing preventative care and helping reduce amputations in diabetic patients.”
Positive Long-Term Prospects for Japanese Diabetes Care Market

Japan's diabetes care devices market is headed for a sweet future. The country is a significant contributor to the Asia-Pacific (APAC) diabetes care devices sector, capturing almost 25% share in the region in 2022. Globaldata projects the sector to expand approximately 4% annually through 2030, driven by growth in type 2 diabetes among the aging population and lifestyle changes.

