Chicago, IL

Yardbarker

Dolphins Not Expected To Re-Sign TE Mike Gesicki

He earned $10.9 million fully guaranteed in 2022 under the franchise tag. Gesicki, 27, is a former second-round pick by the Dolphins in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He finished the final year of his four-year, $6,611,924 rookie contract that included a $2,888,962 signing bonus. Gesicki will...
Anthony DiMoro

Dolphins: Five Free Agent Targets

The Miami Dolphins have already started their offseason with the big signing of defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who is one of the most respected minds in the league, and that's before the NFL Draft and free agency commence.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Watch: Budda Baker Notches Interception at Pro Bowl

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker continues to make plays on a football field despite his team's season ending long ago. The Cardinals safety took part in the league's new Pro Bowl format on Sunday as the lone representative out of Arizona, his fifth time being nominated to the game. Baker fought through injuries such as a high ankle sprain and fractured shoulder to play 15 games this past year.
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

Former Steelers' OL Leon Searcy Detailed Being A Pawn Of Drew Rosenhaus During Contract Dispute With Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for their first draft under General Manager Omar Khan, and it will be interesting to see how he will approach the NFL Draft differently than his predecessors Kevin Colbert and Tom Donahoe. Khan has a lot to measure up to, as the Steelers were able to win Super Bowl XL and Super Bowl XLIII, due in large part to Colbert’s aggressive approach. What remains to be seen is who Khan will select with his first ever selection in the first round, and if that player is as both talented and enigmatic as the players were in the initial selections of his predecessors as we review in Part I of this comparison series.
PITTSBURGH, PA
OnlyHomers

NFL Superstar Makes Decision On Retirement

Following a huge season for the San Francisco 49ers, where they made it as far as the NFC Championship, and possibly even a season where they would have had a chance to win it all if not for a series of injuries to quarterback after quarterback, one of their superstar players has made his decision about his future.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

