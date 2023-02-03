Read full article on original website
Ohio man cited following crash that killed “Tennis Shoe Ernie”
One man has been cited in a crash that killed “Tennis Shoe Ernie.” Officers said they responded to a crash with injury on Sunset Blvd and Negley Ave in Steubenville. Steubenville police say they found that Ernie Hollinger was traveling in his Yamaha scooter eastbound on Sunset Blvd in the right lane. Meanwhile, police say, […]
cleveland19.com
80-year-old Akron woman shoved to the ground during purse snatching
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An 80-year-old Akron woman was pushed to the ground during a purse snatching over the weekend in what Akron police are calling a “heartless attack.”. The robbery happened around 4:50 p.m. Saturday in a parking lot in the 1300 block of N. Portage Path.
Knox Pages
Ashland County Sheriff & Columbus detectives search Sullivan Twp. for missing woman
ASHLAND — Law enforcement officials from Columbus and Ashland County were seen searching an area in Sullivan Township for a missing woman on Monday morning. Ashland County Sheriff Lieutenant Don Sims confirmed police are searching for Renee Lynne Benedetti, a 40 year-old woman who has been missing from Columbus since Feb. 1.
WHIZ
Coshocton man charged in connection to shooting incident
COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–Authorities announced Monday that a Coshocton man is facing charges in connection to a shooting incident. 25-year-old Austin L. Binning was formally charged with 2 counts of Robbery, a felony of the 1st degree. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office reported that on Saturday, February 4th , they...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announces 'controlled release' at 3:30 p.m. amid explosion concerns at train derailment in Columbiana County
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — With concerns of a potential explosion connected to the train derailment in Columbiana County, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a plan to begin a "controlled release" around 3:30 p.m. Monday. It comes as Gov. DeWine said the contents of five rail cars are “currently unstable...
WFMJ.com
Two accused of ignoring evacuation zone at East Palestine tanker fire
Two men have pleaded not guilty to charges of misconduct at an emergency filed after police say they ignored orders to stay away from the fiery tanker derailment in East Palestine over the weekend. One of the men, 43-year-old Frederick Hennan of Columbiana was also charged with two counts of...
cleveland19.com
Solon police officer stops break-in at car dealership
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Solon police officer on patrol spotted three break-in suspects at a car dealership Friday evening. According to police, the suspects were spotted around 10:15 p.m. between two of the buildings at the Davis Automotive Group in the 6000 block of Kruse Dr. The three young...
cleveland19.com
Akron police: Standoff suspect in custody after threatening to shoot woman
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man surrendered to Akron police and SWAT after a series of incidents that ultimately led to a standoff, according to a news release. Officers responded to Bill’s Place located in the 500 block of North Main Street, around 1:45 p.m. for a domestic-related fight call.
cwcolumbus.com
Lawsuit filed over Shawshank Redemption tree in Richland County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Wood from the famous tree featured in the movie, "Shawshank Redemption," is the subject of a civil lawsuit. Dan Dees, co-owner of the property where the tree stood, planned to have the wood milled and made into commemorative items, according to a lawsuit filed in Richland County Common Pleas Court by Cleveland attorney Robert J. Vecchio.
Ohio man dies after house trailer falls on top of him
An Ohio man died on Sunday after a house trailer fell on top of him. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call on Sunday afternoon in reference to a male trapped under a house trailer on Keene Twp Rd 47. Officials say they found 52-year-old Robert Guthrie dead at the scene. Officials […]
Criminal charges against two 14-year-olds underscore Cuyahoga County’s Kia, Hyundai theft problem
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Criminal charges filed in the last week against two 14-year-old Cleveland boys underscore the scourge of thefts targeting certain Kia and Hyundai cars that social media unlocked last summer. One boy is charged with receiving stolen property after prosecutors accused him of possessing more than two...
wtuz.com
Evaluation Report Comes Back, No Details Provided
Mary Alice Reporting – A 37-year-old will remain in the Tuscarawas Justice Center as his trial date gets closer. Ricky Moore appeared on video in Judge Michael Ernest’s courtroom on a status hearing related to an evaluation. Moore is charged with four counts of grand theft, six counts...
WATCH: 2 pounds of meth seized in Summit County traffic stop
A traffic stop in Summit County netted two pounds of methamphetamine.
Third suspect in fatal Warren fire arrested
According to U.S. Marshals and Warren Police, he was taken into custody in regards to the fatal fire that killed 16-year-old Chassidy Broadstone.
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seize more than 2 pounds of crystal meth during Summit County traffic stop
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — Two people are facing several criminal charges after allegedly being caught with a significant amount of methamphetamine in Summit County. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says troopers pulled over a Mazda CX-5 Monday afternoon for lane violations on the Ohio Turnpike. While speaking with the driver and passenger, authorities claimed to have smelled burning marijuana, leading to a search of the SUV.
wtuz.com
Stolen Auto Crashed, Driver Takes Own Life
Mary Alice Reporting – Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved after a string of events Saturday. A welfare check was issued at approximately 1:30 am for Robert Bayliss, who was, on Friday, charged with his 6th OVI and possession of drugs from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The Strasburg...
Fallen ‘Shawshank Redemption’ tree at center of lawsuit
Pieces of Ohio's movie history were mistakenly burned, leaving their owner out of potential merchandising revenue, according to a new civil lawsuit filed in Richland County.
wtuz.com
Angela D. Wisman – February 4, 2023
Angela D. Wisman, age 48, of Sherrodsville, Ohio, died peacefully Saturday afternoon, February 4, 2023, at the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia, Ohio surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 16, 1974, in Canton, Ohio, and was the daughter of Mark Steven Bratka of Bowerston, OH,...
WFMJ.com
Warren Police block road with crime scene tape
An investigation is underway at a home on Warren's Southeast Side. Police were called to a home on Milton Street Southeast near Hazelwood at around 3 o'clock Sunday morning. It's not yet clear what exactly happened but officers were seen inside the home and the street was blocked off with crime scene tape.
What police found in home of Ohio teen charged in robbery
A 14-year-old boy is charged in connection with a stolen cell phone during an arranged meeting from Facebook Marketplace. Two AK-47-style rifles were also reportedly found during the arrest.
