Strasburg, OH

cleveland19.com

80-year-old Akron woman shoved to the ground during purse snatching

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An 80-year-old Akron woman was pushed to the ground during a purse snatching over the weekend in what Akron police are calling a “heartless attack.”. The robbery happened around 4:50 p.m. Saturday in a parking lot in the 1300 block of N. Portage Path.
AKRON, OH
WHIZ

Coshocton man charged in connection to shooting incident

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–Authorities announced Monday that a Coshocton man is facing charges in connection to a shooting incident. 25-year-old Austin L. Binning was formally charged with 2 counts of Robbery, a felony of the 1st degree. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office reported that on Saturday, February 4th , they...
COSHOCTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Solon police officer stops break-in at car dealership

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Solon police officer on patrol spotted three break-in suspects at a car dealership Friday evening. According to police, the suspects were spotted around 10:15 p.m. between two of the buildings at the Davis Automotive Group in the 6000 block of Kruse Dr. The three young...
SOLON, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Lawsuit filed over Shawshank Redemption tree in Richland County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Wood from the famous tree featured in the movie, "Shawshank Redemption," is the subject of a civil lawsuit. Dan Dees, co-owner of the property where the tree stood, planned to have the wood milled and made into commemorative items, according to a lawsuit filed in Richland County Common Pleas Court by Cleveland attorney Robert J. Vecchio.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man dies after house trailer falls on top of him

An Ohio man died on Sunday after a house trailer fell on top of him. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call on Sunday afternoon in reference to a male trapped under a house trailer on Keene Twp Rd 47. Officials say they found 52-year-old Robert Guthrie dead at the scene. Officials […]
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

Evaluation Report Comes Back, No Details Provided

Mary Alice Reporting – A 37-year-old will remain in the Tuscarawas Justice Center as his trial date gets closer. Ricky Moore appeared on video in Judge Michael Ernest’s courtroom on a status hearing related to an evaluation. Moore is charged with four counts of grand theft, six counts...
TUSCARAWAS, OH
WKYC

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seize more than 2 pounds of crystal meth during Summit County traffic stop

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — Two people are facing several criminal charges after allegedly being caught with a significant amount of methamphetamine in Summit County. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says troopers pulled over a Mazda CX-5 Monday afternoon for lane violations on the Ohio Turnpike. While speaking with the driver and passenger, authorities claimed to have smelled burning marijuana, leading to a search of the SUV.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

Stolen Auto Crashed, Driver Takes Own Life

Mary Alice Reporting – Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved after a string of events Saturday. A welfare check was issued at approximately 1:30 am for Robert Bayliss, who was, on Friday, charged with his 6th OVI and possession of drugs from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The Strasburg...
STRASBURG, OH
wtuz.com

Angela D. Wisman – February 4, 2023

Angela D. Wisman, age 48, of Sherrodsville, Ohio, died peacefully Saturday afternoon, February 4, 2023, at the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia, Ohio surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 16, 1974, in Canton, Ohio, and was the daughter of Mark Steven Bratka of Bowerston, OH,...
SHERRODSVILLE, OH
WFMJ.com

Warren Police block road with crime scene tape

An investigation is underway at a home on Warren's Southeast Side. Police were called to a home on Milton Street Southeast near Hazelwood at around 3 o'clock Sunday morning. It's not yet clear what exactly happened but officers were seen inside the home and the street was blocked off with crime scene tape.
WARREN, OH

