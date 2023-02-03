Read full article on original website
WGME
8-year-old Windham girl raises more than $2,000 for Maine food pantry
WINDHAM (WGME) - When some of the people running the Windham Clothes Closet and Food Pantry visited Eva Doughty's third grade class, she knew she wanted to do something to help. "I was hoping that they would use it to buy clothes and food and that all the families that...
WGME
Rare bird returns to Maine, exciting bird watchers
The Maine Audubon says we were lucky last year when a rare bird spent the winter in Maine. Well now lightning has struck twice. The Steller’s sea eagle was spotted Saturday between Arrowsic and Georgetown on the Midcoast. The large bird was spotted on almost the exact same tree...
WGME
Plumbers, heating technicians prepare for busy weekend in Maine
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- Heating and plumbing problems are being reported throughout southern Maine due to the bitter cold. Plumbers and heating technicians, like Shawn Kennie from Pine State Services, expect a busy couple of days as the temperatures drop below zero. At one Scarborough home, several components broke down on...
WGME
People that work outside are braving the cold temperatures
People who have to work outside today are braving the cold temperatures. But some say, they don’t mind it. For nearly ten years, Raymond Card has stood outside during the cold Maine winter, pumping fuel for Westbrooks’ Friendly Gas customers. “Rough on my hands, when I’m taking my...
WGME
2 Mainers win Grammy awards
Two Mainers were awarded on music's biggest stage on Sunday. Portland-based audio engineering master Bob Ludwig won his 13th Grammy for Best Historical Album for remastering the 20th anniversary reissue of Wilco’s album “Yankee Hotel Foxtrot.”. Dave Gutter, a longtime Maine musician and front man for Rustic Overtones,...
WGME
Mainers celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year
WESTBROOK (WGME) - Community members are ringing in the year of the rabbit at the Westbrook Performing Arts Center. The Chinese and American Friendship Association of Maine invited art groups, dancers, and musicians to rejoice in the Lunar New Year celebration. The group says this is the largest and longest...
WGME
American, Canadian lobstermen meet to discuss protecting industry, right whales
PORTLAND (WGME) -- For the first time since before the pandemic, members of the lobster industry from both the U.S and Canada are gathering for what's called the U.S.-Canada Lobster Town Meeting. The event alternates between the U.S. and Canada and is happening Friday and Saturday at the mariner's church...
WGME
Maine hockey legend celebrates 800th win
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Legendary Maine high school hockey coach Norm Gagne achieved quite a milestone Thursday night, scoring career win number 800 as Edward Little topped South Portland 5-3. This is Gagne's 49th season on the bench, and he's still going strong. The numbers are amazing besides the 800 wins, with 19 state title appearances and seven state championships.
WGME
Firefighters battle bitter cold to put out Midcoast blaze
PHIPPSBURG (WGME) -- Firefighters are keeping an eye on a fire on the Midcoast that flared up twice Friday in the cold, blustery winds. It started in Phippsburg on Bakers Wharf Road early Friday morning. Around 4:30 a.m., police responded to the 100 square-foot commercial building for a fire inside.
WGME
Water main break in Westbrook affecting traffic
WESTBROOK (WGME) -- Traffic is being diverted in Westbrook and Portland because of a water main break. The water main break is affecting traffic on Main Street and Larrabee Road. Portland Water District is currently on hand working to repair the damage. There is no timetable for when the damage...
WGME
Maine man sentenced for identity theft, loan fraud
PORTLAND (WGME) -- After lying about his son living with him to claim disability insurance benefits, a former Yarmouth resident has been sentenced to three years in prison. According to court records, 53-year-old John Cavanaugh, Jr. applied for disability insurance benefits from the social security administration for his son in November 2016.
WGME
Historic Wind Chill Temperatures Last Night
Most towns had air temperatures -10 to -20 early this morning. That's half the story though because wind chills have reached record territory. Wind chill records are unofficial, but here's the top 10 list for Portland going back to 1948. Last night's -45 degree wind chill at the Portland Jetport at 9PM takes the number one spot.
WGME
Yarmouth man sentenced after falsely claiming child's disability benefits
PORTLAND (WGME) - After lying about his son living with him to claim disability insurance benefits, a former Yarmouth resident was sentenced to three to five years in prison on Friday. Court records state that in November of 2016, 53-year-old John Cavanaugh Jr applied for disability insurance benefits from the...
