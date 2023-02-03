ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis says Florida requires African American history. Advocates say the state is failing that mandate

Facing accusations of whitewashing history after his administration blocked a new Black studies course for high-achieving high schoolers, Gov. Ron DeSantis has countered that Florida students already must learn about the triumphs and plight of African Americans. “The state of Florida education standards not only don’t prevent, but they require...
Idaho8.com

Wyoming State Trooper injured in a crash

DOUGLAS, Wyo. (KIFI) - On Friday Evening, at approximately 6:40 p.m., a Douglas Trooper was parked on Highway 59 at milepost 46.5 with emergency lights activated, assisting multiple motorists who had left the roadway due to weather and road conditions. A 53 ft. box trailer semi-truck was traveling northbound when...
DOUGLAS, WY

