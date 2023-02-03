ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parker, CO

coloradotimesrecorder.com

The Devil in the Details: After School Satan Club and Public Education

“We know that there is a very real war in the heavenlies,” said Derrick Wilburn, an organizer with Advocates for D20 Kids, during a Sept. 14, 2022 presentation at Church For All Nations in Colorado Springs. “This battle takes place all the time, and the battle over all children, in Northern Colorado Springs, in specific, is getting very, very real. … We are seeing an uptick in activity that is clearly Satanic in nature, even if it isn’t necessarily Satanic, it’s just not something that we would embrace as Christian believers.”
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
cuindependent.com

CUSG plans to pack upcoming CU Board of Regents meeting

The University of Colorado Boulder Student Government will pack the CU Board of Regents meeting in Denver on Feb. 9 to promote a ban on concealed carry on CU campuses. Tri-executive Rachel Hill presented resolution 97 LCR 05, calling on the board to ban concealed carry across CU System campuses on Oct. 6, 2022, where the legislative council unanimously approved it on first reading.
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Former church, school worker charged with raping 13-year-old girl in church

Denver police and prosecutors are pursuing a rape case against a man who served as the music director at St. John's School and church in southeast Denver, according to a CBS News Colorado investigation.Diego Marroquin, 36, is facing one charge of sexual assault on a child under the age of 15 by a person in a position of trust. He allegedly raped a 13-year-old female student from the school on a balcony overlooking the church in May of 2022.According to Denver police documents, the girl said, "my mind went black. I couldn't believe this was happening to me."Marroquin told CBS...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Meth found in classroom, teacher arrested

A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. Denver weather: Breezy, sunny Sunday before snow …
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado gas prices continue to rise while national prices decline

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As the rest of the country feels relief at the pump, Colorado's gas prices continue to rise. According to GasBuddy, the average gasoline price in Colorado Springs rose 13.4 cents within the last week, averaging $3.97/g Monday. Data from GasBuddy shows current gas prices are the highest for February 6 The post Colorado gas prices continue to rise while national prices decline appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KDVR.com

Police investigate report of armed man at rec center

Police in Boulder said an armed man was reported outside of a recreation center. Police investigate report of armed man at rec center. Police in Boulder said an armed man was reported outside of a recreation center. Denver weather: Sun Tuesday, Snow chance Wednesday, …. Denver’s weather will stay mild...
BOULDER, CO
KDVR.com

Beloved cyclist's bike stolen

The bike, named Colonel Mustard, has traveled the world. Samantha Spitz reports. The bike, named Colonel Mustard, has traveled the world. Samantha Spitz reports. Artists chosen to install new art at Denver airport. Three artists were selected to create new art installations for the Denver International Airport. Club Q hero...
DENVER, CO
KXRM

International Space Station: View of Colorado from space

(COLORADO) — A live video showing the International Space Station (ISS) passing through Colorado captures the state, all in white, after recent snowstorms and winter weather on Friday, Feb. 3. The ISS-Above shows the pass track over the City of Denver as well as different northern Colorado cities labeled in a frame grab of the […]
COLORADO STATE
denverite.com

History Colorado wants to sell a historic house in City Park West that used to be home to a miniatures museum

A City Park West house, once a home for miniatures, dolls, and toys, could be up for sale. A bill has been introduced to the state that would give History Colorado the authority to sell three properties, one of those being the Pearce-McAllister Cottage in City Park West. The other two include the McFarlane House in Central City and the Pueblo Museum Support Center in Pueblo.
DENVER, CO

