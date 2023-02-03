Read full article on original website
Opinion: ‘Blues’ killing Denver homeless, formerly homeless peopleDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver Broncos Lose CoachOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Box truck sideswipes state trooper’s cruiser in Castle RockHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
Pregnant inmates could be released from jail or prison under proposed lawJade Talks CrimeColorado State
Chipotle opens a Neapolitan pizza shop in Greenwood VillageBrittany AnasGreenwood Village, CO
State to introduce bill regarding protection for children placed with family members
DENVER — In June Denver Police (DPD) responded to an apartment for a call about a child who was unresponsive. That child 8-year-old Dametrious Wilson died from his injuries, and since his death, 9NEWS has been looking into the circumstances. On June 3, 2022, Susan Baffour, Dametrious' great aunt,...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
The Devil in the Details: After School Satan Club and Public Education
“We know that there is a very real war in the heavenlies,” said Derrick Wilburn, an organizer with Advocates for D20 Kids, during a Sept. 14, 2022 presentation at Church For All Nations in Colorado Springs. “This battle takes place all the time, and the battle over all children, in Northern Colorado Springs, in specific, is getting very, very real. … We are seeing an uptick in activity that is clearly Satanic in nature, even if it isn’t necessarily Satanic, it’s just not something that we would embrace as Christian believers.”
cpr.org
Denver Archdiocese fires Catholic school teacher after discovering she was in a same-sex relationship
Maggie Barton is speaking out after she was let go from her teaching job at All Souls Catholic School in Englewood. Last month, the Archdiocese of Denver terminated Barton’s employment after discovering that she is in a same-sex relationship. “I think it's important to kind of get this narrative...
One-of-a-kind academy in Denver keeps chronically ill students in school
Inside Morgridge Academy in Denver, it’s business as usual. But there’s much more to this school than meets the eye.
cuindependent.com
CUSG plans to pack upcoming CU Board of Regents meeting
The University of Colorado Boulder Student Government will pack the CU Board of Regents meeting in Denver on Feb. 9 to promote a ban on concealed carry on CU campuses. Tri-executive Rachel Hill presented resolution 97 LCR 05, calling on the board to ban concealed carry across CU System campuses on Oct. 6, 2022, where the legislative council unanimously approved it on first reading.
Colorado ranchers claim to be target of racially charged "reign of terror"
Courtney W. Mallery and his wife Nicole, a black couple that own and operate Freedom Acres Ranch in El Paso County, are claiming that they have been on the receiving end of a racially charged "reign of terror" from community members, strangers, and deputies from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
90-year-old chef, Holocaust survivor still serving up fresh meals in Wheat Ridge
"My mother lost all of her family in Germany," Bert told me, while recounting his eventual emigration from Europe to America. "She had a family of 13 brothers and sisters - all gone."
Former church, school worker charged with raping 13-year-old girl in church
Denver police and prosecutors are pursuing a rape case against a man who served as the music director at St. John's School and church in southeast Denver, according to a CBS News Colorado investigation.Diego Marroquin, 36, is facing one charge of sexual assault on a child under the age of 15 by a person in a position of trust. He allegedly raped a 13-year-old female student from the school on a balcony overlooking the church in May of 2022.According to Denver police documents, the girl said, "my mind went black. I couldn't believe this was happening to me."Marroquin told CBS...
Pregnant, postpartum prisoners could be released under proposed law
(Denver, Colo.) A representative of an organization that advocates for pregnant people in jail said legislation soon will be introduced in Colorado that would give prisoners more time with their babies.
Opinion: ‘Blues’ killing Denver homeless, formerly homeless people
An epidemic making its way through the unhoused and formerly unhoused communities is wiping people out. The culprit is “the Blues.”. Not depression. Blue pills cut with deadly fentanyl have become all the rage in my building, Fusion Studios. Some people purchase meth with shavings of “blues” mixed in.
highlandsranchherald.net
Thomas threatens Douglas County with legal action over cost of being investigated
A long-running conflict between Douglas County’s elected leaders could continue after county Commissioner Lora Thomas signaled she might take action to have her legal bills paid back if the county doesn’t decide to pay the cost. Her two fellow commissioners on the board appeared not to entertain that...
KDVR.com
Meth found in classroom, teacher arrested
A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. Denver weather: Breezy, sunny Sunday before snow …
PLANetizen
Colorado Emissions Reduction Plan Ties Sustainable Transportation to State Funding
The The Denver Regional Council of Governments (DRCOG) will reallocate funds planned for an expansion of Interstate 25 and C-470 to bus rapid transit projects. | Leeweh / Denver, Colorado. In a guest post on TransitCenter, Planetizen’s own James Brasuell outlines a new Colorado rule that “rearranges regional capital investment...
Colorado gas prices continue to rise while national prices decline
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As the rest of the country feels relief at the pump, Colorado's gas prices continue to rise. According to GasBuddy, the average gasoline price in Colorado Springs rose 13.4 cents within the last week, averaging $3.97/g Monday. Data from GasBuddy shows current gas prices are the highest for February 6 The post Colorado gas prices continue to rise while national prices decline appeared first on KRDO.
KDVR.com
Police investigate report of armed man at rec center
Police in Boulder said an armed man was reported outside of a recreation center. Police investigate report of armed man at rec center. Police in Boulder said an armed man was reported outside of a recreation center. Denver weather: Sun Tuesday, Snow chance Wednesday, …. Denver’s weather will stay mild...
Car thieves, juvenile delinquents targeted by Aurora councilmember
(Aurora, Colo.) An Aurora City Councilmember will sponsor a resolution Monday that would encourage the state to lift its cap on juvenile delinquent beds. A second resolution would target car thieves.
KDVR.com
Beloved cyclist's bike stolen
The bike, named Colonel Mustard, has traveled the world. Samantha Spitz reports. The bike, named Colonel Mustard, has traveled the world. Samantha Spitz reports. Artists chosen to install new art at Denver airport. Three artists were selected to create new art installations for the Denver International Airport. Club Q hero...
International Space Station: View of Colorado from space
(COLORADO) — A live video showing the International Space Station (ISS) passing through Colorado captures the state, all in white, after recent snowstorms and winter weather on Friday, Feb. 3. The ISS-Above shows the pass track over the City of Denver as well as different northern Colorado cities labeled in a frame grab of the […]
Hundreds of people are missing in Colorado
There are over 500 people missing in our state, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation's missing persons database.
denverite.com
History Colorado wants to sell a historic house in City Park West that used to be home to a miniatures museum
A City Park West house, once a home for miniatures, dolls, and toys, could be up for sale. A bill has been introduced to the state that would give History Colorado the authority to sell three properties, one of those being the Pearce-McAllister Cottage in City Park West. The other two include the McFarlane House in Central City and the Pueblo Museum Support Center in Pueblo.
