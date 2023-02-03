Read full article on original website
Freudenberg Medical Adds Silicone Extrusion Capabilities in Massachusetts
Freudenberg Medical, a global contract design and manufacturing provider to the medical device and pharmaceutical industry, has added custom silicone extrusion and medical and biopharma tube processing to its newest cleanroom manufacturing operation and global headquarters in Beverly, Massachusetts. Freudenberg Medical is a global processor for custom medical and pharmaceutical...
Invacare's Interim CEO Permanently Secures Job
Geoffrey P. Purtill had temporarily filled the position since late last summer. Invacare Corporation has a made Interim CEO Geoffrey P. Purtill a permanent part of the executive leadership team. The company has officially named him president and CEO. He had served in the position on a temporary basis since...
