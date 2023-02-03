Podimetrics Inc. is in a better financial position to expand its commercial operations, having received $25 million in debt financing from CIBC Innovation Banking. “CIBC Innovation Banking is proud to support Podimetrics as it continues to grow and help diabetic patients,” said Jeff Chapman, Head of North American Life Science and Healthcare, CIBC Innovation Banking. “We are excited to work with a company dedicated to providing preventative care and helping reduce amputations in diabetic patients.”

1 DAY AGO