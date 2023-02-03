Read full article on original website
Related
mpo-mag.com
Freudenberg Medical Adds Silicone Extrusion Capabilities in Massachusetts
Freudenberg Medical, a global contract design and manufacturing provider to the medical device and pharmaceutical industry, has added custom silicone extrusion and medical and biopharma tube processing to its newest cleanroom manufacturing operation and global headquarters in Beverly, Massachusetts. Freudenberg Medical is a global processor for custom medical and pharmaceutical...
mpo-mag.com
Invacare's Interim CEO Permanently Secures Job
Geoffrey P. Purtill had temporarily filled the position since late last summer. Invacare Corporation has a made Interim CEO Geoffrey P. Purtill a permanent part of the executive leadership team. The company has officially named him president and CEO. He had served in the position on a temporary basis since...
mpo-mag.com
CIBC Innovation Banking Provides $25M in Debt Financing to Podimetrics
Podimetrics Inc. is in a better financial position to expand its commercial operations, having received $25 million in debt financing from CIBC Innovation Banking. “CIBC Innovation Banking is proud to support Podimetrics as it continues to grow and help diabetic patients,” said Jeff Chapman, Head of North American Life Science and Healthcare, CIBC Innovation Banking. “We are excited to work with a company dedicated to providing preventative care and helping reduce amputations in diabetic patients.”
mpo-mag.com
Positive Long-Term Prospects for Japanese Diabetes Care Market
Japan's diabetes care devices market is headed for a sweet future. The country is a significant contributor to the Asia-Pacific (APAC) diabetes care devices sector, capturing almost 25% share in the region in 2022. Globaldata projects the sector to expand approximately 4% annually through 2030, driven by growth in type 2 diabetes among the aging population and lifestyle changes.
Comments / 0