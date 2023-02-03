ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

therealdeal.com

American Landmark snags logistics tenant in Schaumburg

American Landmark juiced the rent roll of a suburban Chicago office with a supply chain management firm’s new lease, right in time to sell the property with a fuller tenant roster. Logistics business Network Services Company agreed to lease about 40,000 square feet in Skokie-based landlord American Landmark Properties’...
SCHAUMBURG, IL
therealdeal.com

Sizing up Chicago’s ailing office market

Chicago’s office market began to show signs of life last year after a devastating 2021. But its vitals indicate it isn’t healthy yet. In the city’s central business district, net absorption — which plunged by nearly 24 percent in 2021 — actually rose by nearly 43 percent last year, reaching -2,800,000 square feet. In the suburbs, where net absorption crashed by nearly 69 percent in 2021, that figure bounced back by nearly that much, ending 2022 at -908,000 square feet.
CHICAGO, IL
therealdeal.com

Marc Realty dealt $16M foreclosure suit on aging Loop offices

Maybe a third time will be the charm for longtime Chicago landlord Marc Realty. The firm, headed by Gerald Nudo and Elliot and Larry Weiner, is in danger of losing the vintage Loop office building at 216 West Jackson Boulevard to bondholders in debt against the property. A $16.5 million commercial mortgage-backed securities loan tied to the asset is facing a foreclosure lawsuit that was filed late last month in Cook County court.
CHICAGO, IL
therealdeal.com

How one one of Chicago’s top agents is selling her own Gold Coast condo

One of Chicago’s top residential real estate brokers is selling her own condo at one of the Gold Coast’s premier buildings. Susan Miner, broker and owner at Premier Relocation and Real Estate Services, listed her Gold Coast condo in the Waldorf Astoria at 11 East Walton Street last week, asking $5.3 million.
CHICAGO, IL
therealdeal.com

Loop Capital breaks ground on South Side filming studio

Remote work could be hard to find for movie and TV production crews, so developers are using filming studios rather than offices or retail to build a South Side area’s commercial real estate future. Mayor Lori Lightfoot held a groundbreaking ceremony for a $100 million South Shore filming studio...
CHICAGO, IL
therealdeal.com

Kellogg lists River North space for sublease ahead of split

Ahead of plans to move a spinoff company to Chicago, Kellogg is looking to sublease its River North office space and find a new headquarters for the future company. The breakfast foods company hired JLL brokers Brad Despot and Kerry Middleton to find a new tenant for the 39,000-square-foot boutique office building at 412 North Wells Street, CoStar News reported. Kellogg’s lease covers part of the ground floor and all eight floors above.
CHICAGO, IL
therealdeal.com

Evanston’s E2 is latest large apartment building to hit market

Northwestern Mutual has listed a large luxury Evanston apartment complex. The Milwaukee-based insurance company hired JLL to sell E2, a 352-unit multifamily property at 1890 Maple Avenue in the North Shore suburb, Crain’s reported. The company opened the property, located west of Northwestern University, in 2015. E2 is the...
EVANSTON, IL

