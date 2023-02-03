Chicago’s office market began to show signs of life last year after a devastating 2021. But its vitals indicate it isn’t healthy yet. In the city’s central business district, net absorption — which plunged by nearly 24 percent in 2021 — actually rose by nearly 43 percent last year, reaching -2,800,000 square feet. In the suburbs, where net absorption crashed by nearly 69 percent in 2021, that figure bounced back by nearly that much, ending 2022 at -908,000 square feet.

