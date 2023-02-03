Read full article on original website
As Meat Shortages Loom, Supermarket Chain Will Stop Selling Meat Products and Move to Plant-Based Options
In 2023, it is anticipated that the availability of beef will decrease, leading Americans to seek alternative sources of protein and dietary staples. The USDA projects that the average American will consume 5.6% less beef in 2023, marking the largest decrease in consumption in almost four decades, as reported by Beef Magazine.
Digital X-Ray is as Effective as Lung Ventilation Perfusion in Detecting CTEPH
Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas Inc. is sharing study results that found Dynamic Digital Radiography (DDR) of the chest (a.k.a., DCR) is as effective as lung ventilation perfusion (V/Q) in detecting chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension (CTEPH). In addition, DDR was performed without the need for contrast media and at a significantly lower radiation dose to the patient, approximately one-tenth of lung V/Q scintigraphy. The study by lead author Yuzo Yamasaki, M.D., Ph.D., from Kyushu University (Fukuoka, Japan), was published in Radiology, the scientific journal of the Radiological Society of North America.
Invacare's Interim CEO Permanently Secures Job
Geoffrey P. Purtill had temporarily filled the position since late last summer. Invacare Corporation has a made Interim CEO Geoffrey P. Purtill a permanent part of the executive leadership team. The company has officially named him president and CEO. He had served in the position on a temporary basis since...
Positive Long-Term Prospects for Japanese Diabetes Care Market
Japan's diabetes care devices market is headed for a sweet future. The country is a significant contributor to the Asia-Pacific (APAC) diabetes care devices sector, capturing almost 25% share in the region in 2022. Globaldata projects the sector to expand approximately 4% annually through 2030, driven by growth in type 2 diabetes among the aging population and lifestyle changes.
