mpo-mag.com
Invacare's Interim CEO Permanently Secures Job
Geoffrey P. Purtill had temporarily filled the position since late last summer. Invacare Corporation has a made Interim CEO Geoffrey P. Purtill a permanent part of the executive leadership team. The company has officially named him president and CEO. He had served in the position on a temporary basis since...
Positive Long-Term Prospects for Japanese Diabetes Care Market
Japan's diabetes care devices market is headed for a sweet future. The country is a significant contributor to the Asia-Pacific (APAC) diabetes care devices sector, capturing almost 25% share in the region in 2022. Globaldata projects the sector to expand approximately 4% annually through 2030, driven by growth in type 2 diabetes among the aging population and lifestyle changes.
