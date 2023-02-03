ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parker, CO

The Longmont Leader

Middle school students called to race

Middle school students from Estes Park, Fort Collins, Longmont, Loveland and surrounding areas are called to race during Platte River Power Authority’s fourth annual solar and battery model car competition, known as the NoCo Time Trials. “As we celebrate 50 years of proudly serving our owner communities, we’re excited...
FORT COLLINS, CO
KDVR.com

Meth found in classroom, teacher arrested

A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. Denver weather: Breezy, sunny Sunday before snow …
DENVER, CO
KXRM

International Space Station: View of Colorado from space

(COLORADO) — A live video showing the International Space Station (ISS) passing through Colorado captures the state, all in white, after recent snowstorms and winter weather on Friday, Feb. 3. The ISS-Above shows the pass track over the City of Denver as well as different northern Colorado cities labeled in a frame grab of the […]
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Firefighters battle blaze at townhomes in Denver

Firefighters in Denver rushed to put out a fire at some townhomes near 33rd and Fillmore on Monday afternoon. Crews rushed to the multi-family dwelling about 1:30 p.m.When crews arrived, they found smoke and fire in the attic space. Crews had to withdraw from the roof for safety purposes, according to Denver Fire. No injuries have been reported. What caused the fire is being investigated. 
DENVER, CO
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Colorado that are well-known for serving delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
COLORADO STATE
broomfieldleader.com

Johnstown to consider incentives for new Kroger center

The Johnstown Town Council will decide Monday whether to provide economic incentives to bring an ecommerce fresh food distribution center to the town. Kroger, parent company to King Soopers, is building a 55,000 square foot spoke facility at the Trade @ 2534 Industrial Park in Johnstown, northeast of Longmont, that could create over 100 jobs and begin operating by June 30.
JOHNSTOWN, CO
CBS Denver

Former church, school worker charged with raping 13-year-old girl in church

Denver police and prosecutors are pursuing a rape case against a man who served as the music director at St. John's School and church in southeast Denver, according to a CBS News Colorado investigation.Diego Marroquin, 36, is facing one charge of sexual assault on a child under the age of 15 by a person in a position of trust. He allegedly raped a 13-year-old female student from the school on a balcony overlooking the church in May of 2022.According to Denver police documents, the girl said, "my mind went black. I couldn't believe this was happening to me."Marroquin told CBS...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Breaking: Unverified bomb threat causes evacuation at Metro State's Auraria campus

The Lynx Crossing Building at 318 Walnut St. on the Auraria campus of the Metropolitan State University of Denver is being evacuated due to an unverified bomb threat. Authorities issued the announcement just before 2 p.m. Monday and asked anyone in the building or immediate vicinity to leave the area. As of 2:15 p.m. there had been no other information released. Only the Lynx Building is being evacuated at this time, according to the alert. People in the area are asked not to cross 5th Street. Updates will be posted to Metropolitan State University's emergency notifications website and posted via social media. As of 2:15 p.m., Denver Police had not issued a notification of the bomb threat.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

A rare and beautiful bird is turning up all over Denver this winter

Birdwatchers walking along the Highline Canal during an annual bird count last Christmas got a surprise gift when one of them spotted a Bohemian waxwing among the juncos and blue jays. The beautiful bird, so named because of the bright red and yellow waxy secretions that decorate the tips of their wings, was embedded with a flock of its cousins, cedar waxwings, which are much more common in Colorado. It was the first time in 35 years that a Bohemian waxwing had been recorded along...
