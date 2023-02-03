Read full article on original website
Why the Kansas City Chiefs will win Super Bowl LVII
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to play in their fifth Super Bowl on Sunday and their third since 2019.
Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement
Last week, legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL last week, prompting all sorts of tributes from several people all across the league with some sharing stories about his life on and off the field. It’s also led to some speculation as to why exactly Brady is retiring, and Brady’s father has the answer. In an Read more... The post Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
bvmsports.com
Eagles news: Best Super Bowl LII anniversary tweets
4 Chiefs besides Patrick Mahomes looking to ruin the Eagles Super Bowl party by Jackie Quattro Eagles News Eagles news: Best Super Bowl LII anniversary tweets by Geoffrey Knox 2 minutes ago Follow @GQ_4_Eva Tweet Share x Pin Comment Has it been five years already? Most of us will never forget where we were when we watched the Philadelphia Eagles…
NBC Sports
Madden simulation predicts Eagles beat Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII
The last two Super Bowls played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., were instant classics. If EA Sports’ Super Bowl LVII prediction plays out on the field, this year’s game will be more of a dud. The video game company released its “Madden NFL 23” Super Bowl...
Report: Another Star NFL Quarterback Might Be Traded
Aaron Rodgers isn't the only star NFL quarterback who could get traded this offseason. According to a report from ESPN, the Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson are not close on a contract extension. They're reportedly $100 million apart in discussions. So, Jackson could be traded. ...
prosportsextra.com
Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31
Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
chatsports.com
2023 NFL mock draft: Post-Senior Bowl two-round predictions
With the Senior Bowl in the rearview mirror, what could the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft look like if it happened today?. As I’m writing this, I’ll be heading back from the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl. It was a great chance to not only...
The Ringer
Kyrie Trade Reactions, Deadline Predictions, and a Best Super Bowl LVII Props Extravaganza
In Part 1 of a two-part podcast, The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo and Joe House to give their reactions to the Dallas Mavericks’ trade for Kyrie Irving. They discuss the assets the Brooklyn Nets got, whether they would have taken the risk associated with trading for Irving, whether there are any other big trades coming, and more.
Super Bowl Prop Bet of the Day: What color will the Gatorade bath be?
Super Bowl LVII Week: Brandon London provides the history of the Gatorade bath and the odds of the colors in the running for the traditional celebration at the end of Super Bowl 57.
chatsports.com
The many connections of Super Bowl LVII between the Chiefs and Eagles
The Super Bowl LVII matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles is filled with many intriguing storylines and connections between the two franchises. Let’s start where everyone does, with the Kelce-connected “New Heights Bowl and the “Andy Reid Bowl.”. Chiefs tight end Travis and Eagles...
1 NFL Team Was 'Counting On' Tom Brady Playing Next Season
Tom Brady surprised a lot of people on Wednesday when he announced his retirement, including one NFL team. That team is reportedly the Las Vegas Raiders, according to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio. Per Florio, the team was "absolutely counting on" Brady being available but may now turn to Aaron ...
CBS Sports
NFL DFS 2023, Super Bowl 57: Best Chiefs vs. Eagles DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, strategy
Philadelphia wide receiver A.J. Brown was quarterback Jalen Hurts' favorite target during the regular season, catching 88 passes for 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was one of the top wide receivers in NFL DFS lineups throughout the year, but his value has started to slide ahead of Super Bowl 57. Brown ranks third on the roster in receiving yards in the 2023 NFL playoffs, catching just seven passes for 50 yards. Should you include him in your 2023 Super Bowl DFS lineups? DeVonta Smith has stepped up in the NFL playoffs 2023, catching eight passes for a team-best 97 yards and a touchdown. He is a cheaper option than Brown in the Super Bowl 57 DFS player pool, so should you add him as one of your NFL DFS picks? Before you make your Super Bowl 57 NFL DFS picks for Chiefs vs. Eagles on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.
Huge, surprising Zach Wilson update revealed
After a tumultuous season, in which he was benched multiple times for his performance, Zach Wilson’s days in New York no longer appeared to be numbered. In a recent article in The Athletic, NFL insider Jeff Howe revealed that the Jets don’t intend to trade Wilson, despite his shortcomings. Obviously, that could change if New Read more... The post Huge, surprising Zach Wilson update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Donna Kelce on Super Bowl LVII: "It's going to be the best day ever"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's the "New Heights" episode everyone's been waiting for. "It's going to be the best day ever," Donna Kelce said about Super Bowl LVII. In a much anticipated "New Heights" podcast, Donna joined her sons Jason and Travis Kelce. Donna will be the first mother two watch her sons play against each other in the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 12. "I wanted both of you guys to get into the Super Bowl," Donna said. "Basically what it is, I really wanted just pure joy." She says when Jason and Travis were in their first Super Bowls, it was tense because...
CBS Sports
2023 Super Bowl date, time: How to watch, TV channel, live stream, Super Bowl 57 odds for Chiefs, Eagles
Whether you tune in for the actual game, the commercials or the halftime show, there's a pretty good chance you will likely be watching Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. In 2022, the most viewed television broadcast was Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, attracting 99.2 million viewers. That is just under a third of the United States population.
Patrick Mahomes of Whitehouse, TX Talks Friendship with Travis Kelce
Having a real friend someone you can count on no matter what is truly something special. And no one knows that better than our very own Whitehouse, Texas superstar quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes. The Super Bowl winning quarterback has great relationships with many people, but one of his most valued relationships is with one of his best buddies and tight end on the Chiefs, Travis Kelce.
The Ringer
Greg Olsen’s Improvement Is No Match for Tom Brady’s Star Power
In his single season on Fox’s first-string announcing team, Greg Olsen did something amazing. He made the first convincing case in two decades for benching Tom Brady. Brady and his $375 million contract with Fox will likely take Olsen’s job after Olsen calls the Super Bowl. Olsen proved that wouldn’t be a quality judgment.
