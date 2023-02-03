Read full article on original website
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
Supply Chain Destruction: Massive Fire Demolishes U.S. Manufacturing Plant After 100+ Food Plants ExplodeEden ReportsChicago, IL
In 1981, a Chicago Mayor moved into the Cabrini-Green Homes housing projectLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy familiesMark StarChicago, IL
WATCH: Massive Sprawling Fire Engulfs Chicago Furniture Store
Skycam footage shows a gigantic plume of smoke billowing through the sky.
Is February Chicago’s peak time for subzero temperatures?
GOT A QUESTION FOR TOM? Ask him here! Dear Tom, I remember you telling us that early February is Chicago’s peak time for subzero temperatures, and sure enough, we dropped to minus 1 on February 3. Is my memory correct about early February? Pat Byrne, Hoffman Estates Dear Pat, It certainly is. Since 1871, Feb. […]
Austin Weekly News
Vacant 40 years, youth sports campus blooms in North Austin
Local leaders welcomed a state-of-the-art community center and youth athletic facility to North Austin last Thursday after two years of planning. The North Austin Center, 1841 N. Laramie Ave., is a nonprofit, 10-acre campus for sports, education and wellness, with a strong focus on baseball, basketball, and soccer development. The $31 million facility has basketball courts, classrooms, an esports lab, a weight room and other amenities.
Best Ribs In America Might Be Inside This Legendary Chicago Hidden Gem
Twin Anchors in Chicago is a hidden gem that even the most seasoned foodies might have missed. But don't let its inconspicuous exterior fool you, this restaurant is a celeb favorite, has been featured in movies and TV shows, and is the inspiration behind the iconic eatery in the movie "Return to Me." This is a spot that needs to be at the top of your "places to try in Chicago" list.
Black Men Flower Project blossoms in Chicago
Black men can nominate other Black men to receive a free flower arrangement.
Lee Bey Shows Off South Side Sites in ‘Building/Blocks’
There’s more to Chicago’s architectural legacy than its gleaming downtown skyline. All throughout the city, there are buildings that inspire — you just have to know where to look. The good news is: Chicago’s got a guy for that. In his special “Building/Blocks: The Architecture of...
WGNtv.com
Why are there Canada geese in Chicago in the middle of winter?
I have seen Canada geese here in the Chicago area in the middle of winter. I thought they should have left for warmer climates. What is going on?. Canada geese are tough and adaptable birds and, as long as food and open water are available, they can tolerate Chicago’s low winter temperatures. Canada geese in urban areas like metropolitan Chicago are drawn to grassy places like parks and expansive lawns because such places give them an unobstructed view of approaching predators. And Canada geese eat grass.
Eater
A New Ramen Style From Tokyo Arrives in Chicago’s Suburbs
One of the Chicago area’s most celebrated ramen experts is making waves in the local Japanese culinary scene with his new suburban restaurant that features Jiro ramen, an aggressive style with a cult following that isn’t offered anywhere else in town. Chef Kenta Ikehata on Thursday opened his third ramen-ya, Chicago Ramen Annex, at 1608 E. Algonquin Road in Schaumburg.
Grammy winner Christopher McBride got his start at Homewood-Flossmoor High School
FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (CBS) -- From winning the 2002 battle of the bands in high school to winning a Grammy, a Homewood-Flossmoor High School alumnus is creating a stir in the south suburbs.The Grammy winner, Christopher McBride, was still in Los Angeles celebrating Monday. But CBS 2's Shardaa Gray caught up with him over Zoom and reconnected him with a mentor who helped pave the way to his success. Gray asked McBride how it felt to be a Grammy winner."Man, it's surreal," he said. "I was completely caught off guard at the ceremony - screaming obscenities at my poor mother because...
Head through the hidden door in the fake laundromat and step into a magic lounge and bar
The Chicago Magic Lounge is Chicago's speakeasy magic theater with a unique entrance. (CHICAGO) Enter the fake laundromat and go through the hidden door behind the phony washing machines.
newsnationnow.com
Parts of Chicago more dangerous than wartime Iraq: Study
(NewsNation) — For some residents, Chicago is more dangerous than Afghanistan was for U.S. troops during the Iraq war, according to a study published in the Journal of the American Medicine Association. The study found that young men are more likely to be shot and killed in ZIP codes...
Work to begin on new $60 million Regal Mile film studio in South Shore
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Crews will break ground Monday on a new film studio in the South Shore neighborhood, hoping to make Chicago the Hollywood of the Midwest.Regal Mile Studios is building a state-of-the-art media campus on a site bounded by 77th Street, Stony Island Avenue, and South Chicago Avenue.The 22,000-square-foot film studio would be built on what had been 7 acres of long-vacant property in the South Shore neighborhood.Developers say the $60 million project will create 250 construction jobs while the film studio is being built, and more than 300 permanent film production and film studio jobs once it's complete.It...
NPR
Step inside the 'birthplace of gospel music'
Location has a big impact on how we experience music. The way a song travels throughout a space can take that music to a whole new place. The folks at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church in Chicago are experts at doing just that. "This was the place were you would want...
cwbchicago.com
Police video shows a man being beaten on downtown Chicago street corner — and, contrary to a viral storyline, he wasn’t a carjacker
Chicago police surveillance footage shows that a man beaten on a downtown street corner last month was, despite the enticing story that spread with a viral video of the attack, not a car thief or carjacker. CWB Chicago first told you about the questionable storyline last month. Now, police surveillance...
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy families
How much do you think your salary should be to live comfortably in Chicago with your family? A report reveals that the annual income of a Chicago-based person needs to be around $57,000. It means you must be getting $20+ an hour and should have a full-time job.
newsnationnow.com
Questions swirl over patterns in Chicago waterway deaths
(NewsNation) — Concerns are mounting over the number of bodies being pulled from the waters in Chicago. The latest unidentified body was pulled from Lake Michigan last Sunday, and people across social media fear a serial killer could be on the loose. This case shares similarities with at least...
Mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson shares his story
Brandon Johnson, a Cook County Commissioner and Chicago mayoral candidate, joins Steve Dale to talk about his run for mayor, what his plans as Mayor would be ahead of the election on February 28, and he gives a little insight into his motivations and upbringing that led him into a path of politics. Listen below […]
Woman seen being thrown from car, run over in video of latest street takeover
CHICAGO (CBS) -- For years, we have reported on car meetups and takeovers around Chicago – some leading to serious injuries and even deaths.New video this weekend shows another example of the danger associated with such stunts. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Monday, the events keep causing problems despite efforts to crack down.The meetups are organized in minutes and attract hundreds of people. One of the latest car takeovers happened at Cermak Road and Canalport Avenue in Pilsen over the weekend – and the video shows how quickly things can go wrong.In the video, a car stunt begins...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with shooting woman in Austin
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with shooting and seriously injuring a woman in the Austin neighborhood on Friday. Police say Robin Thompson, 33, was arrested at 8:59 a.m. on Feb. 3 after shooting a 47-year-old woman just moments before. The shooting happened in the 5300 block of West...
Greater Milwaukee Today
A running club in Chicago mobilized to help tamaleras who had been robbed
CHICAGO - Sundays are special for David Pasqual Ruiz. He honors the memory of his father by inviting others to run through the neighborhood where he once walked holding his dad’s hand as a child. Pilsen for him means family. The murals, the sounds and the tamales all remind him of his community, he said.
