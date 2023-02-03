ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

evanstonian.net

Boys basketball defeats defending state champs at Welsh-Ryan Arena

The E-Town Showdown has certainly lived up to its name. In 2019, Evanston defeated current Golden State Warrior Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Sussex-Hamilton (WI) in triple overtime, 70-68. Last year to the day, the Kits knocked off the top-ranked Trevians of New Trier in a thriller, 62-55. On Saturday night, in the third annual E-Town Showdown at Northwestern’s Welsh-Ryan Arena, the Kits (20-7, 5-4 CSL) mustered out a 66-64 overtime win against defending IHSA Class 4A state champs Glenbard West (16-9).
EVANSTON, IL
NBC Chicago

Former Cubs OF Jason Heyward Opens Baseball Academy in Chicago's West Side

Jason Heyward opens baseball academy in West Side neighborhood originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Former Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward gave back to the Chicago community last week, when he opened a new baseball academy in the Austin neighborhood. The academy is part of a new 150,000 square foot North Austin Community Center at 1841 N. Laramie Avenue, aimed at offering sports and wellness programming and education for local kids and families.
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Canal Shores Golf Course slated for $5.9 million revamp

The Canal Shores Golf Course in north Evanston and southeast Wilmette is eyeing a long-awaited revamp, with an estimated price tag of nearly $5.9 million. But the extensive project also means the property at 1030 Central St. will have to close for almost a year, from Aug. 1 until July 2024, preventing thousands of rounds of golf as well as canceling Northwestern football tailgating and fall bird walks.
EVANSTON, IL
WGN News

Is February Chicago’s peak time for subzero temperatures?

GOT A QUESTION FOR TOM? Ask him here! Dear Tom, I remember you telling us that early February is Chicago’s peak time for subzero temperatures, and sure enough, we dropped to minus 1 on February 3. Is my memory correct about early February? Pat Byrne, Hoffman Estates Dear Pat, It certainly is. Since 1871, Feb. […]
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

Best Ribs In America Might Be Inside This Legendary Chicago Hidden Gem

Twin Anchors in Chicago is a hidden gem that even the most seasoned foodies might have missed. But don't let its inconspicuous exterior fool you, this restaurant is a celeb favorite, has been featured in movies and TV shows, and is the inspiration behind the iconic eatery in the movie "Return to Me." This is a spot that needs to be at the top of your "places to try in Chicago" list.
CHICAGO, IL
topshelfmusicmag.com

Windy City Smokeout Festival drops 2023 lineup

Chicago is gearing up to rock with its Windy City Smokeout Festival coming to the United Center from July 13-16th, 2023. The four days of festival-style outdoor cooking and music will feature headlining acts from some of the biggest names in country music including Zach Bryan, Darius Rucker, Luke Bryan, and Zac Brown Band.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with shooting woman in Austin

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with shooting and seriously injuring a woman in the Austin neighborhood on Friday. Police say Robin Thompson, 33, was arrested at 8:59 a.m. on Feb. 3 after shooting a 47-year-old woman just moments before. The shooting happened in the 5300 block of West...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

New poll shows 22% of Chicago voters undecided in mayor's race, with 16% Lightfoot, 14% Wilson

CHICAGO - A new group called 1983 Labs says its poll of 554 likely Chicago mayoral voters found Mayor Lori Lightfoot at 16%, Willie Wilson 14% and Paul Vallas 10%. "It is a good poll for Willie and Lori and a couple other candidates," said Benjamin Bobo of 1983 Labs. "But I would be cautious about drawing too much from saying, you know, 'This is saying who's gonna be in the runoff.'"
CHICAGO, IL
thesouthlandjournal.com

Joyce Secures $400,000 for Pre-Apprenticeship Programs in Chicago Heights

Joyce Secures $400,000 for Pre-Apprenticeship Programs in Chicago Heights (Chicago Heights, IL) — Construction and building trades will be expanded in the Chicago Heights area thanks to a $400,000 investment secured by State Senator Patrick Joyce for Bethel Family Resource Center. “By expanding the Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship programs, more...
CHICAGO HEIGHTS, IL
OnlyInYourState

This Tiny Restaurant In Illinois Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why

If there is such a thing as a ramen speakeasy, High Five Ramen, a tiny Illinois restaurant in Chicago, would be it. This subterranean noodle shop is tucked into a tiny basement space behind a nondescript, cryptically-marked industrial door. But really, High Five Ramen is so popular that, often, all you really need to do is look for all the people hovering near the door, waiting for a spot.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man shot in South Side parking lot

CHICAGO - A man was shot while standing in a parking lot Sunday night in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood. The 28-year-old was in the parking lot around 11:39 p.m. in the 6200 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when gunfire broke out and struck him in the arm, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
better.net

Portillo’s President and CEO Michael Osanloo on Navigating the New World as a Beloved Brand

Portillo’s President and CEO, Michael Osanloo, joined the Executives’ Club of Chicago to discuss how the beloved Chicago restaurant reaches a new legion of fans nationwide. Based on his successful career in food service and retail, Osanloo sat with moderator Andy Lansing, CEO of Levy, to discuss lessons learned and his passion for growing brands and cultivating culture within the companies he leads.
CHICAGO, IL
better.net

10 of Chicago’s Top Black Women of Impact — 2023

McKinsey & Company in partnership with Lean In recently published its eighth annual Women in the Workplace study. This annual report card is the largest research project of its kind to assess the impact women are making in corporate America. Among other findings, the study concluded that 59 percent of Black women leaders want to be top executives, but in comparison to women leaders of other races and ethnicities, are more likely to receive signals that their advancement will be more difficult.
CHICAGO, IL

