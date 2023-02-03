Read full article on original website
evanstonian.net
Boys basketball defeats defending state champs at Welsh-Ryan Arena
The E-Town Showdown has certainly lived up to its name. In 2019, Evanston defeated current Golden State Warrior Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Sussex-Hamilton (WI) in triple overtime, 70-68. Last year to the day, the Kits knocked off the top-ranked Trevians of New Trier in a thriller, 62-55. On Saturday night, in the third annual E-Town Showdown at Northwestern’s Welsh-Ryan Arena, the Kits (20-7, 5-4 CSL) mustered out a 66-64 overtime win against defending IHSA Class 4A state champs Glenbard West (16-9).
Former Cubs OF Jason Heyward Opens Baseball Academy in Chicago's West Side
Jason Heyward opens baseball academy in West Side neighborhood originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Former Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward gave back to the Chicago community last week, when he opened a new baseball academy in the Austin neighborhood. The academy is part of a new 150,000 square foot North Austin Community Center at 1841 N. Laramie Avenue, aimed at offering sports and wellness programming and education for local kids and families.
atozsports.com
2023 Senior Bowl: Three offensive standouts Bears fans need to know about
As we continue to work through the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl, there is one more side of the ball we need to cover. Yesterday we covered the defense, so today we will talk about the offense. The Bears were dead last in the league in passing yards on the...
evanstonroundtable.com
Canal Shores Golf Course slated for $5.9 million revamp
The Canal Shores Golf Course in north Evanston and southeast Wilmette is eyeing a long-awaited revamp, with an estimated price tag of nearly $5.9 million. But the extensive project also means the property at 1030 Central St. will have to close for almost a year, from Aug. 1 until July 2024, preventing thousands of rounds of golf as well as canceling Northwestern football tailgating and fall bird walks.
Is February Chicago’s peak time for subzero temperatures?
GOT A QUESTION FOR TOM? Ask him here! Dear Tom, I remember you telling us that early February is Chicago’s peak time for subzero temperatures, and sure enough, we dropped to minus 1 on February 3. Is my memory correct about early February? Pat Byrne, Hoffman Estates Dear Pat, It certainly is. Since 1871, Feb. […]
Best Ribs In America Might Be Inside This Legendary Chicago Hidden Gem
Twin Anchors in Chicago is a hidden gem that even the most seasoned foodies might have missed. But don't let its inconspicuous exterior fool you, this restaurant is a celeb favorite, has been featured in movies and TV shows, and is the inspiration behind the iconic eatery in the movie "Return to Me." This is a spot that needs to be at the top of your "places to try in Chicago" list.
topshelfmusicmag.com
Windy City Smokeout Festival drops 2023 lineup
Chicago is gearing up to rock with its Windy City Smokeout Festival coming to the United Center from July 13-16th, 2023. The four days of festival-style outdoor cooking and music will feature headlining acts from some of the biggest names in country music including Zach Bryan, Darius Rucker, Luke Bryan, and Zac Brown Band.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with shooting woman in Austin
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with shooting and seriously injuring a woman in the Austin neighborhood on Friday. Police say Robin Thompson, 33, was arrested at 8:59 a.m. on Feb. 3 after shooting a 47-year-old woman just moments before. The shooting happened in the 5300 block of West...
fox32chicago.com
New poll shows 22% of Chicago voters undecided in mayor's race, with 16% Lightfoot, 14% Wilson
CHICAGO - A new group called 1983 Labs says its poll of 554 likely Chicago mayoral voters found Mayor Lori Lightfoot at 16%, Willie Wilson 14% and Paul Vallas 10%. "It is a good poll for Willie and Lori and a couple other candidates," said Benjamin Bobo of 1983 Labs. "But I would be cautious about drawing too much from saying, you know, 'This is saying who's gonna be in the runoff.'"
thesouthlandjournal.com
Joyce Secures $400,000 for Pre-Apprenticeship Programs in Chicago Heights
Joyce Secures $400,000 for Pre-Apprenticeship Programs in Chicago Heights (Chicago Heights, IL) — Construction and building trades will be expanded in the Chicago Heights area thanks to a $400,000 investment secured by State Senator Patrick Joyce for Bethel Family Resource Center. “By expanding the Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship programs, more...
Three More Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers Coming to Chicagoland
Upcoming locations in Westmont, Montgomery, and Naperville
OnlyInYourState
This Tiny Restaurant In Illinois Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why
If there is such a thing as a ramen speakeasy, High Five Ramen, a tiny Illinois restaurant in Chicago, would be it. This subterranean noodle shop is tucked into a tiny basement space behind a nondescript, cryptically-marked industrial door. But really, High Five Ramen is so popular that, often, all you really need to do is look for all the people hovering near the door, waiting for a spot.
Oooh Wee It Is brings mouthwatering 'soul food with a twist' to Hyde Park
Just in time for Black History Month, a popular southern-style eatery is opening a new location in Hyde Park!
Illinois quick hits: Chicago mayoral poll shows close race; ADM workers strike
Chicago mayoral poll shows close race A voter opinion survey shows a new leader in the race for Chicago mayor. Fox 32 finds Paul Vallas and Mayor Lori Lightfoot in a virtual tie for first, with Congressman Chuy Garcia falling out of first place into third. Garcia has been the target of a television campaign by Lightfoot. ...
Man shot in South Side parking lot
CHICAGO - A man was shot while standing in a parking lot Sunday night in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood. The 28-year-old was in the parking lot around 11:39 p.m. in the 6200 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when gunfire broke out and struck him in the arm, according to police.
Investigation underway after fire at Longwood Manor restaurant
An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at a Chicago restaurant.
better.net
Portillo’s President and CEO Michael Osanloo on Navigating the New World as a Beloved Brand
Portillo’s President and CEO, Michael Osanloo, joined the Executives’ Club of Chicago to discuss how the beloved Chicago restaurant reaches a new legion of fans nationwide. Based on his successful career in food service and retail, Osanloo sat with moderator Andy Lansing, CEO of Levy, to discuss lessons learned and his passion for growing brands and cultivating culture within the companies he leads.
better.net
10 of Chicago’s Top Black Women of Impact — 2023
McKinsey & Company in partnership with Lean In recently published its eighth annual Women in the Workplace study. This annual report card is the largest research project of its kind to assess the impact women are making in corporate America. Among other findings, the study concluded that 59 percent of Black women leaders want to be top executives, but in comparison to women leaders of other races and ethnicities, are more likely to receive signals that their advancement will be more difficult.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man pinned victim against CTA pillar while his cousin stabbed him in the upper body: prosecutors
CHICAGO - A second man has been charged in a deadly robbery in the Loop last fall that killed a chef as he left a restaurant where he worked. Darnell Rawls, 25, was extradited from Louisville, Ky. on murder and armed robbery charges in the stabbing death of Michael Byrnes, 41, as he headed home from work on Sept. 6.
Head through the hidden door in the fake laundromat and step into a magic lounge and bar
The Chicago Magic Lounge is Chicago's speakeasy magic theater with a unique entrance. (CHICAGO) Enter the fake laundromat and go through the hidden door behind the phony washing machines.
