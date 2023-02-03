ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therealdeal.com

Marc Realty dealt $16M foreclosure suit on aging Loop offices

Maybe a third time will be the charm for longtime Chicago landlord Marc Realty. The firm, headed by Gerald Nudo and Elliot and Larry Weiner, is in danger of losing the vintage Loop office building at 216 West Jackson Boulevard to bondholders in debt against the property. A $16.5 million commercial mortgage-backed securities loan tied to the asset is facing a foreclosure lawsuit that was filed late last month in Cook County court.
CHICAGO, IL
therealdeal.com

Evanston’s E2 is latest large apartment building to hit market

Northwestern Mutual has listed a large luxury Evanston apartment complex. The Milwaukee-based insurance company hired JLL to sell E2, a 352-unit multifamily property at 1890 Maple Avenue in the North Shore suburb, Crain’s reported. The company opened the property, located west of Northwestern University, in 2015. E2 is the...
EVANSTON, IL
therealdeal.com

Finalists selected for Pershing warehouse redevelopment project

Chicago’s Department of Planning and Development has narrowed down its list of potential developers for its Pershing Road redevelopment project. After issuing an RFP in July, the city department has selected IBT Group, LG Pershing Sound Studios and Quartermaster Outpost Studio as the three finalists for the project to rehab a vacant, city-owned warehouse at 1769 West Pershing Road in McKinley Park’s historic Central Manufacturing District, Urbanize Chicago reported.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy