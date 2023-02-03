Maybe a third time will be the charm for longtime Chicago landlord Marc Realty. The firm, headed by Gerald Nudo and Elliot and Larry Weiner, is in danger of losing the vintage Loop office building at 216 West Jackson Boulevard to bondholders in debt against the property. A $16.5 million commercial mortgage-backed securities loan tied to the asset is facing a foreclosure lawsuit that was filed late last month in Cook County court.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO