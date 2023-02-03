ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Made in VT: Junction Fiber Mill

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Even on wintery Vermont days, there’s warmth in the making in White River Junction. “We take raw wool from New England sheep farms and turn it into absolutely gorgeous yarn,” said Peggy Allen, co-owner of Junction Fiber Mill. Allen knows all the details about wool. “My husband and I have a sheep farm in White River Junction. It’s Savage Heart Farm, we raise Colored Corriedale and I was finding it more and more difficult to find mills where we could process our roughly 230 pounds of wool.”
Remembering the Blizzard of '78 in New Hampshire

Monday marks 45 years since the Blizzard of 1978 hit New Hampshire. It was a blizzard New Englanders would not forget. There was $14 million in damage for New Hampshire, mostly along the coast. Tides grew to 14 feet above normal due to the full moon occurring during the storm.
10 Best Places to Live in Vermont for families

Places to Live in Vermont: With picturesque landscapes, four-season weather, towering mountains, and charming small towns, Vermont seems straight out of a storybook. It is also one of the safest states and offers a plethora of adventurous outdoor activities to enjoy its lush green surroundings. Couple that with a vibrant...
Fill Out the NOFA-VT Direct Markets Survey!

Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets After a multi-year hiatus, NOFA-VT is resurrecting the Direct Markets Survey with the support of the Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets. This survey aims to gather data about the 2022 season for NOFA-VT to speak about the state of direct-market sales in...
10 Absolute Best Places In New Hampshire For An Unforgettable Stay

When you think of a New England vacation, what comes to mind? Is it the beach? How about the mountains? And then there are the forests, the fall foliage, the winter landscape, the seafood, maple syrup…the list is endless. New England is quite a charming part of our country and the state of New Hampshire encompasses everything that the region is known for. If you are looking for a fantastic place to stay for a few days, a week, or more, here are some of the best places to stay in New Hampshire for an unforgettable getaway.
VTrans & Vermont Fish and Wildlife promote new roadkill app

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The next time you see road kill, the state wants you to report it. They want those reports through a new app created by VTrans and the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. The state is asking drivers to report when and where they see road kill...
Screaming at people who disagree with you

To Darryl Benjamin: Being a senior citizen in Vermont, I take issue with the blatant ageism of your commentary. Sure, Florida attracts the over-65 crowd who, like your wife, are sick of the cold. It also attracts lots of much younger people for the same reason. I cringe every time I hear some under-65 person whine about Vermont winter weather. What else should they expect, living in northern New England.
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Vermont

If you're looking for a hot dog in Vermont, you've come to the right place. From Hound Dogs in Manchester Center to Fat City Hot Dogs in Wilmington, Vermont, has a vast selection of hot dogs. We've even included Beansie's Bus in Burlington. But what is the best hot dog spot in Vermont? Here are some ideas. We've also included reviews of some other hot dog places.
Five Below opening first Vermont store on Friday

BERLIN, Vt. — Vermont's first Five Below store will open in Berlin on Friday. The brand, known for offering value items at prices ranging from $1-$5, will open its first retail store in Vermont at 282 Berlin Mall Road on Feb. 3. Five Below is a popular chain that...
The Marvelous 2.3-Mile Trail In New Hampshire Leads Adventurers To Little-Known Glacial Boulders

While the White Mountains certainly garner much of the attention when it comes to hiking in New Hampshire, there is still so much to explore around the rest of the state. Southern New Hampshire in particular is a wonderful region for hiking, with its scenic summits, forests, waterfalls, and much more. A hike to Stoddard Rocks affords a chance to visit a geological wonder in this part of the state.
