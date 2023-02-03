Read full article on original website
3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks to Buy in February
Will the stock market rise or fall in 2023? Income investors can win either way. Any time is a good time to buy solid dividend stocks. We asked three Motley Fool contributors to identify unstoppable dividend stocks to buy in February. Here's why they chose Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT), AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 6th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 6th:. Wabash National WNC: This company which is one of the leading manufacturers of semi-trailers in North America and it specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.0% over the last 60 days.
Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement
After dropping 19% in 2022, the S&P 500 has started the new year off on a strong footing, rising over 9%. This positive performance might have sparked renewed interest among investors, who have been waiting on the sidelines for things to turn back around. If this sounds like you, then it's probably a good idea to figure out what to invest in right now for the long term.
Time to Buy These 3 Internet -Commerce Stocks?
Among the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list several internet commerce stocks are standing out with earnings estimate revisions on the rise. With the Internet-Commerce Industry currently in the top 11% of over 250 Zacks Industries here is a look at some of the top-rated stocks in the space to consider buying amid the strong start to 2023.
Where Will Altria Stock Be in 1 Year?
Altria's (NYSE: MO) stock rose nearly 6% on Feb. 1 after its fourth-quarter report. The domestic tobacco leader's revenue (net of excise taxes) stayed nearly flat year over year at $5.08 billion but missed analysts' estimates by $70 million. Its adjusted earnings rose 8% to $1.18 per share and cleared the consensus forecast by two cents.
Sofi Stock Soars After Huge News From Management
Investors liked what they heard from Sofi (NASDAQ: SOFI) management, and the stock soared as a result. This video will highlight the critical insights Sofi provided investors in their latest quarterly conference call. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb. 2, 2023. The video was published on Feb....
DAL, UAL, or AAL: Which Airline Stock is Set to Fly Higher in 2023?
Major U.S. airlines experienced pent-up travel demand last year following significant losses due to COVID-led travel restrictions. However, staffing issues, higher fuel costs, disruptions caused by weather, and capacity restrictions had an adverse impact on airlines. Using TipRanks’ Stock Comparison Tool, we pit Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL), and American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) against each other to find Wall Street’s favorite airline pick in 2023.
Nasdaq Bull Market: Why It's Time to Buy Starbucks Stock
We could already be seeing the beginning of a bull market for Nasdaq stocks. And those include Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX), the still-growing global coffee giant. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jeff Santoro and Jason Hall break down the three key things that could make it a top stock you'll want to own in a bull market.
3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
Investing your hard-earned money is serious business. I don't recommend doing it on a whim, based purely on last Wednesday's water cooler chatter, or because this ticker looks hot on social media sites today. There is still a time and a place for the occasional no-brainer buy, though. I mean,...
Casey's General Stores (CASY) Stock Moves -0.22%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Casey's General Stores (CASY) closed at $223.78, marking a -0.22% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%. Coming into today, shares of...
Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Stock Moves -0.09%: What You Should Know
Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) closed the most recent trading day at $42.72, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.04% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%. Coming into today, shares...
Wynn Resorts (WYNN) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in The Cards?
Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 8, 2023, after the closing bell. In the previous quarter, the company’s earnings matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.20. How Are Estimates Placed?. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth-quarter bottom line...
Best Stocks To Invest In 2023? 2 Wheat Stocks To Know
Wheat is a type of cereal grain that is widely cultivated and consumed around the world. It is a staple food for a large portion of the global population and is used in a variety of food products, including bread, pasta, and cereal. The demand for wheat is consistently high, making it a crucial commodity in the agriculture sector.
Camping World (CWH) Stock Moves -1.01%: What You Should Know
Camping World (CWH) closed at $26.54 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.01% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.04% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
IFS vs. MCO: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors looking for stocks in the Financial - Miscellaneous Services sector might want to consider either Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (IFS) or Moody's (MCO). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. We have found that the...
A Rare Earnings Miss Couldn’t Stop Apple Stock (NASDAQ:AAPL)
Shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) are fresh off a quarterly earnings miss, with sales slipping 5% year-over-year, marking the worst quarterly top-line decline in years. Still, Apple stock was resilient following the disappointing number, closing off Friday's session up 2.4% in a bloody day for tech stocks. I remain bullish as Apple stock shrugs off its forgettable quarter and moves on from headwinds that are bound to fade in time.
3 Hot Stocks That Can Live Up to Their Lofty Valuations
There's much more to investing than buying low and selling high, and there's much more to stock valuation than buying on a low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. On the other hand, sometimes it makes sense to buy a high P/E stock because its growth prospects justify its current valuation. That's how investors should think about investing in Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK), Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), and infrastructure software company Bentley Systems (NASDAQ: BSY). Here's why all three are exciting stocks for 2023.
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Stocks That Could Make You Richer by Next Year
The Nasdaq bear market took its toll on many consumer stocks, particularly ones tied to the tech industry. Numerous growth stocks lost more than three-fourths of their value, and a few fell by more than 90% from their high. But, as with all bear markets, the exchanges eventually right themselves...
2 Reasons to Buy Johnson & Johnson, and 2 Reasons to Sell
There are plenty of reasons why many investors enjoy holding shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), one of the world's largest healthcare businesses. With the company's impressive track record of dividend payments and its pipeline's massive throughput of new medicines, it's clear that this stock will be around for the foreseeable future.
