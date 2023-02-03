ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destin, FL

WEAR

City of Destin considers regulating helicopter tours

DESTIN, Fla. -- The city of Destin is trying to regulate helicopter tours. The city is meeting Monday night to discuss the ordinance. It includes directing flight patterns away from residential areas and beaches. The city is also trying to change the flight patterns after receiving numerous noise complaints about...
DESTIN, FL
WEAR

Fort Walton Beach hosts 2023 Mardi Gras Parade

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Fort Walton Beach is hosting their annual Mardi Gras Parade on Sunday. The parade will start at 11 a.m. on First Street between Eglin Parkway and Perry Avenue. After the parade, there will be a party with music by Dikki Du and The Zydeco Krewe. The...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WEAR

Annual 'Chappie James Museum Gala Fundraiser' held in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The annual "Chappie James Museum Gala Fundraiser" was held Saturday in Pensacola. The gala celebrates the birthday of General Daniel "Chappie" James Junior. The Pensacola native was America's first African-American four star general. The gala is held each year to help raise funds for the museum and...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Department of Children and Families investigating Pensacola catholic school deacon

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Children and Families is investigating claims made against a deacon at Little Flower Catholic School in Pensacola, according to the Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee. The Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee says three students gave complaints to the school about an incident involving the deacon. The deacon...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Deputies search for missing, endangered 3-month-old in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing and endangered 3-month-old baby. The sheriff's office says the infant's name is Shainne Hatfield. Deputies say Shainne is believed to be with her mother, 36-year-old Brandie Hatfield. According to deputies, Brandie may also go...
WEAR

Investigators arrest 2 men for trafficking meth in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Multi-Agency Drug Task Force in Okaloosa County arrested two men on drug trafficking charges in separate cases. Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Trafficking in Oxycodone. Possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon. Trafficking in Phenethylamines. Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. Felony violation...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Angel dedicates life to coaching, mentoring children

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- There is an Angel at Montclair Elementary School, who has dedicated years of his life to coaching and mentoring children. "I was a senior systems analyst at Westinghouse for 22 years," John Chandler, Monclair substitute teacher and SYSA Coach said. "I was the senior programs analyst at Baptist for 23 years."
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Anytime Fitness employees help save Milton man's life

MILTON, Fla. -- A Milton man has a second shot at life. It's thanks to the quick thinking of his personal trainer and other heroes who performed CPR during an emergency. 67-year-old Richard McCool considers himself "pretty healthy." It was a shock when he went into cardiac arrest in the...
MILTON, FL
WEAR

State to seek death penalty for man accused of killing Okaloosa County deputy

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The state will seek the death penalty for the man accused of shooting and killing an Okaloosa County deputy on Christmas Eve. Timothy Paul Price-Williams, 43, is charged with first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of Corporal Ray Hamilton. He's also charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder of law enforcement officer.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

District Championships decided in girls High School basketball

Crestview, Fort Walton Beach, West Florida Tech and Jay all won district championship games in girls basketball, Friday night. The game of the night was the District One-5A matchup between Fort Walton Beach, the third-ranked team in the state in Class 5A, and 10th-ranked Pine Forest. Even though the Vikings...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL

