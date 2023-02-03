Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WEAR
City of Destin considers regulating helicopter tours
DESTIN, Fla. -- The city of Destin is trying to regulate helicopter tours. The city is meeting Monday night to discuss the ordinance. It includes directing flight patterns away from residential areas and beaches. The city is also trying to change the flight patterns after receiving numerous noise complaints about...
WEAR
3 boats destroyed after catching fire in Escambia County marina
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Three boats were destroyed in a fire Monday morning in Escambia County. Escambia County fire crews were called around 1 a.m. to a marina at the 10000 block of N. Davis Highway. Upon arrival, crews found three boats engulfed in flames with other nearby boats at...
WEAR
Fort Walton Beach hosts 2023 Mardi Gras Parade
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Fort Walton Beach is hosting their annual Mardi Gras Parade on Sunday. The parade will start at 11 a.m. on First Street between Eglin Parkway and Perry Avenue. After the parade, there will be a party with music by Dikki Du and The Zydeco Krewe. The...
WEAR
Pensacola nonprofit hosts 2K Benefit Walk to raise funds to reopen its building
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Nearly three dozen people laced up their walking shoes for a cause Saturday. It was the the first annual "There is Hope" 2K Benefit Walk. People who took part, strolled through the streets of Downtown Pensacola and ended their walk in Seville Square. The event is one...
WEAR
Annual 'Chappie James Museum Gala Fundraiser' held in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The annual "Chappie James Museum Gala Fundraiser" was held Saturday in Pensacola. The gala celebrates the birthday of General Daniel "Chappie" James Junior. The Pensacola native was America's first African-American four star general. The gala is held each year to help raise funds for the museum and...
WEAR
Department of Children and Families investigating Pensacola catholic school deacon
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Children and Families is investigating claims made against a deacon at Little Flower Catholic School in Pensacola, according to the Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee. The Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee says three students gave complaints to the school about an incident involving the deacon. The deacon...
WEAR
Firefighter injured after responding to fire at Escambia County apartment complex
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A firefighter was injured after responding to a fire at the Jasmine Creek Apartments in Escambia County Monday afternoon. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Units were dispatched to the apartment complex on the 1800 block of E. Nine Mile Road at around 4:43...
WEAR
2 wanted for questioning in homicide on Blue Angel Pkwy. in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two people are wanted for questioning in a homicide last Tuesday in Escambia County. A victim was found shot dead last Tuesday morning at a home in the 1400-block of Blue Angel Pkwy. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office said Monday morning that Bryan Cherry, 47, and...
WEAR
Search continues after human remains found in Escambia County on Christmas Eve
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office searched a rural area in north Escambia County on Monday with cadaver dogs as part of a death investigation. According to deputies, skeletal remains were discovered by a hunter this past Christmas Eve in a wooded are off C.W. Caraway Road .
WEAR
Deputies search for missing, endangered 3-month-old in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing and endangered 3-month-old baby. The sheriff's office says the infant's name is Shainne Hatfield. Deputies say Shainne is believed to be with her mother, 36-year-old Brandie Hatfield. According to deputies, Brandie may also go...
WEAR
Investigators arrest 2 men for trafficking meth in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Multi-Agency Drug Task Force in Okaloosa County arrested two men on drug trafficking charges in separate cases. Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Trafficking in Oxycodone. Possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon. Trafficking in Phenethylamines. Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. Felony violation...
WEAR
Angel dedicates life to coaching, mentoring children
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- There is an Angel at Montclair Elementary School, who has dedicated years of his life to coaching and mentoring children. "I was a senior systems analyst at Westinghouse for 22 years," John Chandler, Monclair substitute teacher and SYSA Coach said. "I was the senior programs analyst at Baptist for 23 years."
WEAR
Anytime Fitness employees help save Milton man's life
MILTON, Fla. -- A Milton man has a second shot at life. It's thanks to the quick thinking of his personal trainer and other heroes who performed CPR during an emergency. 67-year-old Richard McCool considers himself "pretty healthy." It was a shock when he went into cardiac arrest in the...
WEAR
Report: Man arrested after shooting victim in the neck in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 27-year-old man is charged for a shooting Sunday night in Escambia County. Marcus Toler was arrested Sunday night and charged with attempted homicide and battery. He is being held in Escambia County Jail on $115,000 bond. According to the arrest report, the incident happened at...
WEAR
No charges for Escambia County deputies who killed armed 36-year-old man
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The State Attorney's Office has determined Monday the actions by law enforcement officers leading to the death of a 36-year-old man in Escambia County back in October were justified, according to a release from State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden. 36-year-old Colin West was shot and killed...
WEAR
State to seek death penalty for man accused of killing Okaloosa County deputy
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The state will seek the death penalty for the man accused of shooting and killing an Okaloosa County deputy on Christmas Eve. Timothy Paul Price-Williams, 43, is charged with first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of Corporal Ray Hamilton. He's also charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder of law enforcement officer.
WEAR
District Championships decided in girls High School basketball
Crestview, Fort Walton Beach, West Florida Tech and Jay all won district championship games in girls basketball, Friday night. The game of the night was the District One-5A matchup between Fort Walton Beach, the third-ranked team in the state in Class 5A, and 10th-ranked Pine Forest. Even though the Vikings...
Comments / 0