ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Julianne Hough Gives A Sweet Shout-Out To Ex Ryan Seacrest On Social Media: 'Hey Ry!'

By Jaclyn Roth
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ckV8u_0kblcZqq00
mega

Amicable exes!

On Thursday, February 2, Julianne Hough promoted her latest project on Instagram — and who better to introduce the star than her ex Ryan Seacrest ?

"You’ll find me singing this for time and all eternity… if you and your kids want it stuck in your head too, here you go! Also go to @hulu and watch the whole SCHOOL OF ROCK 50th Anniversary Singalong if you missed it last night! 🪐✨," the dancer, 34, captioned a video clip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r0YRz_0kblcZqq00
@juleshough/instagram

The blonde babe then posted on her Instagram Story with the caption: "Thanks for the intro Ry" along with a wink face.

In the clip, Seacrest, 48, said, "Here's our guide: galaxy girl Julianne Hough with Interplanet Janet."

People took to the comments section to praise Hough for her singing skills . One person wrote, "@juleshough Is Always and for eternity be a triple threat," while another added, "astro queen 👑🪐🛸🚀👽."

A third person quipped, "When your ex has to introduce you 😂👏👏🔥."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3skbfg_0kblcZqq00
mega

The former flames dated from 2010 to 2013, but they reunited in March 2022, where the TV host interviewed the professional dancer.

“Jules, just to start, [my cohosts] Sisanie and Tanya have been asking me if this is awkward for me,” the American Idol host said during an episode of On-Air With Ryan Seacrest . “And I said, ‘Not at all because we’re friends.'”

Despite going their separate ways, the Live With Kelly and Ryan lead noted that there's no animosity between the two stars.

“There is nothing uncomfortable about it, because we’ve remained friends,” he said, while Hough shared that they treat each other with “respect and love and all those things.”

“I have a new publicist now, so it’s like, ‘It’s fine! They can talk!'” Hough quipped, poking fun that they're allowed to hang out even if they're not dating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24SUnL_0kblcZqq00
@aubreypaige_/instagram

Hough later married Brooks Laich , but they split in November 2020, while Seacrest is currently dating Aubrey Paige Petcosky .

For her part, Hough seems to be in a great spot in her life.

"You think about what's important and what you would be left with at the end of your life ," the Safe Haven alum said. "[It's important to] clear space so that you can put your energy and your heart into the things that you're really passionate about."

Comments / 3

Related
People

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Say Daughter Lola Has Moved Home — And Warn Her It's 'Freaky Week'

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos were co-hosting Live! With Kelly and Ryan when they issued their warning to their 21-year-old daughter Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have had one of their baby birds return to the nest. The enthusiastic empty nesters discussed an update to their living situation on Live! With Kelly and Ryan Monday, where they revealed daughter Lola, 21, is back to living at home after spending a semester abroad. "We got away this week, which was great. But Lola Consuelos, our daughter, came home — what was it last week?...
People

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg Reveal the Sweet Story Behind Their Wedding Dance: 'It Was Ethereal'

"I saw no one and heard no one because I was locked in his eyes," says McCarthy, who married Wahlberg in St. Charles, Illinois in 2014 When Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg made their first red carpet appearance together at a charity event in the summer of 2013, they had no idea that night would set the scene — and the soundtrack — for their intimate wedding the following year. The couple, who had been privately dating for about a month at the time, were attending a celebrity Dancing with...
SAINT CHARLES, IL
OK! Magazine

Khloé Kardashian Declares She Has 'Faith' & 'Peace' As Rumors Swirl She's Back With Cheating Ex Tristan Thompson

Is Khloé Kardashian sending a message to the trolls? As rumors swirl over her and ex Tristan Thompson's possible reunion, the reality star made a cryptic post to insist she's happy in life despite what haters may think."The most beautiful soul you will ever find is one who has experienced loss but continues to have faith, and one who has experienced failure but continues to pursue their dreams," the first quote read, which she posted via her Instagram Story on Thursday, February 2.Hours later, another post said she isn't trying to get back at those who have wronged her. "A...
OK! Magazine

Watch: Jennifer Lopez Appears To Scold Ben Affleck In Awkward Candid Moment At The Grammys

Though neither Jennifer Lopez nor Ben Affleck were nominated at the Grammys, they were the couple to watch at this year's show due to their interactions in the audience.As OK! reported, fans couldn't help but poke fun at the Oscar winner's demeanor throughout the Sunday, February 5, event, as he appeared stoic and bored, but at one point, something he said seemed to upset his wife.In a viral clip going around on social media, host of the night, Trevor Noah, began talking as they returned from commercial while sitting next to the newlyweds.At first, the duo didn't realize they were...
OK! Magazine

'I Don't Recognize Her': Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'Having Too Much Work Done' To Her Face While Applying Lip Gloss

Gwen Stefani shared some snaps showing off some lipgloss, but fans had something to say about her appearance. "nothing satisfies my sweet tooth like a glossy moment … 💕gx @gxvebeauty," the No Doubt frontwoman, 53, captioned the snaps via Instagram on Monday, January 30. Fans then weighed in on Stefani's look. One person wrote, "Gwen these pictures don't even look like you," while another echoed similar thoughts, writing, "Where did Gwen go , haven’t seen her for quite awhile."A third person said, "I don’t recognize her. I saw her performing live in LA in the late 90s. Dial it back...
OK! Magazine

Katy Perry Insists Fiancé Orlando Bloom's Ex-Wife Miranda Kerr Is 'Like A Sister' As She Honors Her At Gala: Photos

The relationship between Orlando Bloom's fiancée, Katy Perry, and his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr, is anything but hot and cold!In fact, the pair couldn't stop smiling and giggling as they walked the red carpet together at the Saturday, January 28, G'Day USA Arts Gala in Los Angeles, where the pop sensation presented the model with the Excellence in the Arts Award.For the glam event, Perry, 38, shimmered in a metallic gold sleeveless crop top and matching maxi skirt, choosing to tie up her dark locks but leaving a front face-framing piece loose.The Aussie star, 39, stunned in a white strapless midi...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Jessica Biel Gushes Over Husband Justin Timberlake On His Birthday — See The Adorable Photos!

Better together! Jessica Biel couldn't help but gush over her husband, Justin Timberlake, on his 42nd trip around the sun. "Happy birthday to the person who challenges and inspires me every day. The person who keeps me laughing and creating and risking it all. The person who makes the ordinary extraordinary. You know who you are. I love you," the actress, 40, captioned some photos of the couple on a boat. Of course, people couldn't get enough of the lovey pictures. The singer even left some emojis, writing, "😍😍😍."Biel's 7th Heaven costar Beverly Mitchell added, "Happy Birthday J!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️," while...
OK! Magazine

'You Just Lost My Respect': Jennifer Lopez Dragged For Hanging With Kim Kardashian During Night Out

Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Oprah Winfrey and other inspirational ladies got together over the weekend to celebrate Anastasia Beverly Hills' 25th anniversary."Lovely dinner last night celebrating Anastasia’s 25th anniversary 🤍," the "On the Floor" songstress, 53, captioned the picture on January 29. After posting a selfie, fans had some thoughts about Lopez and Kardashian's friendship. One person wrote, "Anytime there is a Kardashian it ruins the photo. I’m so over them," while another said, "You just lost my respect 😔 . Stay away from the kardashians."A third person fumed, "Kardashian. Good lord. The only one with no talent at the...
Page Six

Tom Brady makes first red carpet appearance since Gisele Bündchen divorce

Tom Brady made his first red carpet appearance since he and his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen divorced.  The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, attended Tuesday night’s Los Angeles premiere of “80 for Brady,” starring Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Rita Moreno, and Lily Tomlin. Brady, who appears in the film as well, looked tense at first before cracking a smile for the paps. He even threw a peace sign in their direction at one point. The star athlete seemed much more comfortable when the rest of his castmates, including a starstruck Fonda, posed by his side. In his Instagram, he noted how the red carpet...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Ivanka Trump Calls Out Husband Jared Kushner For Not 'Complying With The 1920s Theme' For Pal's Party — Photos

Nothing to see here! Ivanka Trump was all smiles as she and husband Jared Kushner had a night out on the town in early February. "Warming up for @managermyles 30th birthday 1920's style. HBD," the 41-year-old captioned a video of herself shaking around in her white dress and heels. In the next slide, which was posted via her Instagram Story on Thursday, February 2, the businesswoman wrote on a photo of herself with Kushner, 41, "Swinging into the night in one of my mother's favorite vintage Bob Mackie dresses. Jared clearly failed to comply with the 1920s theme!" Of course,...
Footwear News

Susan Lucci Launches Heart Necklace Jewelry on ‘Today’ Show With Hoda Kotb & Jenna Bush

Susan Lucci appeared on the “Today With Hoda & Jenna” show in order to promote her jewelry line this morning. She spoke about the importance of heart health and the passing of her husband and film producer Helmut Huber with hosts Jenna Bush and Hoda Kotb. The collection, created in collaboration with Tiary in support of the American Heart Association, features necklaces that act as a “shining reminder to focus on heart health.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Susan Lucci (official) (@therealsusanlucci) The “All My Children” star wore a sleeveless red midi-length dress with a pleated skirt. In support...
OK! Magazine

Carrie Underwood Resumes Tour After Spending Time At Home To Work On Her & Mike Fisher's Marriage

Back at it! Carrie Underwood is on the road again after taking an extended break to spend the holidays with husband Mike Fisher amid rumors of marital strife.On the night of Monday, January 30, the singer uploaded a photo of a stage prop to her Instagram Story, captioning the shot, "We meet again ..."The next morning, the country star revealed she was making her own "sourdough starter on tour" so she can bake her own bread while visiting cities across the country. She followed up by revealing the impressive final product. "Limited tools and resources, but I got it done!"...
OK! Magazine

Blake Shelton Looks Happy As A Clam As He Mows His Machine In The Snow: 'Don't Try This At Home'

In Blake Shelton's spare time, the country star seems like he's happiest while at home. On Tuesday, February 1, the singer, 46, was seen roaming around outside. "Hey! I am mowing ... in the snow ... because I can!" he captioned the cute clip via Instagram on Wednesday, February 1. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) Of course, people loved seeing Shelton in his element. One person wrote, "Never a dull moment with Blake. 😂," while...
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

192K+
Followers
7K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy