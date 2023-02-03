ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Native “Sick” Over Jersey Being Sold

Morgantown, West Virginia – Zach Frazier, a Fairmont, West Virginia native and the starting center for the West Virginia Mountaineers, is sick after learning that his jersey has been sold online. Frazier, a 6’3 305 pound junior, was a first team All Big 12 member last season and a...
FAIRMONT, WV
Lootpress

WV Schools: Closings & Delays – Monday, February 6, 2023

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Some counties throughout West Virginia have begun to announce plans for changes in school operation schedules for Monday, February 6, 2023. Berkeley County Schools Superintendent Ronald Stephens announced Sunday evening that schools throughout the county will be closed Monday due to “a security incident that has limited access to computer resources throughout the district.”
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
PhillyBite

8 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia

- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
WHEELING, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Bob Huggins Quotes Bill Stewart Following Huge Victory

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers moved to 14-9 overall and 3-7 in the Big 12 Conference with a huge 93-61 win over the Oklahoma Sooners. Here’s what Bob Huggins had to say following the game:. “I think they understand that in order to do what...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Belington Middle School basketball player makes a shot of a lifetime

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It was a buzzer-beater shot that doesn’t happen often. Ayden Bremigan plays basketball for Belington Middle School, this past week he made a buzzer-beater shot beyond half-court right before halftime. Fans, coaches, and teammates couldn’t believe what they saw, even Ayden couldn’t believe what he...
BELINGTON, WV
OnlyInYourState

This Restaurant In West Virginia Is The Only One Of Its Kind And You’ll Want To Visit

Where can you find an international Halal restaurant with a nearly 50-year history of delicious food and excellent service to its community that’s actually located in an airport and offers up-close-and-personal runway views to diners as they enjoy their meal? Nowhere! Nowhere except at Ali Baba Restaurant, that is, a one-of-a-kind Mediterranean dining option in Morgantown, West Virginia.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Police release name of person in critical condition after getting struck by a vehicle in West Virginia

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) -Moundsville police have released the name of the person who got struck by a vehicle in Marshall County. Man in critical condition after getting struck by a vehicle in Marshall County The man is 63-year-old Harold Franklin Williams Williams was struck by a vehicle on First Street and Jefferson Avenue on Thursday. […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
OnlyInYourState

This Greenhouse And Restaurant In West Virginia Is The Most Enchanting Place To Eat

Reedsville, West Virginia is a small town in western Preston County, a little less than half an hour southeast of Morgantown. And tucked away in Reedsville, West Virginia, you’ll find one of the county’s oldest family-owned and operated businesses: Modern Homestead, a Tatham family greenhouse, café, gift shop, and historic inn all rolled together into one enchanting destination you’ll want to experience for yourself at the very next opportunity.
REEDSVILLE, WV

