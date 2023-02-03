Where can you find an international Halal restaurant with a nearly 50-year history of delicious food and excellent service to its community that’s actually located in an airport and offers up-close-and-personal runway views to diners as they enjoy their meal? Nowhere! Nowhere except at Ali Baba Restaurant, that is, a one-of-a-kind Mediterranean dining option in Morgantown, West Virginia.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 10 DAYS AGO