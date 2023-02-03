Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in West VirginaEast Coast TravelerWheeling, WV
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
Related
Local health agency works to fight increasing dental health issues in West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — February is National Children’s Dental Health Month. Personal finance website, Wallet Hub, released its 2023 report on States with the Best & Worst Dental Health, and the results might shock you. From those statistics released, West Virginia ranks 49th for worst dental health in the nation. Wheeling Health Right […]
‘Potential situation’ involving law enforcement underway at Tucker County High School
A "potential situation" is underway at Tucker County High School in Hambleton, according to Tucker County Schools.
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Native “Sick” Over Jersey Being Sold
Morgantown, West Virginia – Zach Frazier, a Fairmont, West Virginia native and the starting center for the West Virginia Mountaineers, is sick after learning that his jersey has been sold online. Frazier, a 6’3 305 pound junior, was a first team All Big 12 member last season and a...
Contractor at fault in West Virginia fatal mining accident
The accident report on the January 2022 death of a coal miner in Marshall County, West Virginia said lack of safety enforcement by a Pennsylvania contractor caused the death.
WV Schools: Closings & Delays – Monday, February 6, 2023
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Some counties throughout West Virginia have begun to announce plans for changes in school operation schedules for Monday, February 6, 2023. Berkeley County Schools Superintendent Ronald Stephens announced Sunday evening that schools throughout the county will be closed Monday due to “a security incident that has limited access to computer resources throughout the district.”
WDTV
Lewis County voters inducted into West Virginia Voter Hall of Fame
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A group of Lewis County residents are being recognized for voting. They are dedicated when it comes to voting, usually being in the top five for voter turnout in state elections. On Friday, 90 residents were introduced into the West Virginia Voting Hall of Fame. It’s...
Historical cowboy musical coming to Clarksburg
"Cross That River," a musical that focuses on the history of black cowboys in the old west, will soon make its way to the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center in Clarksburg.
The 2023 United Hospital Center Holly Ball concludes as the ‘cat’s meow’ of the year
The United Hospital Center's held its thirty-sixth annual "Holly Ball" at the Morris, beginning at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Marion County school closed Monday due to water outage
According to a Marion County Schools Facebook post, one of the schools in their area will be closed on Monday, Feb. 6.
PhillyBite
8 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia
- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
WDTV
Tucker Co. juvenile taken into custody after school shooting threat
HAMBLETON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Tucker County teen is in custody after allegedly threatening a shooting at Tucker County High School. The teen, who has not been identified, was found at his home Monday morning and taken to a juvenile detention facility. Authorities said the threats were made in a...
voiceofmotown.com
Bob Huggins Quotes Bill Stewart Following Huge Victory
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers moved to 14-9 overall and 3-7 in the Big 12 Conference with a huge 93-61 win over the Oklahoma Sooners. Here’s what Bob Huggins had to say following the game:. “I think they understand that in order to do what...
Homeless services in Clarksburg during cold temperatures
With frigid temperatures returning to us on Friday and Saturday, 12 News gathered information for people experiencing homelessness in Clarksburg.
Lane closure planned on I-79 in Monongalia County
A lane on Interstate 79 will be closed this week for emergency pothole repairs.
‘The Godfather’ actor/singer coming to Clarksburg
An actor and singer known for his role in "The Godfather" will soon be arriving in downtown Clarksburg for a Godfather-themed weekend.
WDTV
Belington Middle School basketball player makes a shot of a lifetime
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It was a buzzer-beater shot that doesn’t happen often. Ayden Bremigan plays basketball for Belington Middle School, this past week he made a buzzer-beater shot beyond half-court right before halftime. Fans, coaches, and teammates couldn’t believe what they saw, even Ayden couldn’t believe what he...
OnlyInYourState
This Restaurant In West Virginia Is The Only One Of Its Kind And You’ll Want To Visit
Where can you find an international Halal restaurant with a nearly 50-year history of delicious food and excellent service to its community that’s actually located in an airport and offers up-close-and-personal runway views to diners as they enjoy their meal? Nowhere! Nowhere except at Ali Baba Restaurant, that is, a one-of-a-kind Mediterranean dining option in Morgantown, West Virginia.
Chestnut Ridge Park unveils ‘tubular’ new addition
A new tubing hill at Chestnut Ridge Park has recently opened to the public.
Police release name of person in critical condition after getting struck by a vehicle in West Virginia
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) -Moundsville police have released the name of the person who got struck by a vehicle in Marshall County. Man in critical condition after getting struck by a vehicle in Marshall County The man is 63-year-old Harold Franklin Williams Williams was struck by a vehicle on First Street and Jefferson Avenue on Thursday. […]
OnlyInYourState
This Greenhouse And Restaurant In West Virginia Is The Most Enchanting Place To Eat
Reedsville, West Virginia is a small town in western Preston County, a little less than half an hour southeast of Morgantown. And tucked away in Reedsville, West Virginia, you’ll find one of the county’s oldest family-owned and operated businesses: Modern Homestead, a Tatham family greenhouse, café, gift shop, and historic inn all rolled together into one enchanting destination you’ll want to experience for yourself at the very next opportunity.
Comments / 0