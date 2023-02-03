ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnetka, IL

High School Highlights: New Trier cheer advances to state, gymnastics to sectional; Girls basketball postseason seeds

By Joe Coughlin
The Record North Shore
The Record North Shore
 3 days ago

A summary of preps sports competition from area schools over the past week . Send scores and highlights to joe@therecordns.org.

BOYS BASKETBALL
New Trier 70, North Chicago 50

Will Leemaster (16 points) led five Trevians in double digits in the Feb. 1 victory for the Trevians.

Trey Meyers added 13 points, Simon Rozak 12, Ari Schenecker 11 and Charlie Peters 10 for New Trier (23-4).

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Postseason Seeds

Loyola Academy drew the No. 3 seed and New Trier No. 5 in the IHSA 4A New Trier Sectional. Maine South is the bracket’s top seed followed by York at No. 3. Glenbrook South (No. 4), Evanston (6) and Glenbrook North (7) are also in the sectional.

Highland Park is the 12th seed in a sectional that it hosts in Class 4A. Fremd is the top seed in that sectional.

In Class 2A, Regina Dominican is No. 2 in a subsectional at Depaul Prep behind the event’s host, and in Class 1A, North Shore Country Day earned the third seed in a subsectional at Fenger.

Loyola 47, Montini 29

The Ramblers (24-5) outpaced the Broncos in a semifinal matchup in the Girls Catholic Athletic Conference tournament on Thursday, Feb. 2.

Deerfield 65, Highland Park 35

The Giants could not keep up with the potent Warriors on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Loyola 39, Fenwick 24

The Ramblers downed the Friars in the opening round of the GCAC tournament on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Regina 47, Woodlands 23

Carrie Hines, Kendall Williams and Maddie Witchger scored 8 points apiece for the Panthers on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Highland Park 37, Grant 26

Maddie Chabot had 12 points and 21 rebounds for the visiting Giants on Monday, Jan. 30.

New Trier 32, Lake Zurich 31

Rachael Zacks scored 13 points and KJ Saccaro dished out 7 assists in the Trevians’ comeback victory on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Sela Klein added 9 points, 3 steals and 3 blocks for New Trier.

Highland Park 39, Regina Dominican 26

Maddie Chabot finished with 10 points and 16 rebounds in the Giants’ victory on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Peyton Olszewski had 7 points for the Panthers.

Glenbrook South 70, New Trier 55

Rachael Zacks (19 points), KJ Saccaro (12) and Sela Klein (10) all finished in double-digits in the Trevs’ conference loss on Friday, Jan. 27.

GIRLS GYMNASTICS
New Trier Regional

Clara Crossgrove (36.25), Ryan Segall (35.5) and Sammy Mills (34.825) finished 3-4-5 in all-around scoring to lead New Trier (140.525) to a regional championship on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

CHEERLEADING
Buffalo Grove Sectional

New Trier finished in third place on Saturday, Jan. 28, with a score of 90.43, good enough to qualify for the state championships in the coed division.

Loyola Academy placed sixth with a score of 85, one place shy of state qualification.

The Record is a nonprofit, nonpartisan community newsroom that relies on reader support to fuel its independent local journalism.

Subscribe to The Record to fund responsible news coverage for your community.

Already a subscriber? You can make a tax-deductible donation at any time.

The post High School Highlights: New Trier cheer advances to state, gymnastics to sectional; Girls basketball postseason seeds appeared first on The Record .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Record North Shore

6 more Loyola football players sign letters of intent, plus 7 other Ramblers — including one in two sports

High-level student-athletes were once again on display in the Loyola Academy gymnasium on Wednesday, Feb. 1. But this celebration came without a scoreboard as 13 Ramblers were recognized for their college commitments on the penultimate National Letter of Intent signing day of the school year. Six more Loyola football players found their collegiate homes, joining […] The post 6 more Loyola football players sign letters of intent, plus 7 other Ramblers — including one in two sports appeared first on The Record.
WILMETTE, IL
The Record North Shore

News Briefs: Highland Park seeks award nominations, Wilmette Park survey is out, Northfield Mariano’s honored, new New Trier rugby gets new coach

Through March 3, the City of Highland Park is accepting nominations for its community awards program, according to a press release from the City. Nominate a local individual or group for the Arts Award, Environmental Award, Humanitarian Award, and Character Counts Pillars Award via the City’s website. The Highland Park City Council, with help from […] The post News Briefs: Highland Park seeks award nominations, Wilmette Park survey is out, Northfield Mariano’s honored, new New Trier rugby gets new coach appeared first on The Record.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
The Record North Shore

Restaurant month is underway on the North Shore

Residents, start your silverware. North Shore Restaurant Month has begun, and with more than 80 local restaurants participating, diners are not short on options to receive special offers all month long (Feb. 1-28). The deals range from free desserts or appetizers to a percentage off your bill. Just mention restaurant month while ordering. Offers do […] The post Restaurant month is underway on the North Shore appeared first on The Record.
CHICAGO, IL
The Record North Shore

Winnetka jurisdiction extends into the lake. Trustees want Village Code to reflect that to better oversee lakefront

Major regulatory changes are not likely in store for the Village of Winnetka’s oversight of the lakefront; however, trustees do believe some change is necessary. The Village Council met for a study session Tuesday, Jan. 31, to follow up on a Jan. 10 conversation in which it heard from a number of policy experts to […] The post Winnetka jurisdiction extends into the lake. Trustees want Village Code to reflect that to better oversee lakefront appeared first on The Record.
WINNETKA, IL
The Record North Shore

Police Reports: 2 Wilmette homes burglarized, car stolen from Edens Plaza, mailed checks stolen in Winnetka

These reports were pulled from the latest police summaries provided by departments in our coverage area (Wilmette, Winnetka, Northfield, Kenilworth and Glencoe). WILMETTE Feb. 2 • Two homes on the west side of Wilmette reportedly were burglarized. Jewelry, silverware and cash reportedly were taken between 7-10 p.m. from a home in the 300 block of […] The post Police Reports: 2 Wilmette homes burglarized, car stolen from Edens Plaza, mailed checks stolen in Winnetka appeared first on The Record.
WILMETTE, IL
The Record North Shore

Highland Park marks Gun Violence Survivors Week, as lawmakers revive federal Firearm Storage Act

Among community leaders, local media and national politicians, Liz Turnipseed’s words hit hardest. During Gun Violence Survivors’ Week, Turnipseed was a guest speaker at a press conference Friday, Feb. 3, in Highland Park, where she retold the story of being shot at the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park. “Being a survivor of gun […] The post Highland Park marks Gun Violence Survivors Week, as lawmakers revive federal Firearm Storage Act appeared first on The Record.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
The Record North Shore

Bed, Bath and Beyond to leave Edens Plaza ‘in coming months’

Corporate officials confirmed to The Record that Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing its Wilmette store in Edens Plaza, 3232 Lake Ave. A statement attributed to Bed, Bath & Beyond Inc. did not provide a closing date but said “closing sales will commence and continue over the next few weeks and months.” Requests for more […] The post Bed, Bath and Beyond to leave Edens Plaza ‘in coming months’ appeared first on The Record.
WILMETTE, IL
The Record North Shore

The Record North Shore

Wilmette, IL
878
Followers
494
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

The Record North Shore is a nonprofit newsroom that publishes credible, courageous, community-first journalism (local news, sports and features) for the northern suburbs of Chicago.

 https://www.therecordnorthshore.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy