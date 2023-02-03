High School Highlights: New Trier cheer advances to state, gymnastics to sectional; Girls basketball postseason seeds

A summary of preps sports competition from area schools over the past week . Send scores and highlights to joe@therecordns.org.

BOYS BASKETBALL

New Trier 70, North Chicago 50

Will Leemaster (16 points) led five Trevians in double digits in the Feb. 1 victory for the Trevians.

Trey Meyers added 13 points, Simon Rozak 12, Ari Schenecker 11 and Charlie Peters 10 for New Trier (23-4).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Postseason Seeds

Loyola Academy drew the No. 3 seed and New Trier No. 5 in the IHSA 4A New Trier Sectional. Maine South is the bracket’s top seed followed by York at No. 3. Glenbrook South (No. 4), Evanston (6) and Glenbrook North (7) are also in the sectional.

Highland Park is the 12th seed in a sectional that it hosts in Class 4A. Fremd is the top seed in that sectional.

In Class 2A, Regina Dominican is No. 2 in a subsectional at Depaul Prep behind the event’s host, and in Class 1A, North Shore Country Day earned the third seed in a subsectional at Fenger.

Loyola 47, Montini 29

The Ramblers (24-5) outpaced the Broncos in a semifinal matchup in the Girls Catholic Athletic Conference tournament on Thursday, Feb. 2.

Deerfield 65, Highland Park 35

The Giants could not keep up with the potent Warriors on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Loyola 39, Fenwick 24

The Ramblers downed the Friars in the opening round of the GCAC tournament on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Regina 47, Woodlands 23

Carrie Hines, Kendall Williams and Maddie Witchger scored 8 points apiece for the Panthers on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Highland Park 37, Grant 26

Maddie Chabot had 12 points and 21 rebounds for the visiting Giants on Monday, Jan. 30.

New Trier 32, Lake Zurich 31

Rachael Zacks scored 13 points and KJ Saccaro dished out 7 assists in the Trevians’ comeback victory on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Sela Klein added 9 points, 3 steals and 3 blocks for New Trier.

Highland Park 39, Regina Dominican 26

Maddie Chabot finished with 10 points and 16 rebounds in the Giants’ victory on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Peyton Olszewski had 7 points for the Panthers.

Glenbrook South 70, New Trier 55

Rachael Zacks (19 points), KJ Saccaro (12) and Sela Klein (10) all finished in double-digits in the Trevs’ conference loss on Friday, Jan. 27.

GIRLS GYMNASTICS

New Trier Regional

Clara Crossgrove (36.25), Ryan Segall (35.5) and Sammy Mills (34.825) finished 3-4-5 in all-around scoring to lead New Trier (140.525) to a regional championship on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

CHEERLEADING

Buffalo Grove Sectional

New Trier finished in third place on Saturday, Jan. 28, with a score of 90.43, good enough to qualify for the state championships in the coed division.

Loyola Academy placed sixth with a score of 85, one place shy of state qualification.

