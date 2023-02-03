Charges filed against driver in October crash that killed 2 teens

The driver in a crash that killed two teenage girls and injured another in October was charged today with six felonies in Barron County Circuit Court.

Troy J. Huehn Jr., 17, of Rice Lake was 16 years old when the single-vehicle crash occurred at about 7 p.m. on Oct. 10 on 16½ Avenue near 19¾ Street north of Cameron. He had been arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance causing injury.

Two counts of second-degree reckless homicide, a count of second-degree reckless injury, two counts of knowingly operating a motor vehicle without a valid license causing death and one count of knowingly operating a motor vehicle without a valid license causing great bodily harm have now been filed.

A 14-year-old girl the criminal complaint did not name except by the initials M.M.D. was transported by ambulance to Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake and later to Marshfield Hospital in Marshfield for significant injuries to her left arm from the crash in order to have a chance of saving her arm.

Fourteen-year-old Evah Garcia of Rice Lake and 15-year-old Winter Brouillard, both students in the Rice Lake Area School District, were later identified as the two who died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Huehn is scheduled to make an initial appearance before Judge James C. Babler on Wednesday.

This story will be updated.