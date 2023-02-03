ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Bed, Bath & Beyond Closing Another Arizona Store Amid Financial Troubles

By Ginny Reese
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Bed Bath & Beyond announced that its closing another Arizona location as a part of its latest round of layoffs. The retailer released a full list of stores that would be shutting down during this latest round of closings . According to the list, the Mesa location at 1834 South Signal Butte Road will be closing its doors for good.

CNN reported that Bed Bath & Beyond is shutting down 87 stores as its moves closer and closer to bankruptcy. These closures are in addition to the already 150 stores that have been closed since last August. The closures include several buybuy Baby locations and Harmon Face Value stores.

A Bed Bath & Beyond spokesperson told CNN , "As we continue to work with our advisors to consider multiple paths, we are implementing actions to manage our business as efficiently as possible. This store fleet reduction expands the company’s ongoing closure program."

The spokesperson also said that the company missed a bond payment on February 1st and entered a 30-day grace period before entering default.

The spokesperson explained, "We are committed to updating all stakeholders on our plans as they develop and finalize."

Check out the full list of all 87 stores that will be closing on Bed Bath & Beyond's website .

