ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

This Is Georgia's Best 'Mom And Pop' Restaurant

By Logan DeLoye
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3la7qQ_0kblaeO100
Photo: Getty Images

Sometimes, all you need is a good, home-style meal. Though the components of this meal can differ depending on which part of the country you inhabit, each option brings the same comforting feeling to those who eat it. There are a handful of restaurants that exist to imitate home-style cooking. One Georgia restaurant in particular is known for serving this style of food better than any other establishment across the state.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood , the best "mom and pop" restaurant in all of Georgia is Mrs Wilkes dining room in Savannah.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best mom and pop restaurant in the state :

"If it's good, old-fashioned Southern dining you're after, you can't go wrong with Mrs Wilkes. Brave the inevitable lines and then enter the gloriously retro restaurant, which has the feel of your grandma's living room (think white tablecloths, mantelpieces heaving with trinkets, and bare-brick walls). Everything is served up family style, so get round the table with your loved ones (or strangers) and tuck into a feast of fried chicken, yams, mashed potato, collard greens, beans, and mac 'n' cheese."

For a continued list of the best mom and pop style restaurants across the country visit lovefood.com .

Comments / 7

default-avatar
Guest
2d ago

This is all just opinion, I'll definitely try it when I'm back in that area.. there are an absolute ton of fantastic restaurants in this state the plate they chose for the picture is one I definitely would not have chosen

Reply
4
Related
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Best Breakfast In The South Can Be Found At This Unassuming Diner In Georgia

It goes without saying that eating at a fine dining establishment is always a treat. Being surrounded by luxury and spoiling yourself with expensive meals can feel pretty incredible. But you don’t have to go to a costly, hoity-toity spot to enjoy delicious food. You can find a warm atmosphere, friendly people, and excellent food at plenty of hole in the wall restaurants in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
Praise 93.3

Have You Heard Of This Hidden Alabama Steakhouse?

The state of Alabama is home to some of the best restaurants in the country. With all the food I've eaten in Alabama, I've yet to have a good steak in Alabama. The rumor is, this restaurant has the best steak in the state but it's a place you can easily drive past.
SECTION, AL
OnlyInYourState

The Secret Door That Takes You To The Best Little Steakhouse In Alabama

When it comes to restaurants, some of the very best are those that are located in the middle of nowhere, or those that are tucked away inside of unassuming buildings. Here in Alabama, we have several restaurants that fit both of those descriptions. One restaurant in particular is Ole Gin Steakhouse. If you’re not a local and you’re just passing by, you might not even realize what’s hiding behind the front door of this building. To learn about Ole Gin Steakhouse, which many people believe is the best steakhouse in Alabama, take a look below.
SECTION, AL
WSAV News 3

Protestors gather outside of SCAD Sunday afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah College Of Art And Design is receiving backlash from community members.  They claim the school is negatively impacting growth across the Hostess City.  Several local groups speaking out today against SCAD saying it’s time for the private college to do its part when it comes to growth in downtown […]
SAVANNAH, GA
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

213K+
Followers
24K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy