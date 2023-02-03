Delta, CO (February 2, 2023) Misinformation is being posted publicly and on social media about the Delta County Land Use Code (LUC). As a result, people have been making incorrect assumptions about the LUC and what it does (or doesn’t) do. For example, we are not talking about building codes (How a structure is built). Land Use regulations have been in place, in one form or another, since 1985. There also could be confusion about where to find information. Information about the Master Plan and Land Use Code remains available via a County sponsored website: DeltaCountyPlan.com - not to be confused with a new, community-based website titled DeltaCountyPlanning.com, sharing opinions of individuals.

DELTA COUNTY, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO