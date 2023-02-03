ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
bulldog-bulletin.com

Top Dog 2023: Lexi Busefink

Senior Lexi Busefink is extremely excited to be graduating from Lakeview High School. Even though she has spent all of her educational years at Lakeview, she is looking forward to her future outside of Lakeview. When looking forward to the next chapter in her life, Busefink feels that Lakeview has...
bulldog-bulletin.com

Top Dog 2023: Stefanos Makroglou

Stefanos Makroglou is a senior attending Lakeview high school and has been in Lakeview schools since kindergarten. He has played football, baseball, and bowled throughout his high school career but this is only the beginning of a great future. Makroglou is very excited to start his life after high school knowing there are new opportunities to come.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy