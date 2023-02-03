Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Liam Wilson Feels Navarrete Got Long Count: I'll Review It, See What Happens
Emanuel “El Vaquero” Navarrete visited the canvas, but he got back up to become a three-division world champion. Navarrete (37-1, 31 KOs) captured the vacant WBO junior lightweight world title with a hard-earned ninth-round technical knockout victory against Liam Wilson (11-2, 7 KOs) Friday night at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.
‘Robbed’: Australian Liam Wilson denied world title upset by bizarre 27-second count
Liam Wilson has reflected on the “piss take” that was his attempted world boxing title heist in Phoenix, saying he’d fight Emanuel Navarrete again for the WBO strap if his protest is upheld. The Australian was nursing a sore head a day after the controversial defeat at...
Boxing Scene
Shadasia Green Stops Elin Cederroos In 6th Round, Becomes WBC’s Mandatory For Crews
NEW YORK – Shadasia Green beat the most accomplished opponent of her career Saturday night to move closer to the fight she really wants. Green stopped former IBF/WBA super middleweight champion Elin Cederroos in the sixth round of their WBC 168-pound elimination match on the Amanda Serrano-Erika Cruz undercard at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater. Her victory made Green the WBC’s mandatory challenger for undisputed super middleweight champion Franchon Crews (8-1, 2 KOs), who defeated Cederroos on points last April 30 at Madison Square Garden to become their division’s fully unified champ.
Boxing Insider
Navarrete Gets Off The Canvas, Stops Wilson In Thriller
It wasn’t supposed to have happened like it did. Hard hitting Emmanuel Navarrete was supposed to make easy work of the widely unknown Liam Wilson in Glendale on Friday night, thus capturing the WBO junior lightweight title while setting himself up for a major battle with Oscar Valdez. And indeed, Navarrete did get the title and the likely match with Valdez. But he also got something else on Friday night – the fight of his life from Wilson, a man who didn’t get the memo he was supposed to be a cakewalk.
papermag.com
MMA Star Victoria Lee Dead at 18
MMA fighter Victoria Lee has died. She was 18. Her cause of death has yet to be revealed, though her passing is a huge loss for the MMA community. According to TMZ, the ONE Championship atomweight fighter — who just graduated high school in June — went undefeated during her brief career, which earned her the nickname "The Prodigy." Victoria was also crowned a Junior World Champion and an IMMAF Junior State and World Champion.
tennisuptodate.com
Alycia Parks stuns Caroline Garcia to lift maiden WTA trophy in Lyon
A new tennis star is emerging with Alycia Parks beating Caroline Garcia 7-6(7) 7-5 to win her maiden WTA trophy in the hometown of Garcia in front of packed stands. Parks played a superb match to take down Garcia as the French player nearly lost her mind in this match. It was such a great display by the American, particularly under pressure because anytime Garcia had a chance the American would find a way to get out of it. She served incredibly hitting 15 aces which is just absurd.
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Shows Off New Look With Girlfriend During WWE Hiatus
Matt Riddle made headlines for all the wrong reasons last year. He was taken off WWE television after failing a second drug test. Right after that, Riddle became embroiled in a lot of controversy on social media for his past tweets. In fact, he was also accused of cheating by his previous partners. Things seem to be better for him now, as Riddle showed off his new look with his girlfriend after recovering from rehab.
NASCAR Star Tragically Dies
NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Scary Kyle Busch News
Reports out of Mexico stated that veteran NASCAR driver Kyle Busch had been fined and sentenced to prison time for a gun incident in the country. Busch took to social media on Monday afternoon to announce what really happened. The veteran NASCAR driver revealed that he brought a gun into Mexico and ...
Boxing Scene
Regis Prograis Praises Claressa Shields: “I Just Like Her Swag, I Like Her Attitude"
Admittedly, Regis Prograis is a gigantic fan of the sport of boxing. Having spent most of his life perfecting his craft, the current WBC 140-pound champion spends a ton of his time also watching others. Recently, his work ethic allowed him to find his second championship groove as he snagged...
NASCAR World Thinking Of Driver's Family After Tragedy
The NASCAR World has been praying for a driver's family following a tragic accident this week. NASCAR Truck Series driver Max Gutierrez, 20, was injured in a car accident this week. His younger brother, Federico Gutierrez, 17, was tragically killed in the accident that took place outside of ...
Golf Digest
Caddie for top PGA Tour Champions pro diagnosed with cancer
New Zealand’s Steven Alker, a long-time journeyman golfer, enjoyed a remarkable career renaissance on the PGA Tour Champions in 2022. The 52-year-old’s dream season included four wins and 18 top-10 finishes in 23 starts, which ultimately earned him the year-end Charles Schwab Cup. On the course, Alker shared...
Boxing Scene
Navarrete: Wilson is a Warrior, He Landed a Shot That Stunned Me A lot
Glendale, Arizona - Emanuel Navarrete (37-1, 31 KOs) became a three division world champion, as he captured the vacant WBO super featherweight title on Friday night. Navarrete went through adversity in the fight. The Mexican slugger was dropped hard and was forced to rally as the fight played out to...
Boxing Scene
Hearn: 168 Not Canelo's Requirement For Bivol Rematch; Bivol Has Asked To Look Into It
NEW YORK – Dmitry Bivol isn’t obligated to fight Canelo Alvarez again in the light heavyweight division, let alone at the super middleweight limit of 168 pounds. Alvarez nevertheless hopes Bivol is open to moving down from the light heavyweight maximum of 175 pounds to 168, the division in which the Mexican icon is the undisputed champion. Promoter Eddie Hearn, who works with Alvarez, made it clear during a recent interview with BoxingScene.com, however, that Alvarez hasn’t issued any sort of ultimatum regarding the weight limit for a rematch Alvarez wants to take place in September.
Boxing Scene
Jesse Rodriguez-Cristian Gonzalez WBO Title Fight Set For April 8 At Tech Port Arena In San Antonio
One of the sport’s most promising young stars will return to a familiar site in his quest to become a two-division titlist. The upcoming vacant WBO flyweight title fight between Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez and Mexico’s Cristian Gonzalez is set to take place April 8 on DAZN from Tech Port Arena in Rodriguez’s hometown of San Antonio. The venue was confirmed by Matchroom Boxing on Monday as part of its full schedule reveal through mid-May.
Boxing Scene
Daniel Blancas, Former Amateur Standout, Joins Team Benavidez - Makes PBC Debut March 4
Daniel Blancas could not ask for greater preparation ahead of his biggest opportunity thus far as a pro. The former amateur standout and current unbeaten prospect is the latest boxer to join the training stable of Jose Benavidez Sr. The move comes as Milwaukee’s Blancas (4-0, 2KOs) is due to make his debut with Premier Boxing Champions (PBC), as he will appear on the preliminary undercard preceding the March 4 Showtime tripleheader from Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.
Boxing Scene
Team Beterbiev Praises Yarde: This Guy Was More Resistant Than All of Beterbiev’s Past Opponents
Not even members from Artur Beterbiev’s own team were going to be tight-lipped when it came to Anthony Yarde’s ambitious efforts last Saturday night in London. Russ Abner, the cutman for Beterbiev, the WBC, WBO, and IBF light heavyweight champion from Russia, couldn’t help but commend Yarde’s resiliency during his exciting title bout at OVO Arena Wembley that ultimately ended with the British challenger getting stopped in the eighth round.
Boxing Scene
Shakur Stevenson: I'm Taking Over The Lightweight Division, My Run Starts on April 8
As BoxingScene.com previously reported, undefeated former two-weight world champion Shakur Stevenson will take on Japanese puncher Shuichiro Yoshino in a 12-round WBC lightweight title eliminator Saturday, April 8, at Prudential Center in his hometown of Newark, New Jersey. Stevenson (19-0, 9 KOs), a former featherweight and junior lightweight world champion,...
Rey Vargas aims to capture third title on Showtime
Rey Vargas puts his undefeated record on the line against O’Shaquie Foster on Saturday as he tries to become an undefeated, three-division champion. Showtime Boxing returns to the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX, as the vacant super featherweight crown will be on the line. 32-year-old, two-division champion Rey Vargas (36-0) will look to extend his undefeated streak while earning a world title in a third weight class. The man standing in his way is the hungry O’Shaquie Foster (19-2), who has gone through his own adversity on the way to the top and feels it’s his time to shine on the big stage.
