It wasn’t supposed to have happened like it did. Hard hitting Emmanuel Navarrete was supposed to make easy work of the widely unknown Liam Wilson in Glendale on Friday night, thus capturing the WBO junior lightweight title while setting himself up for a major battle with Oscar Valdez. And indeed, Navarrete did get the title and the likely match with Valdez. But he also got something else on Friday night – the fight of his life from Wilson, a man who didn’t get the memo he was supposed to be a cakewalk.

GLENDALE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO