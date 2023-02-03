Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Rochester Man Convicted in Phelps Ave. Homicide
A Rochester man has been found guilty in a homicide in the Edgerton neighborhood. Jarelle Williams was convicted on murder, attempted murder, robbery, and weapons charges. Williams fatally shot 43-year-old Sharelle Brown on Phelps Avenue, near Lake Avenue, last April. Another man was wounded in the shooting but survived. Williams...
iheart.com
15-Year-Old Canandaigua Girl Arrested for Deadly Fire in New York City
An unnamed 15-year-old girl from Canandaigua is under arrest in New York City on charges she set a deadly fire. Authorities tell media outlets the girl is a chronic runaway from a group home and used an accelerant to set the fire January 29th in the Bronx. Investigators say she...
WHEC TV-10
Deputies: Dave & Busters employee attacked by a group of juveniles
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says an employee of Dave and Busters was attacked by a group of juveniles on Saturday night. Deputies responded to Dave and Busters on Miracle Mile Drive in Henrietta around 9 p.m. after getting reports of a fight. MCSO said...
Brighton police: Two suspects armed with plastic shovel rob Brighton 7-11
Brighton police said that no injuries were reported as a result of the incident and no one was taken into custody.
WHEC TV-10
Geneseo man arrested for neighborhood vandalism
GENESEO, N.Y. – On January 29, Livingston County Deputies responded to a home on West Lake Road in the Town of Geneseo for the report of a vehicle window smashed out, a garage door window smashed out, and damage to a shed. While investigating that incident, deputies found two other homes in the immediate area that had garage windows and residential windows broken.
nyspnews.com
Clarence woman arrested following a domestic dispute
On January 31, 2023, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Rita A. Papaefthimiou., 59, of Clarence, NY, for Criminal Contempt 2nd. Troopers responded to a 911 report of a domestic dispute on Connemara Lane, in the town of Clarence. Further investigation revealed that the victim had an order of protection against Rita Papaefthimiou. She was arrested and processed at SP Clarence. Papaefthimiou was arraigned at the town of Clarence Court and released on her own recognizance.
westsidenewsny.com
Monroe County Sheriff on the death of Tyre Nichols
The death of Tyre Nichols is inhumane. The pain his family is feeling will continue to endure for a lifetime. I am heartbroken for the Nichols family. There was no humanity or compassion shown for this man. Mr. Nichols died a horrible death at the hands of those who took an oath to protect him.
Man grazed in shooting on Cottage Street, RPD investigates
Officers located a man in his 20s suffering from a graze wound in his lower body, which was non-life-threatening.
WHEC TV-10
Canandaigua girl, 15, accused of setting deadly Bronx fire
A 15-year-old girl from Canandaigua has been connected to a deadly arson fire in New York City. Police tell NBC that the fire took place in the Bronx on Jan. 29. Twenty-nine-year-old man, Abdoukarim Sakolly, died in the fire. Police say the girl, described as a “chronic runaway,” knew people...
18-year-old fought Police after being arrested with DWI in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A teenager from Lyons was arrested early this morning after leading Police on a chase to his home, driving while intoxicated and fighting police after being arrested. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested 18-year-old Zachary J. Shaffer of Jackson School Road in Lyons for driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest […]
RPD: Man injured in hit-and-run on Jefferson Avenue
The man was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Rush-Henrietta school employee arrested for sending ‘inappropriate’ messages to student
A Rush-Henrietta Central School District substitute employee was arrested in mid-January and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, according to a statement from Rush-Henrietta Interim Superintendent Dr. Pamela Kissel.
WHEC TV-10
UPDATE: Missing 14-year-old Hilton girl located. MCSO said she is safe and in good health.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for 14-year-old Izabella Wrobel, after her mother reported her missing Sunday morning. She is described as a white female, about 5’8″ and 175 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans. She reportedly left her home in Hilton on foot.
Investigators frustrated by lack of tips in the murder of 16-year-old Zahira Smith
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An inflated balloon greeted guests at a sweet 16 party last summer. It’s among the eerie images now part of police evidence captured the night 16-year-old Zahira Smith was shot and killed. Smith’s 17th birthday is February 5th, but her family will be celebrating without her — and without the closure […]
33-year-old Geneva resident shot on Seneca St.
The Geneva Police Department is asking for information related to a shooting that occurred Sunday morning on Seneca St.
Woman convicted of attempted rape in relation to U of R incident
32-year-old Courtney Barber, who was arrested in September 2021 for an attempted rape of a 17-year-old on University of Rochester campus, was convicted Thursday of attempted rape, according to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office.
Man in New York State Finds Apartment is On Fire as Other Man Wears His Clothes & Eats His Food
Thought you were having a bad day? Imagine coming home to find your place is on fire? Now, imagine the suspect is right there in front of you carrying your belongings as they chow down on the food you purchased with your own hard-earned money. It's definitely a case of...
iheart.com
Rochester Man Convicted in U of R Attempted Rape
A Rochester man has been found guilty of trying to rape a University of Rochester student. 32-year-old Courtney Barber was convicted today of 1st-degree attempted rape. Prosecutors say he tried to sexually assault the 17-year-old student on the Genesee Valley Park path in September 2021. One Good Samaritan scared Barber...
Rochester man pleads guilty to robbing ESL on Merchants Rd.
Mahoney was taken into custody and is potentially facing a maximum of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.
RPD: Two men arrested in connection to shooting on Monroe Ave.
A 27-year-old man was shot on Monroe Avenue in the upper body. He was treated for life-altering injuries at Strong Memorial Hospital.
