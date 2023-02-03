ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrietta, NY

iheart.com

Rochester Man Convicted in Phelps Ave. Homicide

A Rochester man has been found guilty in a homicide in the Edgerton neighborhood. Jarelle Williams was convicted on murder, attempted murder, robbery, and weapons charges. Williams fatally shot 43-year-old Sharelle Brown on Phelps Avenue, near Lake Avenue, last April. Another man was wounded in the shooting but survived. Williams...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Deputies: Dave & Busters employee attacked by a group of juveniles

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says an employee of Dave and Busters was attacked by a group of juveniles on Saturday night. Deputies responded to Dave and Busters on Miracle Mile Drive in Henrietta around 9 p.m. after getting reports of a fight. MCSO said...
HENRIETTA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Geneseo man arrested for neighborhood vandalism

GENESEO, N.Y. – On January 29, Livingston County Deputies responded to a home on West Lake Road in the Town of Geneseo for the report of a vehicle window smashed out, a garage door window smashed out, and damage to a shed. While investigating that incident, deputies found two other homes in the immediate area that had garage windows and residential windows broken.
GENESEO, NY
nyspnews.com

Clarence woman arrested following a domestic dispute

On January 31, 2023, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Rita A. Papaefthimiou., 59, of Clarence, NY, for Criminal Contempt 2nd. Troopers responded to a 911 report of a domestic dispute on Connemara Lane, in the town of Clarence. Further investigation revealed that the victim had an order of protection against Rita Papaefthimiou. She was arrested and processed at SP Clarence. Papaefthimiou was arraigned at the town of Clarence Court and released on her own recognizance.
CLARENCE, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Monroe County Sheriff on the death of Tyre Nichols

The death of Tyre Nichols is inhumane. The pain his family is feeling will continue to endure for a lifetime. I am heartbroken for the Nichols family. There was no humanity or compassion shown for this man. Mr. Nichols died a horrible death at the hands of those who took an oath to protect him.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Canandaigua girl, 15, accused of setting deadly Bronx fire

A 15-year-old girl from Canandaigua has been connected to a deadly arson fire in New York City. Police tell NBC that the fire took place in the Bronx on Jan. 29. Twenty-nine-year-old man, Abdoukarim Sakolly, died in the fire. Police say the girl, described as a “chronic runaway,” knew people...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Convicted in U of R Attempted Rape

A Rochester man has been found guilty of trying to rape a University of Rochester student. 32-year-old Courtney Barber was convicted today of 1st-degree attempted rape. Prosecutors say he tried to sexually assault the 17-year-old student on the Genesee Valley Park path in September 2021. One Good Samaritan scared Barber...
ROCHESTER, NY

