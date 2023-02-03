On January 31, 2023, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Rita A. Papaefthimiou., 59, of Clarence, NY, for Criminal Contempt 2nd. Troopers responded to a 911 report of a domestic dispute on Connemara Lane, in the town of Clarence. Further investigation revealed that the victim had an order of protection against Rita Papaefthimiou. She was arrested and processed at SP Clarence. Papaefthimiou was arraigned at the town of Clarence Court and released on her own recognizance.

CLARENCE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO