FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Temporarily Closing Stores in 2 States
Say Goodbye to Your Favorite Clothing Stores: Major Retailers Closing Doors Across the US
Retailers are constantly changing their strategies to keep up with the changing shopping habits of customers. Over the last few years, many retailers have decided to close their brick-and-mortar stores and pull out of malls, which were once the heart of American shopping experiences. In this article, we'll be discussing the upcoming closures of several clothing retailers, including Marshalls and H&M, which will begin this week.
Bed Bath & Beyond Closing 2 Stores In Tennessee: See Where
The retail giant announced it is closing over 80 locations around the country.
Say Goodbye To Your Local JCPenney: Retail Giant To Close More Locations as Retail Industry Struggles
JCPenney, a 121-year-old department store, is closing more locations due to ongoing issues and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company filed for bankruptcy and closed 200 stores in 2020 and is now struggling to compete with other retailers in the digital age. In this article, we will provide information on which JCPenney locations will be closing and when the liquidation process will begin.
Allrecipes.com
This Is the Cheapest Place To Buy Eggs Right Now
If you've been to the grocery store this month, then you've likely seen the price of eggs skyrocketing. While finding eggs has gotten easier over the past few weeks, the price is still a pain point for many shoppers. Some of your local grocery stores may have a sign explaining...
Iconic 43-Year Old Shopping Mall Permanently Closing in March
The location includes dozens of national restaurant and store chain favorites. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, GalleriaatWhitePlains.com, and CBSNews.com.
Costco Members Should Never Do This
The warehouse club has very few rules, but you should take this one very seriously. Costco COST has a very simple business model. It sells memberships in exchange for offering members a low-cost, no-frills shopping experience. People pay in order to access the chain's warehouses. Those membership fees provide a significant portion of the chain's profits, allowing Costco to sell its limited selection of merchandise at a lower markup than...
Two legendary retailers with thousands of stores are closing locations next week – see if your area will be affected
WALGREENS and CVS plan to close locations starting next week. The shutters for the pharmacy-based companies will begin to take place by January 31 or mid-February for both companies, according to Best Life. Closures among the drug stores are expected within the next few years as companies try to keep...
Iconic Macy’s Shopping Mall Anchor Permanently Closing; Fate of Mall in Question
The mall was recently sold to a local developer, reportedly amidst substantial debate. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, ABC7.com, and Wikipedia.org.
List of U.S. Shopping Mall Closings Beginning This Month
Primary among recent victims of national economic challenges, several longstanding shopping malls are permanently closing or in the midst of being sold. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BucksCountyCourierTimes.com, WRRV.com, Dispatch.com, WTKR.com, WTOC.com, and Google.com.
Get Ready For More Costco Stores In Your Area - Costco Set To Open 11 New Stores In 2023!
Costco, the largest warehouse club in North America, is planning to open a total of 15 new locations in the United States in 2023. The company's CFO, Richard Galanti, announced this in a recent earnings call and also revealed that four have already opened their doors, meaning 11 more are coming in 2023.
TikTok Thinks Walmart's 2-Pack Sugar Cookies Spell Recession
Getting food on the table has been more difficult than ever in the last few years, between food shortages and the food inflation crisis. The cost of some essentials has spiked more than others, per NBC Chicago, with eggs increasing in price by 39.8% in 2022, and margarine by 38.3%.
Stimulus Checks in February: Here’s who will receive up to $600!
During the month of February, Americans will get up to $600 in additional stimulus checks. Many, but not all, states in the United States of America will get another stimulus payout in February. The purpose of these payments of up to $600 is to aid residents in coping with the...
Costco Expected to Discontinue 10 Products
Company shorthand known by employees and regular patrons as an asterisk on price tags has historically represented the discontinuance of an item presently for sale. 10 items are presently marked with said symbol.
Walmart clearance sale: This week’s top deals on laptops, earbuds, fashion and more
Walmart is offering massive clearance markdowns this week with many deals online. Shoppers can find top products and essentials in Walmart’s clearance section from several departments, including home goods, electronics and fashion. They also can take advantage of the current clearance sale, which has up to 50% off across...
10 Ways the Dollar Store Could Actually Be Costing You More
You can find some great deals at the dollar stores, even if things cost more than a dollar. Despite their names, that's the case at Dollar General, Family Dollar, Dollar Tree and even 99 Cents Only....
Six Retailers May Close in 2023
This year may be your last chance to hit up these stores. It's the New Year and many people have recharged their batteries and are ready to take on life with new vigor. Unfortunately for these six stores, it looks like their lifetime is about to end.
Sam's Club is Going Big: Over 30 New Stores and Major Changes Ahead!
Sam's Club, the membership-based warehouse retailer, has announced its plans for a major expansion and revamp, as it looks to reach more customers. Photo by(Mike Mozart/Flickr)
A Major Amazon Prime Perk Is About to Skyrocket in Price
The tech giant is coming up with creative ways to scale back on costs.
Costco's Famous Storage Totes Are On Sale But You'll Have to Grab Them Soon
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It happens every year. The holidays come and go, and we’re left wondering a couple of things. For one, how did we put away all of that Christmas decor in the assemblage of random boxes and bags it easily came out of, but no longer seems to fit in? And for two, now that we got a bunch of new stuff for the holidays, where the heck are we going to put it? Well it turns out that the solution...
