New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Devastating Car Accident Results From Speeding on Pulaski Skyway: VideoBridget MulroyJersey City, NJ
Iconic Ruth’s Chris Steak House Location Permanently Closing on April 22Joel EisenbergManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams Wanted to Prove the Shelter was Fine For Migrants By Doing ThisTom HandyNew York City, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
What’s News, Breaking: Monday, February 6, 2023
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — Brooklyn residents joined BP Antonio Reynoso in partnership with Homecrest Community Services and UA3 at Borough Hall on Tuesday to celebrate the Lunar New Year. The evening celebration featured performances by the Tai Shan Du Hu Association Lion Dancers, P.S. 105 elementary school students and the Homecrest Community Services Senior Dance Group, as well as food provided by Park Asia restaurant.
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?
Most recently, a trend has been noticed across the country and many of us are already worried about it. Black people have started leaving urban centers. This is, of course, due to the fact that they are worried about the safety, security, education and future of their children.
Fed-up Brooklyn tenants go on rent strike
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group of Brooklyn residents, fed up over their landlord never making much-needed repairs, is going on a rent strike, they told PIX11 News on Sudnay. When it rains outside Richard Felix’s fourth floor apartment at 1074 Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights, he says it also rains inside his rent-stabilized one […]
Early Addition: A woman who was pronounced dead suddenly came back to life in a Long Island funeral home
Because the funeral home staff noticed her breathing, here are your early links: Asian Americans moving to East Harlem, George Santos sexual harassment allegations, stop inventing more weird sodas and more. [ more › ]
Mayor Adams spends night at migrant shelter in Brooklyn
RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – Mayor Eric Adams spent the night on a cot alongside hundreds of migrants staying at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal shelter on Friday. “We’re going to stay the night with our brothers here and just let them know that we’re all in this together. This is how you get through things,” […]
The African American exodus from New York City
Faith Robinson holds a photograph of her grandmother standing in front of her family’s brownstone in Bed-Stuy in the 1990s. While the city’s overall population grows, the number of non-Hispanic Blacks continues to tumble; an epicenter of the change is Bed-Stuy. [ more › ]
Verrazzano speed camera proposal proves that NYC program has always been a lie and a scam (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – You thought that the speed camera program couldn’t get any worse, did you?. It looks like a major escalation could be on the way. The Advance has reported that Gov. Kathy Hochul’s new budget includes legislation that would allow speed cameras to be placed on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge and at the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s other spans and tunnels.
Don't Miss This in NYC: A Black-owned coffee company, an unforgettable elm tree, locations from 'Fort Apache, The Bronx'
In case you're not familiar with Don't Miss This in NYC, I've rounded up some of the most interesting lifestyle stories in NYC from the NewsBreak Contributor network to share with you.
Brooklyn apartments lose power on freezing morning
NEW YORK -- On the coldest morning of the year so far, residents of Brooklyn's Spring Creek Towers had to deal with power outages. After a brief outage overnight, the massive housing complex lost electricity for a second time just before 9 a.m. Saturday. Firefighters first responded to Van Siclen Avenue in East New York just before 3 a.m. after hearing the complex was without heat.With temperatures outside feeling well-below zero, there was urgency to restore power as soon as possible.Starrett City engineers finished making repairs about an hour later. But neighbors said it happened again at around 8:40 a.m."Even though with the heat and stuff, they're pretty good with it. Right now, yes, we OK so far. But there's a lot of elderly people living in the building," one woman said.Power was restored a second time. Families hope it stays on permanently.New York City has been under a Code Blue warning due to extremely cold temperatures. The MTA said extreme temperature changes may cause service delays this weekend, so riders should check for updates to avoid waiting outside in the cold. Dress in layers and limit time spent outside. Click here to check MTA service alerts.
10 NYCHA buildings across NYC face heat, hot water outages as temps dip
Nine NYCHA public housing buildings across four complexes in the Bronx and Brooklyn were lacking heat, hot water or both as temperatures dipped into the single digits on Friday.
Three children injured in Upper Manhattan fire
NEW YORK -- Three children and one adult were hospitalized after a fire overnight in Inwood. According to the FDNY, the fire started at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the 5th floor of a 6-story building. The children, ages 1, 8 and 15, and an adult were taken to Harlem Hospital. Three were in serious condition. The fire was accidental and caused by a lithium-ion battery, the FDNY revealed on Twitter.
Tipping Grows 'Out of Control' in NYC
Tipping Grows 'Out of Control' in NYCPhoto by(@emyerson/iStock. The United States is one of the only places in the world where tipping is customary. Tipping is a term used for over-paying on a bill to ‘thank’ the person, or people providing a service.
Millions of New Yorkers will feel health care change as COVID emergency ends. Here’s how.
New Yorkers lineup to receive a free COVID-19 test kit in Bronx, Dec. 23, 2021. Outside of shifts to telehealth and free COVID tests, millions of New Yorkers on Medicaid will be re-evaluated for eligibility starting in April. [ more › ]
Dr. Yusef Salaam, member of exonerated 'Central Park Five', to announce candidacy for NYC Council
Salaam was part of the group that was wrongfully convicted of the rape of a Central Park jogger in 1989. He was just 15 years old at the time.
Eric Adams Let Brooklyn Cruise Terminal Operator Depart With $15 Million
Mayor Eric Adams put the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in the spotlight this week with confrontational efforts to relocate hundreds of migrant men there from a Manhattan hotel.But it’s not the first time Adams has focused on the Red Hook facility. In 2017, as Brooklyn borough president, he pledged $2.2 million for upgrades to help better serve cruise passengers —...
Cement truck careens into marsh, causing massive delays on West Shore Expressway: NYPD
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Massive delays were reported on the West Shore Expressway starting during the morning rush hour on Monday when a cement truck careened off the highway and into the marsh, police said. The emergency response in the vicinity of Victory Boulevard continued as of nearly 2...
Wild weather: Temps in NYC expected to go from frigid to friendly (and back down again)
A runner stretches on the Brooklyn Bridge on a frigid Feb. 4, 2023. New York City had a freezing cold weekend that is expected to morph into a 50-degree temperature difference. [ more › ]
NYC cop charged with assault, menacing
NEW YORK, NY – An off-duty New York City cop was arrested on Saturday shortly after midnight in Brooklyn. Detectives with the 79th Precinct reported Efrain Alejandro, 29, was charged with assault, menacing, and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol-content of .08. The details of Alejandro’s arrest were not immediately released. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. The post NYC cop charged with assault, menacing appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shatiek Johnson, killer of NYPD cop Gerard Carter, must never be free again | Our Opinion
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y – You couldn’t find two more starkly different people. NYPD Police Officer Gerard Carter, born in West Brighton and raised in Mariners Harbor, was the son of a cop. Carter played football for the Port Richmond Red Raiders and was married and had a son.
6 winning Take 5 lottery tickets sold in NY
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Take 5 lottery players raked in the big bucks on Friday and Saturday. A ticket worth $21,463.50 was sold in Manhattan for Friday’s Take 5 Midday drawing, lottery officials said. It was purchased at Moid Newsstand at 433 East 79th Street. On Saturday, there were New York winners for both the […]
