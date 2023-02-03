ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

What’s News, Breaking: Monday, February 6, 2023

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — Brooklyn residents joined BP Antonio Reynoso in partnership with Homecrest Community Services and UA3 at Borough Hall on Tuesday to celebrate the Lunar New Year. The evening celebration featured performances by the Tai Shan Du Hu Association Lion Dancers, P.S. 105 elementary school students and the Homecrest Community Services Senior Dance Group, as well as food provided by Park Asia restaurant.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Fed-up Brooklyn tenants go on rent strike

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group of Brooklyn residents, fed up over their landlord never making much-needed repairs, is going on a rent strike, they told PIX11 News on Sudnay. When it rains outside Richard Felix’s fourth floor apartment at 1074 Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights, he says it also rains inside his rent-stabilized one […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Mayor Adams spends night at migrant shelter in Brooklyn

RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – Mayor Eric Adams spent the night on a cot alongside hundreds of migrants staying at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal shelter on Friday. “We’re going to stay the night with our brothers here and just let them know that we’re all in this together. This is how you get through things,” […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Gothamist

The African American exodus from New York City

Faith Robinson holds a photograph of her grandmother standing in front of her family’s brownstone in Bed-Stuy in the 1990s. While the city’s overall population grows, the number of non-Hispanic Blacks continues to tumble; an epicenter of the change is Bed-Stuy. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Verrazzano speed camera proposal proves that NYC program has always been a lie and a scam (opinion)

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – You thought that the speed camera program couldn’t get any worse, did you?. It looks like a major escalation could be on the way. The Advance has reported that Gov. Kathy Hochul’s new budget includes legislation that would allow speed cameras to be placed on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge and at the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s other spans and tunnels.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

Brooklyn apartments lose power on freezing morning

NEW YORK -- On the coldest morning of the year so far, residents of Brooklyn's Spring Creek Towers had to deal with power outages. After a brief outage overnight, the massive housing complex lost electricity for a second time just before 9 a.m. Saturday. Firefighters first responded to Van Siclen Avenue in East New York just before 3 a.m. after hearing the complex was without heat.With temperatures outside feeling well-below zero, there was urgency to restore power as soon as possible.Starrett City engineers finished making repairs about an hour later. But neighbors said it happened again at around 8:40 a.m."Even though with the heat and stuff, they're pretty good with it. Right now, yes, we OK so far. But there's a lot of elderly people living in the building," one woman said.Power was restored a second time. Families hope it stays on permanently.New York City has been under a Code Blue warning due to extremely cold temperatures. The MTA said extreme temperature changes may cause service delays this weekend, so riders should check for updates to avoid waiting outside in the cold. Dress in layers and limit time spent outside. Click here to check MTA service alerts.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Three children injured in Upper Manhattan fire

NEW YORK -- Three children and one adult were hospitalized after a fire overnight in Inwood. According to the FDNY, the fire started at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the 5th floor of a 6-story building. The children, ages 1, 8 and 15, and an adult were taken to Harlem Hospital. Three were in serious condition. The fire was accidental and caused by a lithium-ion battery, the FDNY revealed on Twitter. 
MANHATTAN, NY
Bridget Mulroy

Tipping Grows 'Out of Control' in NYC

Tipping Grows 'Out of Control' in NYCPhoto by(@emyerson/iStock. The United States is one of the only places in the world where tipping is customary. Tipping is a term used for over-paying on a bill to ‘thank’ the person, or people providing a service.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
THE CITY

Eric Adams Let Brooklyn Cruise Terminal Operator Depart With $15 Million

Mayor Eric Adams put the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in the spotlight this week with confrontational efforts to relocate hundreds of migrant men there from a Manhattan hotel.But it’s not the first time Adams has focused on the Red Hook facility. In 2017, as Brooklyn borough president, he pledged $2.2 million for upgrades to help better serve cruise passengers —...
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

NYC cop charged with assault, menacing

NEW YORK, NY – An off-duty New York City cop was arrested on Saturday shortly after midnight in Brooklyn. Detectives with the 79th Precinct reported Efrain Alejandro, 29, was charged with assault, menacing, and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol-content of .08. The details of Alejandro’s arrest were not immediately released. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. The post NYC cop charged with assault, menacing appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

6 winning Take 5 lottery tickets sold in NY

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Take 5 lottery players raked in the big bucks on Friday and Saturday.  A ticket worth $21,463.50 was sold in Manhattan for Friday’s Take 5 Midday drawing, lottery officials said. It was purchased at Moid Newsstand at 433 East 79th Street.  On Saturday, there were New York winners for both the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy