Is CBS’s ‘Fire Country’ New Tonight, Feb. 3?

By Megan Elliott
 3 days ago

What’s next for Bode and Gabriela after that big moment in last week’s episode of CBS’s Fire Country? Fans will find out when the Max Thieriot-led drama returns with a new episode in its regular timeslot on Feb. 3.

A new episode of ‘Fire Country’ airs Friday, Feb. 3

Fire Country’s switched up its schedule last week, with the show’s 12th episode airing at a special time after Sunday’s AFC Championship Game. This week, things get back to normal, with a new episode airing on Friday, Feb. 3 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. Paramount+ Premium subscribers can stream the episode live via their local CBS affiliate as well as on demand. Other subscribers can stream it on-demand the next day.

What’s next for Bode (Max Thieriot), Gabriela (Stephanie Arcila), and the rest of the crew?

In “You Know Your Dragon Best,” the crews work to contain a dangerous forest fire and save a group of environmentalists protesting a housing development. Meanwhile, Bode (Thieriot) and Gabriela (Stephanie Arcila) are trying to figure out what’s next after they shared that passionate kiss at the end of “Two Pink Lines.” After they locked lips, she told the inmate firefighter she wanted them to focus on becoming better people before they jumped into a relationship. But a second kiss suggested that keeping their feelings in check will be a challenge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aTiu1_0kblXFyZ00
PKevin Alejandro as Manny Perez in ‘Fire Country’ | Sergei Bachlakov/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

A teaser for the upcoming (via TVLine) makes it clear that Gabriela wants to talk about what went down. But Bode isn’t feeling too communicative.

“Are you really just going to shut me out after what happened during the last fire we worked together? After we kissed?” she asks as they work cleaning up after a fire.

It turns out, Bode has other things on his mind. He’s upset that Jake (Jordan Calloway) is also a kidney match for his mom, Sharon (Diane Farr).

“This was the one thing I could do for my mom,” he says, adding that Jake’s obviously the better choice to be his mom’s kidney donor.

“I disagree,” Gabriela replies.

Another issue? If Bode is cleared for surgery, he’ll have to go back to prison to recover. That means he may not be able to return to the inmate firefighting program, Eve (Jules Latimer) explains to Jake (via YouTube).

More than 10 million people watched the most recent ‘Fire Country’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v14WV_0kblXFyZ00
Leslie Murphy as Tatum in ‘Fire Country’ | Sergei Bachlakov/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Fire Country is back at its regular time this week, but CBS’s decision to air the previous episode after the big NFL game might inspire some new viewers to tune in. The Jan. 29 episode averaged an impressive 10.1 million viewers.

Even without the benefit of the NFL lead-in, Fire Country has been a solid hit for CBS. The show has averaged 8 million viewers per episode since it premiered in October 2022. In January, CBS announced it had renewed the show for season 2.

