ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 20

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Report: Another Star NFL Quarterback Might Be Traded

Aaron Rodgers isn't the only star NFL quarterback who could get traded this offseason. According to a report from ESPN, the Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson are not close on a contract extension. They're reportedly $100 million apart in discussions. So, Jackson could be traded. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
chatsports.com

Say goodbye to Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard as the Cowboys should follow this blueprint instead

Running backs don’t matter. It’s a mantra that has been screamed from the rooftops by many fans who would rather spend eternity eating shards of broken glass than spend one more minute investing resources at the running back position. For those people, the Ezekiel Elliott situation has had them seething ever since the Dallas Cowboys used their fourth overall pick to draft him in 2016, only to turn around and sign him to a six-year, $90 million deal in 2019.
NFL Analysis Network

This Packers-Bengals Trade Sends Tee Higgins To Green Bay

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins could be the next young wide receiver to cash in on a lucrative new contract this offseason. After being selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Clemson, he has cemented himself as one of the better young receivers in the league.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers keeps being linked to 1 AFC team

Aaron Rodgers could end up changing teams this offseason, and he keeps being linked to one team. Rodgers is competing in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the California coast, where there are still plenty of Raiders fans. Rodgers kept hearing from fans of the Silver & Black, who were recruiting him throughout the tournament.... The post Aaron Rodgers keeps being linked to 1 AFC team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sportszion.com

Dallas Cowboys replaces Brian Schottenheimer in place of Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator

The Dallas Cowboys have made an important shift in their offensive staff, with Brian Schottenheimer taking over the role of offensive coordinator from Kellen Moore. The Cowboys’ head coach Mike McCarthy spoke highly of Schottenheimer, noting that “he has been an important part of our staff already and has a great grasp of where we are and where we want to go“.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Breaking: Chiefs Wide Receiver Out For The Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs will be short at least one wide receiver for Super Bowl LVII.  The team has placed Mecole Hardman on injured reserve while also activating running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Hardman suffered a hip injury earlier in the season and played through it during the AFC ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit's Announcement

Kirk Herbstreit tends to have a good eye for football talent. So when he speaks up about a player it's worth listening to.  Herbstreit has coined former Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener as this year's possible Brock Purdy.  What does he mean by that? He means Haener could be this ...
NFL Analysis Network

This Bengals-Saints Trade Sends Cam Jordan To Cincinnati

The Cincinnati Bengals have quickly become one of the strongest teams in the AFC in recent seasons. Their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season shocked a lot of people, but they announced their presence again this season, advancing to the AFC Championship Game. This time around, however,...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy