Carson City, NV

mynews4.com

Traffic stop leads to arrest of Sparks man on multiple gun, drug charges

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was arrested in Sparks over the weekend after officers pulled him over for expired registration and discovered drugs in his possession. The incident began when Sparks Police Department officers team conducted a traffic stop for expired registration. The driver...
SPARKS, NV
mynews4.com

More arrests made in gang-related shooting that injured multiple teens in Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Three more suspects are behind bars after an apparent gang-related shooting left multiple teens hurt in Carson City last week. Juan Mena and Miguel Vargas both 18 years old were arrested after a search warrant was executed at a home in Moundhouse. Police said both men were arrested for weapons-related charges stemming from their involvement in the incident.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Power being restored Sunday at Reno airport

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Power is being restored to the Reno-Tahoe International Airport Sunday morning,. Airlines have used remote systems to check in passengers and power is coming back online, said Stacey Sunday, director of corporate communications for the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority. “We’re not experiencing anything major,” Sunday said of the...
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Lyon County rollover claims 22-year-old

A 22-year-old man died Jan. 29 in a rollover crash in Lyon County, according to the Nevada State Police. Leo Alexander Camarena Nunez died at the scene of the crash on Interstate 80 near mile marker 53, a NSP news release said. He was the third fatality of 2023 reported by the NSP, Highway Patrol-Northern Command West.
LYON COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Peavine Peak in Reno Ride to the Summit

Awesome views of Reno from the top of Peavine Peak at an elevation of 8,269’. Thanks to 2 News viewer Steve for taking me up. Steve worked for the power company for years, and knows the route well. What a ride and adventure. The trail is popular in the summer for hiking and mountain biking as well. https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/nevada/peavine-peak-trail.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

WCSD Superintendent Dr. Susan Enfield gives State of Education Address

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — It was a busy Thursday night for south Reno's Marce Herz Middle School, dozens gathered to hear Washoe County School District (WCSD) Superintendent Dr. Susan Enfield give the State of Education Address. Dr. Enfield outlined some of the challenges the district...
RENO, NV

