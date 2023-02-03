Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Exploring Gardner Mountain in Lake TahoeTammy EminethGardner, KS
Pro Skier Kyle Smaine Killed in AvalancheGearJunkieSouth Lake Tahoe, CA
USPS Continues Service in These California AreasBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
Jeremy Renner Returns Home From Hospital After New Year's Day Snowplow AccidentWilliamReno, NV
Pet Friendly Hotels to Consider in Lake TahoeTiffany T.South Lake Tahoe, CA
2news.com
Carson City Sheriff’s Office Seeks Help In Locating Missing Woman
Ericka Kay Weigle was last seen around 900 East Long Street in Carson City. Erica was last seen around the 900 East Long Street in Carson City during the second week of January.
2news.com
Sheriff Brad Pope Gives Update on Lyon County Sheriff’s Office Restructure
During a Board meeting in Lyon County on Thursday, February 2, Sheriff Brad Pope provided an update on the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office patrol zone restructure. As a result of the restructure, January 2023 response times significantly improved across the county compared to January 2022. Sheriff Pope noted response...
mynews4.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Sparks man on multiple gun, drug charges
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was arrested in Sparks over the weekend after officers pulled him over for expired registration and discovered drugs in his possession. The incident began when Sparks Police Department officers team conducted a traffic stop for expired registration. The driver...
mynews4.com
Dump your ex-lover's belongings for free this Valentine's Day with Reno's Junk King
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Are you hanging on to old things from ex-lovers? Reno's Junk King is offering a free dump truck event this Valentine's Day so you can say good riddance and it's all benefiting a good cause. A dump truck will be outside...
mynews4.com
Incline Village schools delayed because of hazardous weather
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Washoe County School District schools in Incline Village are on a 2-hour delay on Monday, Feb. 6. because of hazardous road conditions. Winter bus stops are in effect.
mynews4.com
Eastbound traffic held on I-80 in Nevada City because of whiteout conditions
TRUCKEE, Calif. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Update as of 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 5:. Westbound I-80 traffic is still being held in Truckee and trucks are being turned around on eastbound Highway 20 in Nevada City due to traction issues. Update as of 4 p.m. on Feb....
mynews4.com
More arrests made in gang-related shooting that injured multiple teens in Carson City
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Three more suspects are behind bars after an apparent gang-related shooting left multiple teens hurt in Carson City last week. Juan Mena and Miguel Vargas both 18 years old were arrested after a search warrant was executed at a home in Moundhouse. Police said both men were arrested for weapons-related charges stemming from their involvement in the incident.
FOX Reno
Carson City man killed when struck outside his disabled vehicle on I-580
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was killed in Washoe County when he was hit by a truck while outside his disabled vehicle on I-580. The Nevada State Police responded to a reported crash at the location of southbound I-580, north of mile marker 13 in Washoe County around 6:15 p.m. on Jan. 24.
KOLO TV Reno
Power being restored Sunday at Reno airport
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Power is being restored to the Reno-Tahoe International Airport Sunday morning,. Airlines have used remote systems to check in passengers and power is coming back online, said Stacey Sunday, director of corporate communications for the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority. “We’re not experiencing anything major,” Sunday said of the...
2news.com
Barricaded Suspect Taken into Custody, Shelter in Place still in effect
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) has taken into custody a man in his 30s that barricaded himself in his Fernley home after shooting a firearm in the street multiple times. The shelter in place order will be removed after deputies clear the area. LCSO issued a shelter in place...
Nevada Appeal
Lyon County rollover claims 22-year-old
A 22-year-old man died Jan. 29 in a rollover crash in Lyon County, according to the Nevada State Police. Leo Alexander Camarena Nunez died at the scene of the crash on Interstate 80 near mile marker 53, a NSP news release said. He was the third fatality of 2023 reported by the NSP, Highway Patrol-Northern Command West.
2news.com
Nevada State Police Identify Driver in Fatal Crash in Lyon County
Nevada State Police (NSP) have identified a driver that died in a crash on Sunday in Lyon County. NSP responded to the crash on I-80 east of mile marker 53 in Lyon County on January 29 just after 6 a.m. Upon police arrival, it was determined that a white Ford...
2news.com
Power restored to most NV Energy customers who lost power in Reno Saturday night
Power has been restored to most NV Energy customers who lost power in Reno Saturday night. We first heard reports of a power outage in north Reno and near the University of Nevada, Reno around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, February. The cause of the outage is under investigation. If you...
2news.com
Two Men On Parole Arrested For Allegedly Breaking Into Cars At Sparks Business
Both men were charged with tampering with a motor vehicle and possession of burglary tools. Both men are on active parole or probation with Nevada Parole and Probation.
mynews4.com
Reno businesses donated brand-new module bathroom to Jack Tighe Memorial Fields
RENO, Nev. (NEWS 4 & FOX11) — The long wait is finally over. The Jack Tighe Memorial Fields says goodbye to rundown porta potties and welcomes a brand new $200,000 module bathroom. Members of the community and donors made their way to the field to witness the early morning...
2news.com
Peavine Peak in Reno Ride to the Summit
Awesome views of Reno from the top of Peavine Peak at an elevation of 8,269’. Thanks to 2 News viewer Steve for taking me up. Steve worked for the power company for years, and knows the route well. What a ride and adventure. The trail is popular in the summer for hiking and mountain biking as well. https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/nevada/peavine-peak-trail.
mynews4.com
WCSD Superintendent Dr. Susan Enfield gives State of Education Address
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — It was a busy Thursday night for south Reno's Marce Herz Middle School, dozens gathered to hear Washoe County School District (WCSD) Superintendent Dr. Susan Enfield give the State of Education Address. Dr. Enfield outlined some of the challenges the district...
Jeremy Renner Is Discharged After Snowplow Accident But Might Not Be Back In Action For A While
Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner is back home more than two weeks after a serious snowplow accident and he is reportedly in for a long recovery ahead. Renner had been in hospital ever since the accident on New Year's Day at his home in Reno, Nevada, in which he was crushed by the heavy-duty equipment.
