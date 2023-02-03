ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Field & Stream

Life Lessons on the Permit Flats

By T. Edward Nickens
Field & Stream
Field & Stream
 5 days ago

“YOU GO,” I said.

“You sure?” Jack asked. My son knows I don’t like giving up the casting deck of a flats boat.

“Go, go,” I replied. “You want a permit worse than I do. But hurry up before I change my mind.”

And there wasn’t time to waste. Two permit were already ahead of the boat, and our Belizean guide was frantically working the pushpole, trying to keep up. One fish was too far away, so Jack split the difference and cast a crab fly toward the blue gap between the sickle-finned fish.

Nice, I said to myself, as Jack twitched the crab right across the permit’s face. But one thing all permit anglers know about these fish is that you just never know. This one wasn’t buying—and that was the only shot Jack would get. It was a disappointment, but we had a more pressing conundrum to work through: Who’s turn was it to fish now?

The challenge when fly fishing from a poled flats skiff is that typically only one angler can fish at a time—and as much as Jack and I have fished together, we haven’t figured out the switch quite yet. Do we change positions after every shot at a sighted fish? After every landed fish? At the top of the hour? Back in the day, when I wanted Jack to catch fish much more than I wanted to catch them myself, this was a less complicated equation. But those days didn’t last long. They ran out about the time Jack turned 8. In the years since, I’ve tried my best to maintain a position of parental charity, but it has been winnowed away by a passion for shooting and catching stuff that surprises me to this day. I reckon I’m just selfish.

Growing Pains

By most measures, I’m supposed to be better than this by now. More evolved. More mature. But in the place of that missing dose of grown-up-ness there’s a kind of honesty with myself that I do feel good about: I know precisely where I am on the growth chart of sportsmanship.

Many of us are aware of the Five Stages of the Sportsman, but in case you’re not, here is a refresher:

Stage 1: As a beginner hunter or angler, you want to shoot and catch everything.

Stage 2: Here, it’s all about shooting or catching a limit.

Stage 3: You want to hunt only the most mature animals, or fish for the largest trout or bass.

Stage 4: You start to make things more difficult—and rewarding—by trying more challenging methods such as bowhunting or fly fishing.

Stage 5: This is the mentor period, in which you are more interested in passing along your skills and knowledge than in shooting or catching anything yourself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=244xKv_0kblWihP00
The author grins with his first-ever permit. Courtesy of T. Edward Nickens

Over the past few years, I’ve been very clear with field companions, both young and old, about where I fit on this sporting spectrum: I’ve been stuck at about Stage 2.3 for going on 40 years, and there’s no indication that I’ll be moving up anytime soon. I like to shoot, and I like to catch, and if you get a crack at the ducks before I do, it’s only because I was digging in my pack for some jerky. Nowhere is this more evident than in a flats boat, where you’re forced to share like a kindergartner bringing candy to class.

Learner’s Permit

After his permit rejection, Jack bequeathed the casting deck to me. I wasn’t sure if it was charity, or a sense of fairness, or whether he just needed to sulk for a few minutes like most of us do when cut down to size by a fish whose Latin name, Trachinotus falcatus, means “armed with scythes.”

Jack didn’t have long to stew. The boat was running full throttle when he suddenly yelled, “Permit! Permit! Three right there!” The guide circled the boat widely, then poled quietly to cut the distance. The fish were lazily finning, undisturbed. I suppose I could have handed the rod to Jack. He’d spotted the fish; he needed a pick-me-up. It would have been the fatherly thing to do. Looking back, I don’t recall that the thought ever crossed my mind.

My first cast was long, and I held my breath as the fish swam over the leader, nearly invisible in the turtle grass. But my second fell miraculously spot-on, and while the lead fish didn’t want to play, the second fish in line turned to follow the fly. I stripped with my heart pounding. Like Jack, every previous cast I’d made to permit had been summarily rejected. When the fish suddenly twitched—and accelerated—and the fly disappeared, I could hardly believe my luck.

The rod bowed and the stacked fly line at my feet sprang through the rod guides. With the fish on the reel, Jack and I whooped with a sense of victory. It wasn’t a large permit, but it was my first.

When I brought the fish to the side of the boat, Jack was, as he nearly always is, gracious. “Dad!” he said, pounding me on the back. “Your first permit! I’m so glad I was here to see it!”

It was an unselfish display of affection—all the more noteworthy given his disappointment at his missed chance to connect with a permit an hour earlier. And I must admit: For the first time in a long time, I felt the needle on my sporting spectrum begin to quiver. Jack seemed to have leapfrogged me by a few stages—how this happened and when it happened is a mystery. It’s possible that my focus on performance blinds me, at times, to other ways in which a day on the water can be measured. It’s possible that I lose sight of how my intensity might affect my companions.

And it suggests that, after all these years, I have some growing up to do.

Comments / 0

Related
Field & Stream

Giant 4-Foot Long Sea Creature Washes Ashore in Texas

A marine life researcher recently made a shocking discovery on a beach in Texas. According to a video posted to YouTube, Jace Tunnell of the University of Texas Marine Institute found a 4-foot-long sea creature on a beach on Mustang Island. Tunnell identified the creature as an especially large American eel. The video was posted as part of an educational series on the Mission-Aransas National Estuarine Research Reserve YouTube page.
TEXAS STATE
vinlove.net

Fisherman hit by sesame snail

BINH THUAN – After Tet, a fisherman in Mui Ne ward who works in a net continuously wins a sesame snail (also known as a fat snail), each earning 2-3 million a day. In recent days, the fishing village of Mui Ne (Phan Thiet City) is bustling again despite unfavorable weather. Around 6 a.m., Mr. Dinh Thanh Trung (40 years old, fisherman in Mui Ne ward) pulled a basket boat onto the sandbank of the dike. The boat is filled with sesame snails, each one is bigger than two hands clasped together.
vinlove.net

Mullet fishing with plastic bottles

DA NANG – Fishermen only need to mix a little flour into a plastic bottle, attach a piece of lead inside and tie a fishing line to drop into the sea, then wait for the fish to snuggle up. After the Lunar New Year, every day the section of...
newyorkalmanack.com

Inside A Beaver Lodge in Winter

Throughout the autumn, when the water around its primary lodge remains open, the beaver (Castor canadensis) scours the shore near and far in search of those select woody plants on which it relies for food. These items are severed at their base and floated to the area just outside the main entrance to the family’s winter shelter and then pushed underwater as deep as possible.
Whiskey Riff

Fox Circles An Owl In Good Old Fashioned Animal Standoff

What a wild encounter. Seeing two predators face-to-face is always a treat. Owls as a species in general are a vicious predator of the skies. They are a silent bird that attacks out of nowhere using speed, power and their razor-sharp talons to kill nearly on impact. Owls will eat just about anything they can. Much of their diet consists of small mammals. They are known to have their way with cats and dogs belonging to people. So, it’s not […] The post Fox Circles An Owl In Good Old Fashioned Animal Standoff first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Field & Stream

The New Free Fly Apparel Spring 2023 Lineup: Tested and Reviewed

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›. I sometimes forget how to use a fly rod when people are watching. I can’t cast, my fly gets caught in trees, or my hooksets start to resemble that of a bass angler. Add a time restraint to the crowd of onlookers watching me from the bank, and you can start to imagine how I felt during my first fly fishing trip in Montana.
MONTANA STATE
Field & Stream

Best Hiking Shoes for Women of 2023

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›. The best hiking shoes for women are the ones that fit your feet and your chosen adventure. Not everyone hikes on the same type of trails and terrain, nor do they require the same level of comfort or support. Other things like foot shape, age, and fitness level can also influence hiking shoes best suit your needs.
Fstoppers

Model: Aukje Dutch Brandy

The difference between working in a studio or on location is how you can use the space. In a studio, as a photographer, you often stand in front of the background, so that the photo becomes flat in the beginning, you can influence that by using studio lamps in which you can get more dynamics in a photo with light and shadow.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Heaviest Cat of All Time That Weighs More Than A Grand Piano

Discover the Heaviest Cat of All Time That Weighs More Than A Grand Piano. We know there are some massive feline friends that exist in the world. Ranging from record breaking house cats to huge exotic cats, the world is filled with incredible felines. With so many large cats out there, many wonder who the heaviest cat of all time is.
WISCONSIN STATE
boatingmag.com

Marine Power Innovation Awards 2022: Rotax S Outboard Engine

This new outboard marries the high power-to-weight ratio of a traditional outboard while creating a wide-open aft deck that enhances access to water. Configured horizontally, instead of vertically, these new Rotax S outboards are available in 115- and 150-hp ratings. Another advantage of the Rotax outboard is its designed and...
Field & Stream

Flying the Flag: The Case for Ice Fishing with Tip-Ups

I DON’T MIND putting time and effort into ice fishing when the payout is big. I’m not talking coolers brimming with crappies and yellow perch, either. I’m talking about fish that make you question how the hell you’re going to get them through the hole, assuming you survive the fight. I experienced this a year ago on Colorado’s Lake Granby. There I was, kneeling with my nerves shot, watching my little reel’s spool spin at such high RPMs that I was expecting it to fly off. For two days I worked for that bite, jigging soft plastics big enough to catch tuna in 50 holes a day. Somehow, I didn’t screw up and put a 43-inch lake trout on the ice. It was the coolest experience I’ve ever had on hard water.
COLORADO STATE
Field & Stream

The Academy Sports + Outdoors H20X Fishing Gear Line: Tested and Reviewed

In early September, mosquitos buzzed the humid afternoon air at Spread Oaks Ranch in Markham, Texas. But that didn’t stop me from fishing the ranch’s trophy bass pond. I don’t get to bass fish as often as I’d like, and I was intent on catching a Texas-sized largemouth bass. And besides that, I was putting the yet-to-be-released Academy Sports + Outdoors H20X Fishing line through the paces. And though the late-summer bass fishing was slow, I was enjoying testing out the new gear.
MARKHAM, TX
tinyhousetalk.com

Splitting Time Between Homesteading & Vanlife

This is Sophie’s second interview with Tiny Home Tours. Two years ago she was a full-time consultant living full-time in her van. Since then, she’s traveled internationally, spent some time in Baja, quit her full-time job, and started homesteading on a friend’s hunting land in Kentucky. Oh, and she gutted and re-did her whole van!
KENTUCKY STATE
jalopyjournal.com

America’s Most Beautiful Roadster

I am not a huge fan of the Grand National Roadster Show. At the same time, I love it. I mean, it’s a huge car show and I’ve made it no secret that I loathe such large gatherings. Also, it’s judged… and I can think of very few things more revolting than a group of people judging what I consider to be an art form. I mean, what the hell is that all about? What authority to do those fellas have over some other random schmuck that’s been hot rodding half their life? Authority, for all intents and purposes, is for the exhausted.
lootpress.com

We Come From a Long Line if “Preppers.”

“I am prepared for the worst but hope for the best.” Benjamin Disraeli. Think about how much the world has changed in the last fifty years. Aside from obvious differences like gasoline cost thirty cents a gallon, a dozen eggs sixty cents and a gallon of milk a whole dollar. Life and the world had little resemblance to today.
TEXAS STATE
northernarchitecture.us

Terminology

Chapter 1 has given the history and derivation of some of the names given to roof structure members. The list below, although not exhaustive, describes the terms used on domestic roof structures. The reader is referred to Fig. 2.15. A - Wall plate - sawn timber, usually 50 x 100...
Field & Stream

Field & Stream

New York, NY
35K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Hunting and fishing tactics from the pros, gear reviews, and adventure stories. Field & Stream is the Soul of the Total Outdoorsman.

 https://www.fieldandstream.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy