Field & Stream

Deals on Garmin Sports Watches this Week

By Meg Carney
Field & Stream
Field & Stream
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1423Me_0kblWQlD00

Looking for a new watch to track runs and walks, or want to replace your Apple watch with something more durable? Check out the sweet deals on watches on the Garmin website this week. These deals are only available for a limited time, so get them while they’re discounted! Save up to $400 on select watches and styles.

Best Deals on Garmin Sports Watches

Garmin Instinct Solar for $169.99 (save $170)

Save up to $170 on the Garmin Instinct Solar watch. Get up to 54 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, making this a perfect backcountry watch for hunting and hiking. Plus, this is one of the few smartwatches that can charge while you’re on the go with solar charging capabilities. With military standard toughness, you don’t have to worry about durability outdoors.

Garmin Vívoactive® 4S for $199.99 (save $150)

Save up to $150 on the Garmin Vívoactive® 4S, available in various colors. As a smaller smartwatch, it is perfect for an active, on-the-go lifestyle. In regular use, the battery lasts up to 7 days (in GPS mode, it will only last around 5 hours). It is a durable, functional smartwatch with all the basic health tracking and connectivity you need.

Garmin Forerunner® 735XT for $199.99 (save $150)

Save up to $150 on the Garmin Forerunner® 735XT and other Forerunner watch models. As a specialty running watch, this is an excellent find for trail runners, hikers, and even treadmill time. Even though it is tailored more for running, it has features that provide advanced information for cycling and swimming.

Garmin Lily Sports Edition for $149.99 (save $50)

Save up to $50 on the Garmin Lily Sports watch for women. This watch has a classic, stylish design and provides basic health tracking. Stay connected to your phone while you’re on the go with smart notifications and excellent battery life. The connected GPS also accurately tracks daily walks, runs, and bike rides.

Garmin Vívosmart® 4 for $99.99 (save $30)

If you are looking for a simple smartwatch design, check out the Garmin Vívosmart® 4. Save up to $30 on this fit-bit type watch with a slim design. Although small, the display is still easy to read and has all the essential health-tracking features most people look for in a sports watch.

More Garmin Deals

Field & Stream

Field & Stream

New York, NY
Hunting and fishing tactics from the pros, gear reviews, and adventure stories. Field & Stream is the Soul of the Total Outdoorsman.

 https://www.fieldandstream.com

