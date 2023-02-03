Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Valley Breeze
Yvonne C. Senecal – Woonsocket
Yvonne C. Senecal, 98, passed away peacefully on Feb. 2, 2023, at the Holiday Retirement Home in Lincoln, R.I. A lifelong resident of Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late William A. and Linda (Brousseau) Senecal. Following the death of her mother, Yvonne was lovingly adopted and raised by her stepmother, the late Kathryn (Mallin) Senecal. She is preceded in death by her beloved brothers Roland and William “Bill” Senecal.
Valley Breeze
Doris R. Sylvia – Lincoln
Doris R. Sylvia, 101, of Manville, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at The Holiday Retirement Home, Manville. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Sylvia Jr. Born in Albion, she was the daughter of the late Pierre Couture and the late Eleonore Lavallee Couture. She was a lifelong resident of Lincoln.
Valley Breeze
Muriel D. Payette – Woonsocket
Muriel D. (Lambert) Payette, 88, of Clinton St., Woonsocket, passed away on January 30, 2023, at Landmark Medical Center. She was the wife of the late Rene G. Payette. Born in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of the late Urgel and Emilina (Arel) Lambert. Muriel was an assembler for AT Cross Co. for over 30 years before retiring. She was a member of the Kennedy Manor Club.
Valley Breeze
Marion B. Girard – Chester, Vt.
Marion B. Girard, 84, of Chester, Vt., formerly of Smithfield, died peacefully on February 4, 2023, at Pine Heights at Brattleboro in Vermont. She was the wife of the late James P. Girard. Born in Smithfield, she was the beloved daughter of William Gudaitis and Marian Breeding.
Valley Breeze
Ryan P. Morisseau – Framingham, Mass.
Ryan P. Morisseau, 32, of Worcester Road, Framingham, Mass., formerly of Harrisville, passed away on Feb. 1, 2023. He was the beloved son of Paul and Joyce (O’Connell) Morisseau. Ryan received his master's degree in architecture from Wentworth Institute of Technology in 2013 and worked for several architectural firms in the Framingham area. He was a member of AIA. Ryan was a 2008 graduate of Mt. St. Charles Academy. He was a worldwide traveler and visited over ten different countries. Ryan loved dogs, and watching movies. Ryan loved music and fancied himself a musician. He enjoyed playing soccer and volleyball.
Valley Breeze
Shirley Ann Reidel – Florida
Shirley Ann (Dion) (Hebert) Reidel, 88, of Indian Harbour Beach, Fla., formerly of Woonsocket, R.I., passed away at home on Jan. 20, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was the daughter of Camille and Celina (Menard) Dion.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Blizzard of ’78: Memories & Reflections, Part 2
We asked readers for their stories about the Blizzard of 1978 – when Providence got a record 27.6 inches of snow between Monday, Feb. 6, and Tuesday, Feb. 7 – and readers came through! Here is a story from our sometime-correspondent and favorite curmudgeon, who provided his vintage illustrations to boot. If you missed the first installment, click HERE. Check back soon for Part 3. And, thanks to everyone who contributed.
mybackyardnews.com
RHODE ISLAND AUDUBON – WONDERS OF SPRING
March 2023 Program Highlights from the Audubon Society of Rhode Island. With warmer weather on the way, there is not a better time to get outside! Head to Audubon and experience the charming courtship display of the American Woodcock, head out on a birding walk with an expert, or take a guided trail walk to look for signs of spring.
ABC6.com
Several Rhode Island schools closed Monday because of arctic blast damage
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The arctic blast from over the weekend is in the past, but some Southern New Englanders are still cleaning up from water emergencies over the weekend after historically cold temperatures left behind significant damage. Monday, Several Rhode Island schools did not welcome students back in...
Funeral honors slain Duxbury children as mother Lindsay Clancy faces charges
The lives of the three Duxbury children who were allegedly slain by their mother last month were honored at a funeral service Friday, news outlets reported. The private funeral for 5-year-old Cora Clancy, 3-year-old Dawson Clancy and 7-month-old Callan Clancy was held at St. Mary of the Nativity in Scituate on Friday, WCVB reported. The service was co-led by Rev. Bob Deehan, who baptized the youngest boy, Callan Clancy, in October of last year, according to the Boston Herald.
fallriverreporter.com
Mystery continues to surround the sudden disappearance of a missing developmentally disabled Bristol County man
Mystery continues to surround the sudden disappearance of a missing Bristol County man. According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, on June 7, 2017, 48-year-old Donald (“Donnie”) a developmentally disabled, Caucasian man who lived in Berkley was reported missing. On that date, at approximately 10:00 p.m.,...
fallriverreporter.com
Search for missing dog in Fall River that galvanized community comes to tragic end
The search for a missing Fall River dog has come to a tragic end. According to the mother of the owner, Naya was a service dog visiting from California that escaped into the unbearable cold on Friday. “They go everywhere together. Since it’s been painfully freezing outside, she thought it...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Fight Outside Downtown Bar
9:39 a.m. – Police escorted an elderly man home from Stop and Shop. 8:31 p.m. – An EG resident complained to police about their neighbor’s excessive text messaging. Police suggested the two neighbors block each other’s phone number. Tuesday, Jan. 24. 9:07 a.m. – The animal...
GoLocalProv
VIDEO: North Smithfield Mega-Colonial Hits the Market at $899,900
GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. This is not your average four-bedroom colonial. This home sits on seven acres and is located at the end of a cul-de-sac. Add in a three-stall barn. The asking price — $899,900. Property Description:. This is the quintessential New England home you have...
Turnto10.com
Frigid weather-related issues prompt school closures, virtual learning Monday
(WJAR) — This weekend's frigid temperatures prompted some Rhode Island schools to close or move to virtual learning on Monday. Middletown Superintendent Rosemarie Kraeger said three water pipes broke at J.H. Gaudet Middle School early Sunday morning. Students at Gaudet Middle School and Joseph Gaudet Learning Academy will have...
2 hospitalized following NK fire
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Two people had to be transported to the hospital Saturday afternoon following a fire on Fleetwood Drive. North Kingstown fire officials said the two residents were inside at the time of the fire but got out before firefighters arrived. The house is no longer livable, according to the North Kingstown […]
Rhode Island woman accused of killing father with garden shears
A Rhode Island woman is accused of killing her father with a pair of garden shears earlier this week, authorities said.
GoLocalProv
Bally’s Lincoln Opens New Spa
This week Bally’s Corporation officially opened a new Korean Spa, located within the hotel at the Lincoln, Rhode Island casino. According to Tony Rohrer, Vice President & General Manager of Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort, the new SpaLight - International Spa will feature a host of services, including massages, facials, skincare, beauty services, luxurious geodesic dome saunas and a Korean-style bathhouse with a variety of temperature pools.
ABC6.com
Providence officer hit by car outside Cranston St. Armory
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence police officer was hit by a car outside of the Cranston Street Armory Thursday afternoon, police confirmed to ABC6. Police say the officer was brushed by a fleeing car, and suffered minor injuries. Other people inside the parking lot were also hit by...
Zeus Was Tested, Now DNA Results Reveal His Wolf Content
Last month we told you about the massive wolf-dog up for adoption in Middletown, Rhode Island. Now we know exactly how much wolf this big guy has in him. Remember Zeus? He is the huge mixed-breed dog that wasn't legally able to be adopted in Rhode Island or Massachusetts because his DNA was part wolf.
