Ryan P. Morisseau, 32, of Worcester Road, Framingham, Mass., formerly of Harrisville, passed away on Feb. 1, 2023. He was the beloved son of Paul and Joyce (O’Connell) Morisseau. Ryan received his master's degree in architecture from Wentworth Institute of Technology in 2013 and worked for several architectural firms in the Framingham area. He was a member of AIA. Ryan was a 2008 graduate of Mt. St. Charles Academy. He was a worldwide traveler and visited over ten different countries. Ryan loved dogs, and watching movies. Ryan loved music and fancied himself a musician. He enjoyed playing soccer and volleyball.

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 5 HOURS AGO