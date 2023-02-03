ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins Look to Make Moves

The Boston Bruins’ magical season continues. The Bruins are 38-5-4 heading out of the break and an incomprehensible 22-1-3 at home at the Boston Garden. More importantly, they’re 13 points ahead of the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Atlantic Division, seven points better than the Carolina Hurricanes for the best record in the NHL.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Meet the Sellers: the Detroit Red Wings

Welcome to a new little series Tyler Yaremchuk and I are doing leading up to the trade deadline: Meet the Sellers. With the Oilers playing a fairly soft schedule going up against the Red Wings, Philadelphia Flyers, Ottawa Senators, Montreal Canadiens and Columbus Blue Jackets all ahead of the deadline, we’re going to take a look at a few players from each team who could be on the move.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Jakub Vrana is scoring in minors. Here's why Detroit Red Wings haven't recalled him

Adding a projected 30-to-40-goal scorer a few weeks before the trade deadline is an enticing prospect for a team looking to put together a winning streak. Jakub Vrana appears to have "gotten his game in order," as he was tasked by the Detroit Red Wings to do when he was assigned to the minors in January. After a slow start — understandable, given he had spent two months away from hockey in the players assistance program from mid-October to mid-December — Vrana has six goals and two assists his last eight games with the Grand Rapids Griffins.
DETROIT, MI
OnlyHomers

Retired MLB Legend Announces Return to Baseball

Following the 2017 Major League Baseball season, one of the all-time greats to play the game, Carlos Beltran, announced that his time as a big-leaguer had come to an end. He had spent the year playing for the Houston Astros and went out a World Series champion. His role on the team was as a fan-favorite veteran influence on the younger players.
FanSided

How the Kyrie Irving trade affects the Detroit Pistons’ trade market

With the trade deadline just a few days away, it’s been all quiet around the Detroit Pistons, who are biding their time to make a move, or not. The same can’t be said about the rest of the NBA, which was rocked with the news that controversial superstar Kyrie Irving was dealt to the Dallas Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 1st-round pick and two second-rounders.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Blackhawks Give Patrick Kane List of Teams For Pending Trade

Patrick Kane still hasn’t made up his mind about whether he’ll leave the Chicago Blackhawks or not, but the winger has been given a list of teams by his current employer for consideration in the event he becomes ready to move on in the next three weeks. In other words, the Blackhawks are simply waiting on Kane’s decision, but they’re arming him with as much information as they can so that when he decides, the process is quick.
CHICAGO, IL
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings: 5 Trade Targets at the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline

Unless they go on an incredible run over the next couple of weeks, the Detroit Red Wings are poised to be sellers at the NHL Trade Deadline once again. Though they still seem to be trending in the right direction, they aren’t quite at the level of the playoff teams ahead of them. It’ll be interesting to see how aggressive general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman will be at the deadline, but all signs point to him making at least a couple moves as he looks to trim some of the fat from the roster.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Monday's Blockbuster Trade Rumor

The Kevin Durant era in Brooklyn could reportedly be coming to an end very soon. According to Stephen A. Smith of "First Take," the Nets could be moving the 13-time All-Star ahead of the deadline as part of a fire sale. Telling ESPN's debate desk, "I'm hearing he's on the verge of potentially being ...
BROOKLYN, NY

