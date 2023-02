Hanceville, AL — Wallace State Community College welcomed a number of active military, veterans and their family members Thursday to an ACCS Military and Veterans College and Career Workshop. Sponsored by the Alabama Association of Resource Conservation and Development Councils (RC & D), the workshops offered active military, veterans and their dependents the opportunity to see what the college has to offer in the way of programs, career training, apprenticeships and more.

HANCEVILLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO